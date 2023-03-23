Best running shoes for women in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Finding the right running shoes is important -- not only for your comfort during runs, but also to reduce the risk of injury. Running in the wrong shoes can be hard on your feet and can hinder your performance.

To help you find the best shoes to run in based on your preferences and running habits, we've compiled this list of the best running shoes for women.

What to consider before buying a new pair of running shoes

There are a few things you need to consider before buying a new pair of running shoes. Where are you running? Running on a trail or running on a treadmill might influence the kind of running shoes you buy. How much money are you willing to spend? Are you sticking to a budget? A new pair of running shoes can be a bit of an investment, so you'll want to make sure you're buying a high-quality pair that will last. Luckily, the experts at CBS Essentials have found a variety of customer-loved running shoes on sale now.

You'll also want to consider your personal preferences when it comes to cushioning, support and the look of your shoe. Some runners like springy cushioning, and others prefer a more neutral, light cushioning. While a trendy shoe is sure to turn heads, a classic-looking running shoe will always be in style. Whether you're into road running, trail running, long-distance running or just looking to get into shape at the gym, we've found running shoes to fit your needs.

Keep reading to find the best running shoes for women.

Best running shoes for women

These running shoes are great for the treadmill, trail or gearing up for your next 5K. We've found running shoes with a four-star rating or higher. All of these footwear essentials feature tons of positive reviews.

On Cloudsurfer

On

One of On's earliest running shoes, The Cloudsurfer, has received a makeover. The shoe has a new look and new cushioning technology in the midsole using computer-optimized technology. This new shoe made for both men and women is out today. Find it in four colors.

On Cloudsurfer, $160

Brooks Ghost 15

Brooks Running

Avid runners love the Ghost, one of the most popular sneaker styles from Brooks. The latest version, the Ghost 15, offers ample cushioning for a soft, smooth ride from start to finish and features an updated midsole that reacts to your unique stride and provides smooth transitions.

They are available on Amazon with Amazon Prime's Try Before You Buy feature, so you can try these shoes for seven days (for free!) before buying them to make sure that they are the right fit for you.

Women's Brooks Ghost 15, $140

Brooks Hyperion Max

Amazon

The Brooks Hyperion Max neutral running shoe is a new release for 2023. The shoe provides neutral support, soft cushioning and a secure fit.

Brooks Hyperion Max, $170

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39

Nike

Nike's popular Pegasus shoes first came out in 1983. They continue to be one of the brand's top-selling shoes. Described as a "workhorse with wings," Nike's latest design iteration of the Pegasus shoe offers cushioned support, durability and breathability.

Whether you're aiming for long distances on the trail or sprinting on the track, the Air Zoom Pegasus is a reliable running shoe -- and it's currently on sale.

Women's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39, $98 (reduced from $130)

Nike Infinity React 3

Nike

The Nike Infinity React 3 running shoes are lightweight and supportive. The workout sneakers have extra rubber at the outsole and a rocker-like sole, which the brand says adds explosiveness to take-offs and extra cushioning as the foot hits the ground. A ventilated design keeps feet cool during high-intensity workouts.

Women's Nike Infinity React 3, $113 with code SPRING (reduced from $160)

Hoka Challenger 7

Fleet Feet

If you're a trail runner, you'll want to check out the new Hoka Challenger 7 shoes. These shoes feature a recycled mesh upper with improved breathability and soft foam, plush cushioning on the midsole and proprietary rubber along the bottom. They're trail running shoes, but you can also use them for road running if that's more your thing.

Hoka Challenger 7, $145

Hoka Clifton 8

Hoka

Hoka's Clifton 8 running shoes boast a streamlined silhouette, breathable mesh upper and foam midsole for extra cushioning while pounding the pavement. With a 4.5-star rating, it's no wonder the Clifton 8 is one of the brand's bestselling shoes. They're available in both men's and women's sizes.

"This is my second pair of Hokas and I really like them," a reviewer says. "They are comfortable and provide a lot of cushion. I am in the medical field and always on my feet. These provide great cushioning and I feel great at the end of the day. I have another pair that I use for exercise and they are perfect for long walks or runs."

Women's Hoka Clifton 8, $112 (reduced from $140)

Brooks Glycerin 20

Brooks Running

The Glycerin 20 feature Brooks' super soft nitrogen-infused DNA LOFT v3 cushioning for maximum comfort while running. They feature a breathable mesh upper and a redesigned outsole for a smooth ride when running.

This is one of Brooks Running's most popular styles due to its comfort and durability.

Select colors and sizes are on sale now at Amazon. Prices vary.

Brooks Glycerin 20, $128 and up (reduced from $160)

Brooks Levitate 6

Brooks Running

The Brooks Levitate 6 running shoe features lightweight, springy cushioning to help give you a more energized run. The latest shoe in the Levitate line features a more breathable upper and additional cushioning for maximum comfort.

Brooks Levitate 6, $150

If you want a more moderate spring in your step (or if the Brooks Levitate are a bit out of your budget), the Brooks Revel 6 shoes are also a great option.

Brooks Running Revel 6, $100

Under Armour SlipSpeed training shoes

Dick's Sporting Goods

The SlipSpeed training shoes are Under Armour's most versatile training shoes. They are designed to provide the perfect fit as they adjust to your foot and your movement patterns. They also feature a breathable upper and great cushioning. Their heel converts easily from recovery mode to training mode.

Under Armour SlipSpeed training shoes, $150

Adidas Ultraboost 22



Adidas

A new classic, the Ultraboost serves as the flagship running shoe from Adidas. It feels as comfortable as it looks, with an ultra-cushioned and responsive midsole and extra foam around the heels to prevent blistering. They're available in a variety of colors in both men's and women's sizes.

Women's Adidas Ultraboost 22, $84 and up (reduced from $190)

Vivobarefoot Primus Lite III

Amazon

The Vivobarefoot Primus Lite III running shoes are meant to allow your feet to move in the most natural way possible while running. They simulate the barefoot running experience while still providing grip and protection for your feet.

"I have noticed significant differences in my posture and mobility since wearing these shoes." wrote one Amazon reviewer. "They are also so light and comfortable to wear all day long."

Vivobarefoot Primus Lite III, $145 and up

Reebok Floatride Energy 3

Reebok

Durable yet stylish, the Reebok Floatride Energy 3 offers lightweight cushioning that provides a smooth, responsive ride for all levels of runners and athletes. The brand also offers an "Adventure" trail running version made out of 30% recycled content.

Women's Reebok Floatride Energy 3, $100 and up

FitFlop Vitamin FF

FitFlop

The FitFlop Vitamin FF shoes feature a Neodynamic midsole with high-rebound and impact-reducing cushioning. In addition, the sport sneaker includes a springy central carbon plate that propels you forward and smoothes out movements while running. These are great for casual runners that want a shoe that they can run in, walk in or wear to the store.

FitFlop Vitamin FF, $42 and up (reduced from $140)

