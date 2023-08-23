The best electric scooters in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Finding an effective transportation method can be a struggle. Moving on-foot or by bike can work, but only if you're not running late or don't care about feeling sweaty and tired. Using a car might be better, but only if you can risk traffic jams, parking difficulties and not to mention all the associated costs of gas, maintenance and car insurance as well.

Electric scooters can be a great solution for riders of all occasions. On a single charge, these devices can travel quickly for long distances without needing its riders to pump their legs. It can be a great mode of transportation for college students, commuters and those looking to explore their surroundings.

Finding the best electric scooters is another struggle of its own – but that's where we come in. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found the best electric scooters to fit a variety of needs. Whether you're looking for fast speed, long battery life or a scooter that can withstand the toughest weather conditions, you've arrived at your destination. With the transportation devices below, you can finally look forward to your commute being the easiest part of your day. And you'll ride in style too.

This 4.4-star-rated electric scooter makes transportation easier than ever. Its powerful 500-watt brushless motor allows for speeds of up to 19 miles per hour, and its long battery life can travel 25.6 miles on a single charge.

While you ride, the e-scooter's 10-inch solid tires and rear dual shock absorbers provide maximum comfort all throughout – and even on the roughest of surfaces or speed bumps. The smart dashboard also helps you monitor battery life, speed, cruise control and other features in one convenient place.

Arrived at your destination? It only takes three seconds to collapse the foldable scooter. Get this popular e-scooter for $450 when you check the $200 off coupon box at Amazon.

Why we like this Hiboy electric scooter:

This e-scooter prioritizes safety with its ultra-bright headlights that can shine up to 15 meters, ensuring visibility for night rides. Its regenerative dual braking system recycles energy as you ride, giving the battery extra juice for a longer journey. When you download Hiboy's S2 app, you can lock your scooter and customize its acceleration and braking responses.

The Gotrax electric scooter is Amazon's choice electric scooter – and for good reason. Over 5,000 five-star reviews feature customers raving about the scooter's quality for its affordable price.

On a full charge, the e-scooter can travel up to 12.5 miles at top speeds of 15.5 miles per hour. It's all thanks to the efficient 250-watt motor, which provides high torque while maintaining low power consumption.

The body of the scooter can support up to 220 pounds of weight with its 8.5-inch, shock-absorbing pneumatic tires. For an even smoother ride, the rubber-gripped handle helps you maneuver through bumpy roads with ease.

"I use this scooter everyday to go to work," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the Gotrax. "It's affordable, reliable, excellent battery life, and with the scooter being able to fold makes it easy to store!"

Why we like this Gotrax electric scooter:

It has a super-wide, silicone anti-skid deck, which provides greater stability and comfort for both of your feet. Its frame features a one-step folding system that makes the scooter easy to carry or store in a car, at school, or at the office. The scooter's liquid-crystal display shows speed, range, battery life and other metrics with a single tap.

Looking for an e-scooter that's well-equipped for rougher roads? Then the Aovopro e-scooter is your ideal traveling companion. It has three speed modes, with the fastest capable of reaching 19 miles per hour on its 350-watt motor. Just a single charge alone can take you on a 20-mile journey.

Run into poor weather conditions or terrain throughout? Not to worry – the e-scooter's chunky 8.5-inch anti-skid tires can effortlessly withstand rain, mud and small obstacles alike. Its electric disc brakes on both wheels, helping to make sure you're safely in control at all times.

Although the 4.4-star-rated electric-scooter is durably built, it doesn't mean it's too heavy. At a weight of only 26 pounds, you can fold its frame with ease for the ultimate portability.

The electric scooter is 43% off right now at Walmart.

Why we like this Aovopro electric scooter:

It's equipped with a bell to safely warn those ahead of you that you're coming. The e-scooter's frame and its liquid-crystal display is waterproof, allowing you to safely ride in rainy weather. It automatically powers off after each ride to preserve the battery life.

Good news if you're in need of speed: This 4.5-star-rated Evercross electric scooter uses a powerful, 800-watt motor to travel at a max speed of 28 miles per hour for up to 25 miles. It can also hold the most weight out of all the e-scooters in this roundup at a max load of 330 pounds.

What makes the Evercross stand out is its detachable, soft seat design, which allows you to freely switch between two riding modes. Whenever your legs need a rest, the added seat lets you comfortably ride while sitting down.

"I've had the scooter for about two weeks now and I'm in love," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the e-scooter. "I got up to 40 miles an hour and I weigh 300 pounds (if that goes to show how boss of a scooter this is)."

It's just $500 right now, reduced from $800.

Why we like this Evercross electric scooter:

This e-scooter's high-lumen lights rank supreme: It comes with headlights, taillights, turn signals and even color light strips along the deck for safety and visibility. Its sturdy aluminum alloy frame can be folded in three steps and carried one-handed, making it a reliable commute companion. It comes with a detachable seat which allows you to choose your riding experience whenever.

If you're more of a long-distance traveler, then the Segway e-scooter can take you far. At a top speed of 18.6 miles per hour, you can move at a max operating range of up to 40.4 miles. The built-in charger lets you easily power up the e-scooter on the go, eliminating the hassle of carrying along a bulky adaptor. In just six hours, the 4.7-star-rated scooter is ready to go.

The Segway doesn't shy away from daunting elevations as well. Its 7-inch anti-slippery baseboard can carry a max weight of 220 pounds up slopes of around 20% with ease.

"This scooter is amazing!" wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the Segway. "It's so comfortable and easy to use and a great way to make money without spending anything on gas. Slightly steep hills aren't a problem with its powerful motor. Highly recommended!"

Get the Segway e-scooter on sale for just $700 (regularly $1,000).

Why we like this Segway electric scooter:

You can access three different riding modes – eco, standard and sports – right from the intuitive LED dashboard. The e-scooter features an anti-lock braking system and self-healing tires to ensure a safe riding experience. The front of the scooter is equipped with a 2.5-watt high-brightness LED light to illuminate the path ahead and increase visibility to others around you.

