Christmas is almost here, so it's time to wrap up your holiday shopping. To help you find wonderful last-minute gifts without breaking the bank, Walmart is throwing a huge holiday sale. The retailer is slashing prices on top brands like Dyson, Apple, Sony, Microsoft Xbox and more.

Over here at CBS Essentials, we've made it our mission to find you the best deals at Walmart. We've found discounts on the most popular toys of 2023, must-have gaming consoles, robot vacuums to help with your holiday cleanup and much more. Keep reading for our favorite Walmart deals or tap the button below to see everything that's on sale at Walmart ahead of Christmas 2023.

Best Walmart deals you can get before Christmas



The Walmart holiday sale is going on now with tons of deep discounts on most-wanted holiday gifts. Celebrate with these terrific deals on your favorite products.

Shark IQ robot vacuum with XL self-emptying base: $225 (62% off)

Walmart is offering an unbeatable deal on a reviewer-loved Shark IQ robot vacuum. The 4.3-star-rated vacuum offers powerful suction and a multi-roll brush for a deep clean on carpet and hardwood floors. The vacuum's bagless, self-emptying base can hold up to 45 days worth of dirt and debris, so you won't need to worry about emplying the vacuum out after every use.

"[I] love this vacuum!" shared one reviewer. "We have four dogs and lots of hair! We have tried three different Roombas and none of them even came close to the job this Shark does.

"My floors haven't been this clean in forever!"

Get the Shark IQ robot vacuum for 62% off at Walmart now.

Why we like the Shark IQ robot vacuum with XL self-emptying base:

A self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair as vac operates, preventing tangling.



The smart robot vacuum is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.



It thoroughly cleans your floors in neat rows to avoid missing any spots.



PlayStation 5 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' bundle: 15% off



If you want to get your hands on a new PlayStation 5 for less without having to buy a game separately, this bundle is your best bet. "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" just arrived as a PlayStation exclusive in October, and it's the web-slinger's biggest adventure yet.

You can explore the whole of New York City as Peter Parker and Miles Morales, both with their own unique set of abilities as their respective Spider-Man identities. There's plenty to see and do as you take on the mantle of one of the biggest comic book heroes of all time, and new and old enemies to run into as well.

Right now, you can get the PlayStation 5 "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" Bundle at Walmart for 15% off, or just $499. That's discounted from its usual price of $559. At this price it's essentially like getting a brand new game for free -- and a good game, at that.

Xbox Series S console with 2 controllers: $290



This Walmart holiday gaming deal includes the Xbox Series S console with a wireless controller, plus an extra Xbox wireless controller in the shade "robot white." It includes 512GB of storage.

Get it now for $80 off. It's just $290 (regularly $370).

"This console is the best console for the price ever made in the industry," a Walmart customer says. "Would recommend to anyone needing a cheaper option for the best graphics at the price point."

The console is rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

Samsung Frame TV (2022): Save up to $500



When you're not streaming shows or movies on the Frame, the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Monet to Van Gogh, on its matte screen. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to the Frame from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

The Pioneer Woman speckle 24-piece set: $109 ($20 off)



Good news, Pioneer Woman fans. Walmart just dropped another huge rollback on a customer-loved Pioneer Woman cookware set. The 24-piece Frontier Speckle cookware set is just $109 at Walmart right now. It typically retails for $129.

The 24-piece set has everything you need to cook just about anything in the kitchen. The set includes a 1-quart saucepan, a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 5.5-quart dutch oven with lid, a 9.5-inch fry pan, a 12-inch skillet, a 10-inch skillet, four measuring bowls, four measuring spoons, an 8-inch cast iron skillet, two mini au gratins, two silicone sleeves, a nylon spatula and an acacia wood turner and spoon. The must-have set is made with quick-heating aluminum and features a nonstick coating for easy cleaning.

"This Pioneer Woman 24-piece cookware set is simply gorgeous," a Walmart customer says. "Obviously, functionality is every bit as important as beauty in the kitchen -- and this cookware set has that in spades. Each piece feels sturdy and extremely well made."

Choose from three colors.

38-piece Rubbermaid food storage container set: $9



Here's a hot Walmart deal on Rubbermaid storage for all those holiday leftovers. For just $9, you get six 0.5-cup Rubbermaid containers, five 1.25-cup containers, six 2-cup containers, one 3-cup container and one 5-cup container. All containers come with vented lids for easier reheating and spatter-resistance. The containers are BPA-free and made with non-toxic plastic.

The containers have gotten a lot of praise from reviewers on how well-made and sturdy they are for the price point.

"These are one of the best food storage containers that we have ever purchased. They are the sturdiest yet. We use them for everything," says one Walmart reviewer.

Choose from teal or red container lids.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum: $220 off

The best-selling Dyson V8 Absolute is a lightweight stick vacuum that offers up to 40 minutes of run time. The vacuum comes with two cleaning heads, one for hardwood floors and one for carpets. It also converts into a handheld vacuum. You'll love its detangling technology that automatically clears wrapped hair from its brush bar.

"[I] absolutely love this Dyson! We are a pet friendly home and this collects all the dog hair and dander." shared one Walmart reviewer.

Get the Dyson V8 Absolute for $280 at Walmart (reduced from $520).

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: $250 off



The Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is one of Dyson's most powerful cordless stick vacuums. It offers powerful suction with two advanced cleaner heads engineered for deep cleaning of pet hair and debris. The Dyson v15 Detect Absolute also comes with a built-in dusting and crevice tool.

"This vacuum is great, the build quality is next level," said one Walmart customer. "The mopping attachment works very well and cleans easy. I thought the laser head attachment was a gimmick but it's amazing how much dust it shows.

"I'll always buy the top tier Dyson from now on."

Get the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute for $500 at Walmart (reduced from $750).

31-inch Acer Nitro ED320QR curved gaming monitor: $80 off

Here's a holiday gaming monitor deal that's too good to pass up, especially if you're looking to go big -- Walmart has just discounted the 31-inch Acer Nitro ED320QR curved gaming monitor down to $149 ahead of Christmas, reduced from $229.

This HDR-ready monitor has a 165Hz refresh rate (makes fast-paced action look smooth), low input lag and 1ms response time (reduces ghosting). The most impressive feature, though, are its size -- this 31.5-inch HD (1920 x 1080) display has a zero-frame design to maximum screen space. And it's curved, which may make you feel more immersed in the in-game action.

Walmart reviewers say this 4.7-star-rated monitor improves their gameplay. "I bought this for my son for Christmas," says one verified buyer. "He had to open it as soon as it arrived. He loves the graphics in the picture quality!"

Simply put, you'll be hard pressed to find a better, larger computer monitor for gamers with these features for a better price.

Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker: $49

The Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker is compatible with K-Cup coffee pods for single-serve brewing. It holds a 36-ounce water reservoir, so you won't need to refill in between each cup.

This Keurig coffee maker measures just 6.5-inches wide, making this an excellent space-saving option. This ultra-compact coffee maker is perfect for small apartment kitchens, home offices or dorm rooms.

Normally $59, you can pick this Keurig coffee maker up for $49 at Walmart's holiday sale, making it a great gift pick under $50.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV: $400 off



This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons: It works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun. Roku is built in, so it's easy to stream your favorite shows.

"This TV is great!" shared one Walmart customer. "Just what we were looking for to watch sports outside. Easy to set up, no glare."

"The TV is a great value for the price," added another buyer. "It is viewable in partial shade. The sound is good and the built in Roku works very well."

Get the 55-inch Elements 4K outdoor TV for just $498 today at the Walmart holiday sale (regularly $898).

Most popular toy of Christmas 2023: Barbie Dreamhouse, 35% off



If you're looking for the perfect gift for the Barbie fan in your life, you can't go wrong with this year's Barbie Dreamhouse. This 75+ piece set features a Barbie Dreamhouse playset with a three-story slide, a pool party area and pet accessories.

It's likely to be one of the most-wanted holiday gifts of the season, especially for young fans of the Barbie movie.

"This year's Dreamhouse showcases a harmonious blend of nostalgic elements we've loved from previous models with modern, innovative features that resonate with today's kids," says a reviewer who reported that the Dreamhouse was a big hit with their kids.

The 4.7-star-rated playset is on sale for $129 at Walmart ahead of Christmas 2023 reduced from $199.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker with Wi-Fi: $231 off



This splurge-worthy ice maker went viral over the summer, but this nugget ice is so good you'll want to crunch on it all year long. The stainless steel version is on sale at Walmart's holiday sale for $348, reduced from $579.

What's so special about nugget ice? Nugget ice is not as hard as standard ice cubes -- they're something like compacted ice flakes. It's pleasant to chew -- they're not hard on your teeth. Plus, the extra air insulating them makes them last longer and keep your drinks colder.

This countertop ice maker is smart, with built-in Wi-Fi, so you can request fresh ice from your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant and have it ready in 20 minutes. It makes up to 24 pounds of ice a day and can hold 3 pounds of ice. Melted ice gets recycled back into the water reservoir, which gets automatically converted back into nugget ice.

The GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker comes with a scoop. It's rated 4.0 stars at Walmart.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $99 (save $30)



The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most popular earbuds this holiday season. Retailing for $129 at Apple, Walmart currently has them listed for $99.

These are the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music.

If you're in need of an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Febfoxes baby monitor, 66% off



This 4.5-star-rated baby monitor and indoor camera offers 1080p video quality and two-way audio. It features 360-degree tracking for a clear view of the whole room.

"This monitor was a game-changer for us," a Walmart customer says. "The video quality is crystal clear during the day, and the night vision works like a charm. The two-way audio feature lets us soothe our baby from another room. The temperature sensor is a handy bonus."

Right now you can get this camera on sale for only $24 (regularly $70).

