The best deals at Walmart for February, 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Find February deals at Walmart on an air fryer, electric toothbrush, blender and more. Getty Images

Walmart is offering major February deals on hot tech, furniture, toys, kitchen gadgets and more right now. During February, Walmart is rolling back prices on Apple products (including Apple watch), smart TVs, smart electric toothbrushes, big name vacuums (including robot vacuums), kitchen essentials and more.

Even better: This week at Walmart, you can save 10% off select tech, up to 15% off toys, 30% off home and more. And stay tuned, because on Thursday, February 24, there will be a special Exclusive Access Event sale event for Walmart+ members. The event promises deals on tech, deals on home appliances, deals on spring cleaning essentials and more -- Walmart is even hinting at a PS5 restock -- for Walmart+ members only.

Walmart+ subscriptions cost $12.95 per month or $98 per year. Members get access to this and other exclusive sale events, plus other benefits. You can learn more in our Walmart+ guide, or subscribe to Walmart+ by tapping the button below.

Walmart+ subscription, $12.95 per month

And if you don't want to wait until Thursday, or you don't want to pay to be a Walmart+ member? Then click the link below to find everything that's on sale at Walmart now.

Or, read on and let us do the work for you. Below, this month's top deals at Walmart from Serta, Bissell and more brands to shop right now. (Want even more great deals? Check out the best February 2022 deals at Amazon.)

Serta Sheep Dreams 12" cooling gel memory foam queen mattress

Serta via Walmart

The top layer of this cooling, supportive Serta mattress is made with memory foam. The bedroom essential comes with an anti-microbial cover meant to protect the mattress from odor-causing bacterias. The mattress is available in all sizes, from twin to California king.

Serta Sheep Dreams 12" cooling gel memory foam queen mattress, $584 (regularly $649)

Bissell PowerLifter pet with swivel bagless upright vacuum

Bissell via Walmart

If you're sick of Fido leaving pet hair everywhere, you need to invest in this Bissell bagless vacuum. The Bissell device features a triple action brush roll that lifts, loosens and removes embedded pet hair. Every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Bissell PowerLifter pet with swivel bagless upright vacuum, $98 (regularly $128)

Better Homes and Gardens modern farmhouse 4-drawer chest

Better Homes and Gardens via Walmart

Organize and upgrade your space for less. This modern farmhouse style chest of drawers is on sale. This about 41-inch chest includes four large drawers that feature antique brass-finished hardware. The furniture piece is on sale in the shade "rustic gray" but is also available full price in "rustic white."

Better Homes and Gardens modern farmhouse 4-drawer chest "rustic gray", $145 (regularly $239)

Better Homes and Gardens modern farmhouse 4-drawer chest "rustic white", $239

Vizio 50" class v-series 4K UHD LED smart TV

Vizio via Walmart

This smart TV will let you stream in 4K UHD. The Vizio device features Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning. Its SmartCast feature lets you enjoy fast navigation and access to a selection of built-in apps such as Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and HBO Max.

Vizio 50" class v-series 4K UHD LED smart TV, $298 (regularly $358)

Mainstays Louise traditional 5-piece dining set

Mainstays via Walmart

This gorgeous brown wood and metal dining set is on sale right now. The set comes with five pieces, including four chairs metal chairs with upholstered seats and a sturdy steel table with a wood top. The table is also available (and on sale) in the color beige.

Mainstays Louise traditional 5-piece dining set "brown," $159 (regularly $179)

Mainstays Louise traditional 5-piece dining set "beige," $159 (regularly $179)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS

Walmart

Get $50 off on an Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, available in a variety of colors, at Walmart right now. Series 7 is the newest version of the Apple Watch and has the biggest, most advanced Always‑On Retina display and a crack-resistant front. It lets you answer calls and messages on your wrist, tracks activity, measures your blood oxygen levels, can take an ECG and much more. Note that this version doesn't have cellular connectivity.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, $349 (reduced from $399)

PowerXL Air Fryer Pro Plus extra-large 12-quart air fryer

Walmart

If you haven't already, try out an air fryer with the PowerXL Air Fryer Pro Plus. This air fryer has nine customizable cooking functions and comes in a family size.

PowerXL Air Fryer Pro Plus extra-large 12-quart air fryer, $99 (reduced from $149)

Hum by Colgate smart battery toothbrush kit

Walmart

This smart Bluetooth toothbrush tracks the frequency, duration and coverage of your brushing style to help you target spots that aren't getting enough attention.

Hum by Colgate smart battery toothbrush kit, $20 (reduced from $36)

[OUT OF STOCK] Ninja Nutri-Blender

Walmart

Blend directly into a to-go cup with this simple blender under $50. It comes with a recipe inspiration guide to get you started.

Ninja Nutri-Blender, $40 (reduced from $60)

Better Homes & Gardens boho chic cotton shower curtain

Walmart

Upgrade your shower curtain with this beige and black boho-chic option. This cotton shower curtain with tassels is water repellent.

Better Homes & Gardens boho chic cotton shower curtain, $16 (reduced from $22)

55" TCL 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV

Walmart

TCL Roku smart TVs are praised by reviewers for having a great picture, for being easy to use, and for coming at a relatively inexpensive price. This 55-inch model is marked down to $319 at Walmart right now.

55" TCL 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV, $319 (regularly $600)

KidKraft Uptown play kitchen



KidKraft via Walmart

This 30-piece play food set has everything your cooking-obsessed kiddo could want. The KidKraft play kitchen includes interactive features such as clicking and turning knobs, appliance doors that open and close, realistic-looking burners, a working chalkboard and more.

KidKraft Uptown play kitchen, $156 (regularly $200)

Related content from CBS Essentials: