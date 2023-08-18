The best running shoes for wide feet

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Woman tying laces on white running shoe Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether you're an experienced runner or just getting started with the whole fitness thing, finding the right pair of running shoes is an important first step. This is already a big task, what with all of the different brands and styles out there, but it can be doubly hard for people with wide feet.

"If you're someone with wide feet, you're going to want a wide shoe," says personal trainer and Your Future Fitness director Andrew Blakey. "You need a shoe that allows your feet to move properly when you run, otherwise, you're going to create additional stress in your foot and ankle and could even [make] yourself more susceptible to different injuries."

With more than two thirds of people likely to be wearing incorrectly sized shoes, you're not alone in shopping for running shoes that are more accommodating. We put together a list of the best running shoes to shop for if you have wide feet.

Best running shoes for wide feet

Here are our picks for the most comfortable running shoes available for runners with wide feet.

Let's dive deeper into what brands like Altra, Brooks, Hoka, and Asics have to offer for runners with differently sized feet.

Best all around: Brooks Ghost 15



Men's Brooks Ghost 15 Brooks

"Marketed as having good cushioning and heel stability, [this shoe] comes in a wide fit," says Dr. Marc Matarazzo, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine. This popular running shoe by Brooks has a bit of everything: neutral support, a lightweight midsole (thanks to the design's "DNA Loft v2" cushioning), and solid shock absorption.

The Brooks Ghost 15 finds its way onto many of our lists, and for good reason. More than 1,000 reviews from customers have resulted in a 4.7 out of five-star rating, with people praising the design for its comfort.

"This is the third pair of Brooks Ghost shoes I have owned [and] by far they are the most comfortable and well fitting shoes I've owned," one reviewer says. "To top it off, each pair is better than the one before." This reviewer purchased a size 10 wide.

Find men's and women's styles in wide and X-wide sizes below.

Men's Brooks Ghost 15, $140

Women's Brooks Ghost 15, $140

Best with a roomy toe box: Altra Solstice XT2



Women's Altra Solstice XT2 Altra

If you need something that's a bit more spacious than other running shoes, the Solstice XT2 by Altra might be what you need. This shoe, which features balanced cushioning and a snug mesh upper, comes with a patented "FootShape" design that leaves plenty of room in the front.

"These shoes are great for wide feet and feature a seamless upper that provides breathability," says Dr. Gregory Alvarez, a podiatrist at the Ankle and Foot Centers of America. "Their signature ... toe boxes provide ample room for wide feet while providing cushioning, stability, and support."

Find these shoes in men's and women's styles below. The regular sizes tend to be roomier than other shoes, with one reviewer describing the shoe as a "great all-purpose trainer for wider feet."

Men's Altra Solstice XT2, $130

Women's Altra Solstice XT2, $107 (reduced from $130)

Most comfortable base: On Cloudstratus



Women's On Cloudstratus On

Marketed as providing next-level comfort, these running shoes by On have a double layer of cushioning to really enhance your performance. They are also designed with a wide platform to accommodate wider feet.

"Aside from its wide platform, [this shoe] also has CloudTec cushioning to provide optimal comfort," Alvarez says. "The Zero-Gravity foam midsole makes them lightweight, and the rubber outsole ensures good grip on any surface."

The responsive base of this shoe can enhance shock absorption and make it easier to run on different terrains, as well. A wide toe box completes the image of this shoe as a great choice for runners with wide feet. They are available in men's and women's styles via Amazon below.

Men's On Cloudstratus, $167

Women's On Cloudstratus, $130 (reduced from $160)

Best durability: Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22



Men's Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Brooks

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 is a popular running shoe with thousands of customer reviews and a 4.7 out of five-star rating. Comfortable and supportive, these running shoes are more than a little accommodating for runners with wide feet.

"These shoes feature a wide platform, as well as 3D Fit Print upper technology, which offers the structure and great fit without excess bulk," Alvarez says. "It is also a certified PDAC A5500 diabetic shoe." This means these shoes can comfortably fit custom-molded or custom inserts for added support.

Find these shoes in men's and women's styles below. There are wide and X-wide sizes available, in addition to regular and narrow.

Men's Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22, $110

Women's Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22, $110 (reduced from $140)

Best for trail runners: Hoka Speedgoat 5



Women's Hoka speedgoat 5 Hoka

Ranked by Bill Reifsnyder, a former professional runner and CMO of Nonaste, as an "overall favorite trail shoe," the Speedgoat 5 by Hoka is a great choice for outdoor runners looking for wider fits.

"[It] also comes in two widths to accommodate trail runners with wider feet," Reifsnyder says. These sizes are medium (D) and wide (EE), and you can find eight or more color designs in both size selections at Zappos below.

The patented "Vibram MegaGrip" has lugs along the bottom for added traction. Add to that a lighter midsole and double-layer mesh upper, and you have an ideal running shoe for any trail blazer with wide feet.

Men's Hoka Speedgoat 5, $155

Women's Hoka Speedgoat 5, $155

Best daily trainer: Hoka Clifton 9



Men's Hoka Clifton 9 Hoka

For something that will last, consider going with the Hoka Clifton 9 as your new everyday pick. Marketed as ideal for walkers, joggers and runners alike, this shoe combines ample cushioning with a plush midsole to make everyday use a comfortable experience.

There is a rounded front end design in the Clifton 9 that leaves a good amount of room for the toe box, so you won't feel hemmed in by a too-narrow fit. The biggest change between the Clifton 9 and previous designs is the increased plushness, so if you comfort is at the top of your list -- this is your shoe.

"The Clifton is always my go-to shoe for support and comfort," says one reviewer. "This specific model is superb." The reviewer goes on to praise the running shoe's solid heel support, high arch support, and overall roominess.

Find these shoes in eight to nine colors (men's and women's styles) and in medium (D) and wide (EE) sizes below.

Men's Hoka Clifton 9, $145

Women's Hoka Clifton 9, $145

Best extra wide shoe: Asics Gel-Nimbus 25



Women's Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 Asics

Do you want something lightweight, soft as can be, and has a wide base? Then the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 running shoe, with its soft cushioning properties and patented "PureGel" technology supporting your every step, may be the shoe for you.

The wide base of this shoe can give your run a bouncy feel, but the snug fit and engineered knit upper will keep you balanced. These may be best for endurance and medium speed runs due to the lighter weight and plush design, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a comfier running shoe with a wide base.

Find these top-tier shoes for runners with wide feet in regular, wide, and X-wide sizes at Amazon below.

Men's Asics Gel-Nimbus 25, $160

Women's Asics Gel-Nimbus 25, $160

How to shop for running shoes if you have wide feet

Take a look at your current shoes. Do they look stretched at the sides? Do you ever experience pain or discomfort while running in shoes that should match the size of your foot? If so, there's a good chance you need an upgrade.

Look for athletic footwear that can offer the support and roominess that you need. A mesh upper that isn't too constricting and foam cushioning in the midsole can be an ideal combination to keep your feet from feeling boxed in. Speaking of boxed in, a toe box with plenty of room is something else to keep an eye out for.

At the end of the day, one of the biggest things to have on your radar is shoe size (namely, wide and/or extra wide). Shoes with minimal constructions and midsoles have been shown to be no less effective at increasing athletic performance over time (compared with maximalist shoes with extra padding and added arch support), so prioritizing comfort and fit is your best bet for a great running shoe.

How we chose the best running shoes that cater to wide feet

Customer reviews: We poured over reviews by customers to see which sizes worked best in order to find the best shoes for runners with wide feet.

We poured over reviews by customers to see which sizes worked best in order to find the best shoes for runners with wide feet. Expert recommendations: Tips and recommendations were provided by the kinds of professionals you'd want to hear from when shopping for a good quality running shoe.



Tips and recommendations were provided by the kinds of professionals you'd want to hear from when shopping for a good quality running shoe. Star rating: All of our highlighted products have a four out of five star review or higher.

All of our highlighted products have a four out of five star review or higher. Your needs: We looked at things like comfort, fit, durability, and variety to determine which shoes made the cut -- and which were left in the dust.

Related: Read more about how we review products

Related content from CBS Essentials