The best Vitamix deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Why wait until Amazon Prime Day 2022 later this summer to shop for -- and enjoy -- a new Vitamix blender? Amazon has great Vitamix deals available right now. These blenders are perfect for making smoothies, milkshakes and more delicious summer treats.

A new Vitamix blender can make you rethink just how silky a soup can be, or how delicious a smoothie can taste. Besides making those smoothies, a Vitamix blender is perfect for making mixed drinks (margaritas, anyone?) and summery soups such as gazpacho. A Vitamix can even help you make slaw for your next picnic.

Vitamix blenders make a great addition to any kitchen. We've found the best Vitamix deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day, including deals on the Vitamix Explorian, Vitamix Ascent series, Vitamix commercial blenders and Vitamix attachments, including a Vitamix food processor option and Vitamix blending bowls.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender

Vitamix Store via Amazon

This Vitamix is $20 off right now at Amazon.

The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades. The blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $330 (regularly $350)

Vitamix Quiet One blender

Vitamix Store via Amazon

Are you serious about perfecting your purees? This commercial-grade blender has plastic sound enclosure to reduce noise. It features six program buttons, 34 optimized programs and 93 variable speeds. It's $100 off on Amazon.

Vitamix Quiet One blender, $1,081 (regularly $1,181)

Vitamix A3300 Ascent series smart blender

Vitamix Store via Amazon

This on-sale Vitamix blender is $50 off at Amazon.

The kitchen gadget features a smart motor base that adjusts program settings and maximum blend times based on your container size. And you don't need to babysit it, either; the Vitamix A3300 blender includes a built-in programmable timer.

Vitamix A3300 Ascent series smart blender, $550 (regularly $600)

The best Vitamix accessories on sale now

Once you've got your Vitamix blender, it's time to accessorize it. Fortunately, Amazon has deals on all sorts of great Vitamix containers and attachments right now.

Vitamix stainless-steel container (48 oz.)

Vitamix Store via Amazon

This stainless-steel Vitamix container is odor-, scratch- and stain-resistant. It's non-reactive to cold, acid and heat.

This 48-ounce container is BPA-free and dishwasher safe.

Vitamix stainless-steel container (48 oz.), $171 (regularly $200)

Vitamix low profile container (64 oz.)

Vitamix Store via Amazon

This 64-ounce low profile Vitamix container is designed to fit in most kitchen cabinets. It's $12 off right now at Amazon.

Vitamix low profile container (64 oz.), $148 (regularly $160)

Vitamix container (64 oz.)

Vitamix Store via Amazon

This 64-ounce container is made with super-strong, BPA-free copolyester material. It features a drip-free spout and a spill-proof, vented lid with measuring cap.

The container is $16 off right now.

Vitamix container (64 oz.), $140 (regularly $156)

Vitamix food processor attachment (12 cups)

Vitamix Store via Amazon

Why buy a separate food processor? This attachment turns your blender into one of those. It can hold up to 12 cups of ingredients and features six attachment functions. The processor attachment is compatible with Vitamix Ascent and Venturist series blenders.

This Vitamix food processor attachment is more than 20% off right now at Amazon.

Vitamix food processor attachment (12 cups), $159 (regularly $200)

Vitamix Ascent series blending bowls

Vitamix Store via Amazon

These eight-ounce blending bowls are on sale at Amazon now. The BPA-free containers are dishwasher safe. The blending bowls can be paired with a blade base and are compatible with Vitamix Ascent or Venturist series blenders.

Vitamix Ascent series blending bowls, $37 (regularly $40)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, traditionally, Amazon holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

