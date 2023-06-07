CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Baby monitors help keep an eye on your kids when they're alone in their cribs. But that's not all -- some new baby monitors even have features designed to help you and your newborn baby get a good night's sleep.

The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best baby monitors of 2023 based on feature offering and customer reviews to give you peace of mind while your baby is sleeping.

Best budget baby monitor: HelloBaby baby monitor with infrared night vision, $60 (reduced from $90)

Best baby monitor with nightlight: Nanit pro complete monitoring system, $352 (reduced from $379)

Baby monitor for sleep monitoring: Owlet Dream Duo dream sock baby monitor and HD camera, $369

There are a wide range of baby monitor options available. These include audio-only, video-only and motion-sensing monitors. Some monitors even provide temperature change alerts. A high-quality baby monitor is a handy device for new parents, but combing through all the options can be overwhelming. To help, we've compiled the best baby monitors to help you watch over your newborn. These monitors all have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Best baby monitors of 2023

Check out the top baby monitors on the market now. We know being a parent is expensive. That's why we've found options across all budgets so that you can find the monitor that is right for your family.

VTech smart WiFi baby monitor with night vision

Amazon

The 4.3-star-rated VTech smart WiFi baby monitor has a 1080p camera with night-vision capabilities. The video can be viewed on the included five-inch 720p display monitor or your smartphone. The monitor offers two-way audio functionality, so parents can talk to their babies from anywhere. The monitor can also send movement and temperature alerts to parents.

VTech smart WiFi baby monitor with night vision, $120 (reduced from $150)

Nanit pro complete monitoring system

Amazon

The 4.7-star-rated Nanit complete monitoring system includes an HD baby monitor with a nightlight built in, plus a monitor stand, a band that tracks breathing and sheets with printed patterns that aid in movement tracking. The monitor features a 1080p camera and two-way audio. In addition to monitoring your baby's movements, the system's camera tracks your baby's growth.

Nanit pro complete monitoring system, $352 (reduced from $379)

Infant Optics HD baby monitor with active noise reduction

Amazon

This five-inch HD baby monitor from Infant Optics records video in 720p, and can zoom in up to six times. The active noise reduction feature filters background noises, so you can hear your baby more clearly. It also has interchangeable lenses and pan-tilt capabilities.

Infant Optics HD baby monitor with active noise reduction, $200

HelloBaby baby monitor with infrared night vision

Amazon

The HelloBaby baby monitor features a remote, pan-tilt camera with zooming capabilities. It comes with a 3.2-inch LCD monitor screen that securely connects to the camera. The monitor also automatically detects low light and enables night vision for nighttime monitoring.

HelloBaby baby monitor with infrared night vision, $60 (reduced from $90)

Bonoch video baby monitor with camera and audio

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated baby monitor comes with a camera and a 5-inch 720p monitor screen. The monitor features two-way audio and zooming capabilities. Unlike many baby monitors, this privacy-friendly monitor does not connect over Wi-Fi. Instead, the monitor's wireless connection ensures a secure live-stream that is only transmitted to the paired monitor screen.

Bonoch video baby monitor with camera and audio, $100 (reduced from $135)

Owlet cam smart baby monitor

Amazon

The Owlet cam smart baby monitor comes with an HD video camera with a wide-angle lens. It provides sound and motion alerts to the parents' smartphone. The video livestream is viewable over a secure encrypted network, so only approved parties may view video footage of your baby.

Owlet cam smart baby monitor, $99 (reduced from $119)

Owlet Dream Duo dream sock baby monitor and HD camera

Amazon

The 4.3-star-rated Owlet Dream Duo includes Owlet's smart, baby-monitor camera and a Dream Sock smart baby sensor. The smart sock can be worn to track the baby's sleep, including how many times the baby wakes during the night, the baby's heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep quality and total hours slept.

Owlet Dream Duo dream sock baby monitor and HD camera, $369

