Tech Gift Guide 2022: The best tech stocking stuffers from Apple, Samsung and more (plus holiday deals)

Stockings may be commonly associated with candy canes and small, inexpensive gifts, but they're also a great place to hide some unexpected tech items. Small tech gifts like Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Apple AirTags can take your family's stockings to the next level.

Adding a tech gift or two to a stocking can help make it more exciting. Many people expect to receive relatively small and cheap items in their stockings, so a hidden tech item can be a special surprise. Stockings are a great place to hide earbuds, smartwatches and other compact tech items. You can even create cohesive stockings with a tech item and relevant accessories.

Here are the best tech stocking stuffers from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose and more. You can even score deals on some of these stocking-sized items right now at Walmart, Amazon and Samsung.

The best earbud stocking stuffers

Check out these top-rated headphones and earbuds for a compact stocking stuffing that is sure to impress any music enthusiast.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II



Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancelation and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancelation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total).

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $279 (reduced from $299)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted Galaxy Buds2 earbuds are an excellent gift for fitness enthusiasts or music lovers. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

They're on deep discount now at Walmart.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $75 (reduced from $150)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: $91

Amazon

Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds feature adaptive sound that changes volume in response to your surroundings. They're water-resistant, too, so you can take them to the gym. The battery on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series lasts up to 5 hours of listening time per charge, for a total of 24 hours with the included charging case. Rated 4.5 stars on Amazon.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series, $91

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones: $30

Amazon

These Bluetooth earbuds from JBL promise to provide great sound quality with a deep bass. They offer up to 20 hours of battery life, including five hours in the earbuds themselves.

The earbuds come in three colors: black, blue and purple.

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones, $25 (reduced from $50)

JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds: $70

Amazon

These JBL earbuds feature advanced noise-canceling technology for a solid price. You can connect the earbuds to the JBL app to activate noise-canceling or ambient-aware noise-canceling. They offer a 40-hour battery life without noise-canceling or 32 hours of battery life with noise-canceling engaged.

They are designed to offer JBL's pure bass sound, though users can easily adjust the sound to fit their preferences in the app. The earbuds are also water-resistant and sweat-proof.

JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $100)

Best smartwatch stocking stuffers

A smartwatch can make a fun, unexpected stocking stuffer. Two of the top brands, Apple and Samsung, also have brand new smartwatches available now.

Apple Watch Ultra: $799

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

Apple Watch Ultra, $799

Apple Watch Series 8: $379 and up

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $379 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS (45mm), $409 (regularly $429)

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation: $229 and up

Apple

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, the most affordable Apple Watch option, includes core Apple Watch features such as car crash detection, heart rate monitoring, fall detection and activity tracking. The updated watch can be paired with a parent's iPhone, but still operate independently for calling and texting. It's a smart choice for families that want to stay connected.

The new Apple Watch SE is 20 percent faster than the last generation. The display is 30 percent larger than the prior model as well. The back case design now features 100 percent recycled aluminum.

The Apple Watch SE starts at $229 for GPS and $279 for cellular (additional fees from your wireless carrier will apply). It's available for purchase on Amazon now.

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (40mm), $249

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (44mm), $259 (reduced from $279)

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (40mm), $290 (reduced from $299)

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (44mm), $320 (regularly $329)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 has an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $280

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a bigger and stronger smartwatch option. The watch face and battery are larger in the Pro model. The Pro model features a titanium case and sapphire glass. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also boasts improved navigation with track-back mode to help you navigate your way to back your starting point.

The Watch 5 Pro is available in two colors. It comes in one size, 45mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, $400 (reduced from $450)

Streaming stocking stuffers

A streaming stick is a great stocking stuffer that can bring the recipient a lot of joy and entertainment throughout the whole year.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

Streaming fans will enjoy seeing an Amazon Fire TV Stick in their stocking. The device is compatible with Alexa and lets you watch all your favorite streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, etc.) in 4K resolution.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $27 (reduced from $50)

Fire TV Stick Lite:



Amazon

Sure, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the Amazon streaming stick with the least frills, but it's also Amazon's most affordable streaming stick. With the Fire Stick Lite, you can stream TV shows and movies in full HD and enjoy some Alexa-enabled voice controls. If you're looking for the cheapest way to stream on an older TV, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option.

Fire TV Stick Lite, $20 (reduced from $30)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Best Buy

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K has a long-range wireless receiver and allows Bluetooth streaming, and it includes all the features of the Roku Express 4K+ in a smaller, easier-to-conceal device. Instead of connecting to a television via wires, it connects directly to an HDMI port. Note that the Roku Streaming Stick+ still needs to be connected to a power source -- either via a TV USB input or a wall outlet.

Roku streaming stick 4K, $40 (reduced from $50)

Other top tech stocking stuffers

If you don't want to stuff earbuds or a smartwatch in their stocking, consider these other great options, including some more affordable tech gifts.

Apple AirTags

Apple via Amazon

An Apple AirTag will help the recipient keep track of important items. It's a great gift for anyone who loves to travel, as many people like to use AirTags to track their checked luggage. Stick one inside a suitcase, within a pocket or encased in a key chain. Then, use your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device to track the location. It's also a fun stocking stuffer for pet owners as some people like attaching AirTags to their pet's collars for tracking.

Apple AirTags (4 pack), $95 (reduced from $99)

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack



Apple via Amazon

This year, give the gift of extended iPhone battery life. The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone (iPhone 12 models and newer), providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can even be charged at the same time.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $85 (regularly $99)

Iniu portable charger



INIU via Amazon

A portable charger is always a great stocking stuffer. With so many tech items to keep charged, we all occasionally have one die on us when we're traveling or have a busy day. While many portable chargers are only able to charge one device at a time, this portable charger from Iniu has three output ports for multi-device charging.

Inui portable charger, $23 with coupon (reduced from $32)

JBL Clip 4 mini Bluetooth speaker

JBL via Amazon

This IPX7-rated waterproof speaker from JBL is the perfect option for anyone looking for music on-the-go, and you can get it at a discount on Amazon right now.

The JBL Clip 4 is highly portable and small enough to take almost anywhere, plus it features a built-in clip so you can attach it to your bag, belt loop or even a tree branch. This budget-friendly speaker offers up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge and is both waterproof and dust-proof.

The JBL Clip 4 comes in seven colors and prints and makes a perfect holiday gift -- or stocking stuffer.

JBL Clip 4 mini Bluetooth speaker, $50 (reduced from $80)

