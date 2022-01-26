Spring break 2022: What to pack for your next beach trip

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to spend some time by the sea this spring? Here's some beach gear to help make your vacation great. Getty Images

Spring hasn't sprung just yet, but if the winter weather is dampening your spirits, it might be a good time to start planning your dream spring break vacation. Whether you're hoping to get away from it all with friends, family or just yourself, a trip to the beach is a great way to relax and recharge while staying safely outside, able to socially distance when needed.

CBS Essentials has compiled a list of great gear to pack on your spring break beach getaway, from stylish sun hats to extra large beach blankets that can accommodate you and your travel companions. Want to upgrade that clunky cooler sitting in the garage? The Hydro Flask Day Escape backpack will keep your favorite snacks and drinks cool for up to 36 hours. Searching for sunglasses that won't end up totally ruined by the end of your beach day? You'll need a pair with scratch-resistant coating and a durable frame. And don't forget the beach reads.

With the ever-changing landscape of traveling during the pandemic, something as simple as a trip to the beach might be the best way to enjoy a family vacation this spring break. Here's a roundup of the best beach gear to pack for your next vacation.

Rio Wave beach folding chair

Rio Gear via Amazon

This foldable, sand-friendly chair weighs in at 5 pounds, making it easy to transport to your favorite sunny spot.

Rio Wave beach folding chair, $30

Lululemon ear loop face mask 3-pack

Lululemon

Made from sweat-wicking fabric with stretch and shape retention, this face mask for outdoor beach wear features soft, adjustable ear loops with cord locks. This 3-pack is available in nine different colors. (For optimum protection, pair this with an N95 face mask.)

Lululemon ear loop face mask 3-pack, $38 for three

BlendJet One Plus portable blender

Walmart

This portable blender is USB-rechargeable, self-cleaning and equipped with a leak-proof lid, making it the perfect way to make smoothies, protein shakes, margaritas and more, whenever and wherever you want.

BlendJet One Plus portable blender, $40

Amazon Basics cabana stripe beach towel

Amazon

Take it back to basics with this 2-pack of classic striped beach towels, perfect for staying dry and getting some rays in.

Amazon Basics cabana stripe beach towel, $34 for two (reduced from $40)

Anthropologie market tote

Anthropologie

This chic tote bag will look great on your arm as you stroll down the boardwalk. It's crafted from heavy-duty canvas and boasts six pockets, a bouquet strap and a carabiner to keep your keys from getting lost in the sand.

Anthropologie market tote, $68

N95 disposable face masks

Walmart

Upgrade beyond the standard cloth mask with a more protective N95 face mask. This pack of 20, available on Amazon, offers some of the best per-mask pricing available on the site.

Want more face mask options? Check out these KN95/KF94 masks for children and face masks for exercising.

N95 disposable face masks (20 pack), $23

Boderier casual wide brim bucket hat

Boderier via Amazon

This cute sun hat is crafted with 100% cotton and can be easily rolled up and tucked in your beach bag.

Boderier casual wide brim bucket hat, $11

WildHorn Outfitters Seaview oversized beach blanket

WildHorn Outfitters

This large beach blanket is made out of parachute material, equipped with anchor pockets to keep it in place on windier days, and can be compressed into an easily portable pouch.

WildHorn Outfitters Seaview oversized beach blanket, $32 (reduced from $40)

REKS unbreakable sunglasses

REKS via Amazon

These stylish sunglasses have polarized lenses to minimize glare, anti-scratch coating and an ultra durable polymer frame.

REKS unbreakable sunglasses, $50

Hydro Flask Day Escape soft cooler tote

Hydro Flask

The Hydro Flask Day Escape Pack provides up to 36 hours of cold insulation, is leak proof, and is designed as a backpack to make it easier to keep your provisions cool on the go.

Hydro Flask Day Escape soft cooler tote, $150 (reduced from $200)

Ban.do all around giant circle beach towel

Ban.do via Amazon

This daisy towel makes the cutest beach accessory for spring. Its oversized design makes this towel great for lounging or even picnicking by the sea.

Ban.do all around giant circle beach towel, $70

Supergoop Unseen sunscreen SPF 40

Supergoop

This sunscreen from Supergoop! is weightless and scentless to provide practically invisible SPF protection. Its oil-free formula also works as a primer under foundation.

Supergoop Unseen sunscreen SPF 40, $20 and up

Hydro Flask 32-ounce water bottle

Hydro Flask

This Hydro Flask bottle has a leak-proof, wide-mouth lid with a built-in straw. It can keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours, and (most importantly) it's dishwasher safe and BPA-free.

Hydro Flask 32-ounce water bottle, $50

Isiler pop-up beach tent

Isiler via Amazon

This beach shelter pops up for a hassle-free set up and can fit two to three adults or four to five children.

Isiler pop-up beach tent, $50

Dejaroo mesh beach bag

Dejaroo via Amazon

This lightweight mesh beach bag has eight pockets to keep all your vacation essentials organized.

Dejaroo mesh beach bag, $16

GCI Outdoor Waterside SunShade backpack beach chair

GCI Outdoor via Amazon

This beach chair can be folded up and worn as a backpack. It boasts a collapsible sun canopy and cup holder for extra convenience.

GCI Outdoor Waterside SunShade backpack beach chair, $80

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

Whatever great beach read you pick out for your seaside getaway, you can read it easily, even on the sunniest of days, with this waterproof Kindle Paperwhite.

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, ad-supported), $130

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, ad-free), $150

Related content from CBS Essentials: