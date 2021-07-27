8 coffee table options that look cool in any room

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The right living room coffee table can seriously upgrade your living space and, in some cases, even offer added storage. Wayfair

Coffee tables -- or cocktail tables, depending on your favorite beverage -- can do so much more than just hold drinks. They can be a statement piece in your living room if you opt for the right look. Whether they have an eye-catching shape or are made from an unusual material, there are coffee table and cocktail table options available at any price point. You can up the "wow "factor of your new furniture by adding décor accents, from trays to coffee table books.

Here are eight cool coffee tables for your living room from Amazon, Wayfair and more. From modern to rustic, there's an option for every style and budget.

Lift-top extendable coffee table

Wade Logan via Wayfair

Coffee tables usually aren't reachable from a sofa, but this extendable, mid-century-style, engineered-wood coffee table has a solution to that problem. It has a lift top that can bring dinner or a book as close to the couch as it needs to be.

23.7'' x 39.37'' x 19.7'' extendable coffee table

Convenience Concepts Soho coffee table

Convenience Concepts via Amazon

Check out the eye-catching lower shelf of this modern coffee table with glass sides. Pick from six colors in this affordable option.

40" x 17. 75" x 37" coffee table

Dartmouth three-leg coffee table

Foundry Select via Wayfair

This teak wood-slab coffee table adds some rustic flair to any space. It has three legs and makes for a cool statement piece.

"I was blown away by this natural piece of art that totally gives my living space an extra flare," reviewer Danielle says. "Hands down, this work of art is a true conversation piece."

17'' x 40'' x 28'' three-leg coffee table

Marisol coffee table

Urban Outfitters

You can choose from two sizes in this arched, rattan coffee table with a boho feel, or pick up both. You can nest the smaller table under the bigger one when you need more space.

22" x 16" x 14" small coffee table

44" x 16" x 17.13" large coffee table

Two nesting coffee tables

Foundry Select via Wayfair

Speaking of nesting tables, these modern ones come in black or brown. They're made of manufactured wood and don't take up too much room, making them an excellent option for small spaces.

15.7'' x 39.4'' x 19.7'' nesting tables

Lulu and Georgia Amina round coffee table

Lulu and Georgia

If you're willing to splurge, this gorgeous, round, rattan coffee table from Lulu and Georgia pairs beautifully with a beachy-inspired tray layered on top. It adds a natural feel to any space.

33" x 16" round coffee table

Ganley sled coffee table

Wayfair

If you want your coffee table décor to shine, opt for a rectangular coffee table that seems to disappear. This acrylic coffee table allows everything around it to be the focus.

"It practically disappears so that my space does not look crowded or cluttered," reviewer Sara says. "The lines are very clean and elegant, but the table is very sturdy and not flimsy at all."

16'' x 32'' x 16'' sled coffee table

Lipscomb pedestal square coffee table

Brayden Studio via Wayfair

This modern, concrete statement piece sits low to the ground and is suitable for indoor or outdoor use. The square coffee table has a gray hue and an acrylic seal to prevent staining.

"It looks as though I spent a fortune," reviewer Gloria says. "It is lower than the average coffee table, but still looks amazing, especially in a modern, sleek setting."

12'' x 43'' x 43'' pedestal square coffee table