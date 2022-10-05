Amazon Stock Up and Save sale: Save 20% on top-rated household essentials you're probably buying anyway

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon has unlocked a huge new discount exclusively for Amazon Prime members called the Amazon Stock Up and Save sale. This limited-time offer is your chance to save an extra 20% on top-rated bulk household essentials including toilet paper, kitchen garbage bags, coffee and so much more.

Amazon Prime membership (1 year), $139

What is the Amazon Stock Up and Save sale?

The Stock Up and Save sale is a limited-time offer that's exclusively for Amazon Prime members. If you're not a member, that means you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime first. (We think it's worth it -- not just for access to this sale, but the coming Prime Early Access Sale as well.

Amazon Prime membership (1 year), $139

Amazon Prime members don't need a coupon code to access this deal. Prime members only need to make a qualifying purchase of $50 or more. The program automatically unlocks the 20% discount once your cart reaches $50 worth of eligible items.

But hurry, this exclusive Amazon Prime discount program is a limited-time offer.

What's included in Amazon Stock Up and Save?

Stock Up and Save applies to over 1,000 items, including everyday essentials such as groceries and cleaning supplies. You'll save big by buying in bulk. It's like having access to a warehouse store, without having to spend the gas to drive to one.

All eligible items are listed on Amazon's Stock Up and Save store. Some of the Amazon brands on sale include: Amazon Basic Care, Amazon Basics, Happy Belly, Solimo, Kitzy, Mama Bear, Presto!, WAG, Wonder Bound, Amazon Elements and more.

There are so many different items included in the sale that it's easy to hit the $50 minimum. We've shared some of our top picks below.

Your 20% Stock Up and Save discount will be reflected at checkout. The discount will be applied to Stock Up and Save eligible items only. Stock Up and Save is a limited-time offer and available to Prime members only. You can save up to $100 per eligible order. Offer is not applicable to Subscribe and Save orders.

Our favorite Amazon Stock Up and Save sale finds

Amazon has discounted a variety of household essentials during the Stock Up and Save sale. Remember, these home, pet and baby necessities are all 20% off when you spend $50 or more. The prices below reflect the 20% savings.

Keep reading to see some of our favorite Amazon Stock Up and Save finds. It's all quality stuff -- all the household goods are rated 4.3 stars or higher.

Amazon Basics 2-ply toilet paper

Amazon Basic Care Store

This pack of 30 rolls of toilet paper is discounted by 20% when you shop Amazon Stock Up and Save. It's rated 4.5 stars by Amazon reviewers.

You can even use Alexa to place your next order. Just say, "Alexa, reorder Amazon Basics toilet paper."

Amazon Basics 2-ply toilet paper (30 ct.), $18 (regularly $22)

Amazon Basics dog poop bags

Amazon Basic Care Store

Save big on 4.8-star-rated dog poop bags. This set of 900 Amazon Basics dog poop bags is majorly discounted when you spend $50 on qualifying items.

Amazon Basics dog poop bags (900 ct.), $15 (regularly $18)

Amazon Basics tall kitchen drawstring trash bags

Amazon Basic Care Store

Why not stock up and save on kitchen trash bags? These bestselling trash bags have a 13-gallon capacity and feature a red drawstring closure for easy tying and carrying. They're rated 4.7 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Amazon Basics tall kitchen drawstring trash bags (200 ct.), $22 (regularly $27)

Solimo medium roast K-cup coffee pods

Solimo via Amazon

Amazon's Solimo brand medium roast coffee pods are 20% off right now. These pods are compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 Keurig K-cup brewers. Choose from 13 blends. This coffee is rated 4.5 stars on Amazon.

Solimo medium roast coffee pods (100 ct.), $26 (regularly $32)

Mama Bear gentle touch diapers

Mama Bear via Amazon

These Mama Bear diapers, available in a wide range of sizes, are hypoallergenic and dermatologist tested. The diapers are free from chlorine bleaching, perfumes, lotions, parabens and phthalates.

This pack contains 120 diapers total. Each pack contains both star and polka dot band designs. Rated 4.3 stars.

Mama Bear gentle touch diapers, $28 (regularly $35)

Amazon Basics replacement water filters for water pitchers

Amazon Basics

These water filters feature multi-stage filtration technology for fresh, great tasting water. According to Amazon, one filter lasts for 40 gallons, or about 2 months for the average household.

The replacement water filters are compatible with Brita pitchers. Rated 4.6 stars.

Amazon Basics replacement water filters for water pitchers (6 pack), $18 (regularly $22)

Amazon Basic Care ibuprofen tablets

Amazon Basics

Save 20% on this bottle of 500 ibuprofen tablets. These pain-relieving and fever-reducing tablets have the same active ingredient as other big brands. Amazon reviewers rate it 4.8 stars.

Amazon Basic Care ibuprofen tablets (500 ct.), $10 (regularly $13)

Amazon Elements baby wipes

Amazon Elements

Amazon Elements baby wipes are pediatrician-tested. These 4.7-star-rated wipes are free from fragrance, alcohol, dyes, parabens and phthalates.

These already discounted wipes are even further marked down during Amazon's Stock Up and Save sale.

Amazon Elements baby wipes (720 ct.), $10 (regularly $13)

