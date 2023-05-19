Best folding treadmills in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're short on space, you're probably sacrificing more than a few luxuries. But working out isn't a luxury. It's key for better health, and thanks to folding treadmills, even people living in the tiniest spaces can consider a light, at-home cardio workout. These treadmills can be stored away after use, and are often more affordable than their more permanent counterparts.

"Extremely compact treadmills, like the models that fold in half and can be stored under a couch or bed, are best for individuals who plan on doing mostly walking or some light jogging," certified personal trainer and studio owner Lauren George told CBS Essentials.

That's right: You can still jog on many folding treadmills, as they "still have longer, more cushioned belts that are ideal for running," according to George.

There are some downsides to look out for as well.

"Due to the folding feature within these treadmills, they are generally less sturdy, which means that they usually have a lighter weight capacity than a normal treadmill," certified personal trainer and director of the fitness company Your Future Fitness Andrew Blakey told CBS Essentials.

Think a folding treadmill might be right for you? Then check out the options ahead. They range from simple walking treadmills to treadmills with handles and a monitor.

Above-average weight capacity: Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill

The T7643 walking treadmill by Sunny Health & Fitness would make an excellent addition to your home gym. The treadmill boasts a 19.5-inch-wide surface for walking or running and an above-average weight capacity of 350 pounds. It's equipped with two bottle holders, and a space for your tablet or phone.

A good fit for speed walkers and light joggers, the T7643 walking treadmill can reach speeds up to 6 mph. The built-in digital monitor displays your burned calories, speed and distance covered while working out. This model's deck can be folded into the frame. Plus, it's often on sale at Amazon.

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $650 (reduced from $770)

Easy to assemble: Runow folding treadmill

This folding treadmill has three incline options and an LED monitor that tracks your speed, distance, calories burned, time and pulse while working out. This piece of gym equipment has a shock-absorbing system that protects your knees and ankles and -- best of all -- takes only 15 minutes to assemble.

Runow folding treadmill, $540 after coupon (reduced from $700)

Easiest to store: WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill

This mini walking treadmill is the perfect size to slide under a standing desk. When it's not in use, this fitness machine can be folded to almost half its size for easy storage, so it's the best treadmill for a small space. Unlike many models, who leave something to be desired in the style department, with this one, you can choose from five colors.

"If your goal is to up your daily step count without compromising your house decor, the compact WalkingPad is an excellent option!" George says. "You can fit it under a standing desk to accrue more steps while answering emails, or hop on for a stroll while watching TV. The belt is also designed for maximum cushion and comfort."

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill, $450 with code WPEASTERGIFT (reduced from $600)

Space-saving: Goplus 2-in-1 Superfit folding treadmill

The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill can be used as a traditional treadmill capable of reaching speeds of up to 7.5 mph or folded down and used as a walking treadmill that will max out at 2.5 mph. The sturdy frame and shock-absorbing, multi-layer design will keep your workout quiet and comfortable.

This piece of home gym equipment would make a great addition to any home office for the remote worker trying to get in their steps between (or even during) meetings. Just add a standing desk into the mix, and you're good to go.

It's available in seven colors. Prices vary by color. The price listed below is for the blue model.

Goplus 2 in 1 Superfit folding treadmill (blue), $350 (reduced from $500)

Incline on a budget: XTERRA Fitness TR folding treadmill

This affordable treadmill has a 16-inch by 50-inch running surface and a 250-pound weight limit. Despite the budget-friendly price point, it offers an LCD display that tells you your speed, incline, time, distance, calories and pulse. This treadmill offers 12 preset programs and three manual incline settings. It folds so you can store it away while it's not in use.

"This model features a max of 10 mph, which gives you plenty of room to play with your speed and gradually increase your intensity should you decide you're ready for it," Blakey says.

XTERRA Fitness TR folding treadmill, $375

Integrated tech: Sunny Health & Fitness smart running treadmill

This treadmill has an LCD monitor that displays time, distance, speed, calories, incline and heart rate. It offers 12 preset interval programs and has integrated speakers, microphone, Bluetooth and MP3 connectivity. You can use it to run up to 8 mph and to change the incline up to 12%. Fold this treadmill when you're done and stow it away. It has a weight capacity of 240 pounds.

"If you're looking for a treadmill with all the fancy bells and whistles while still being mindful of how much space it takes up, this treadmill is for you," Blakey says. "It even has the option to add Bluetooth music for its built-in speakers and has a large range of inclines and speeds to help you create the perfect workout for you."

Sunny Health & Fitness smart running treadmill, $500

Extra shock absorption: Sunny Health & Fitness electric treadmill

If integrated speakers, microphone, Bluetooth and MP3 connectivity aren't important to you, check out this even more affordable treadmill from Sunny Health & Fitness. It promises to have extra shock absorption. It has an LCD monitor where you can see your distance and time and a pulse grip. Also find nine workout programs and three levels of adjustable incline. You can fold this treadmill and stow it away after use.

Sunny Health & Fitness electric treadmill, $343

What kind of folding treadmill is right for you?

Unsure what types of folding treadmills are out there? First, there are folding treadmills with or without handles. If you have balance issues, definitely opt for a model with handles. If you're just trying to take a stroll while working at your desk, and treadmill without handles may work fine.

Next, consider whether you would like to run or just walk on your treadmill. Some folding treadmills are only suitable for walking, though many work for running as well.

Finally, consider how much tech you need. Some folding treadmills have monitors that offer information on your distance, time, pulse and more, while others are much more simple.

How we chose these treadmills

When picking the best folding treadmills, we considered:

Customer reviews: We combed through verified customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these brands and models.

We combed through verified customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these brands and models. Expert recommendations: We spoke with Lauren George and Andrew Blakey for their thoughts on folding treadmills.

We spoke with Lauren George and Andrew Blakey for their thoughts on folding treadmills. Star rating: All of these products have a four-star rating or higher.

All of these products have a four-star rating or higher. Your needs: We picked treadmills for a variety of needs, from special weight considerations to budget. We found running treadmills, walking treadmills, treadmills with handles, treadmills with monitors and more.

