The year is drawing to a close, the holidays are right around the corner. What's the best gift to give your husband (who probably has everything?) What should you buy for your wife, who you're never quite sure how to shop for? And what about your sons and daughters? Do you know what the best gifts for kids to unwrap under the tree this year?

A new Apple device is a great idea for just about anyone, and some of the best deals on Apple products, including Apple AirPods and the Apple Watch, are on sale for fantastic prices right now. No, there's no Black Friday sale going on. It's just the holiday rush, and retailers know you need to take care of your friends and family (or maybe yourself?) as quickly as humanly possible. And the deals are positively sizzling.

One of our favorite deals right now is on the Apple Watch Series 9, on discount at Amazon for just $340, the lowest price we've seen on the newly-launched smartwatch. That's one you should act quickly on, because, based on what we've seen historically, it's going to go fast.

You can also snag a pair of Apple AirPods (2nd generation) for $99 at Amazon or the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for just $700. We've also found deals on Apple iPads, which could make excellent holiday gifts for everyone on your list. No matter who you're shopping for, there's a deal you can take advantage of. Here are some of our picks for the best deals on Apple tech to shop before Christmas.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $99 (23% off)

Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods aren't the latest and greatest from Apple, but shoppers still can't get enough of them. Retailing for $129 at Apple, Amazon currently has them listed for just $99.

For iOS users on the go, these buds were made for you. But don't sleep on their universal appeal even if you're an Android user. They're perfect for just stashing and listening on the go, with no hoops to jump through for Apple users when it comes to connectivity and seamless with other devices. Plus, a single charge keeps your tunes flowing over 24 hours total when you use the wireless case for additional juice.

Searching for an everyday pair that feel and look like a million bucks without costing as much? These deliver premium wear and sound without busting the bank. They're lightweight, sleek, and dependable, and your ears and wallet both will benefit.

Apple Watch Series 9: $340 (25% off)

Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest watch you can purchase as part of the Apple Watch line outside of the newly-released Apple Watch Ultra 2.

This is a smartwatch that has a feature to support just about everything you want to do. It packs tons of advanced features like heart monitoring, crash detection and many more into a svelte package that makes it well worth upgrading from last year. Its new "Double Tap" feature, for instance, lets you tap your thumb and forefinger together to end calls, control your music, and much more.

It also boasts health-tracking features like electrical heart sensors for ECG, blood oxygen sensing, and a body temperature sensor. Women can use the smartwatch to track their menstrual cycles as well. Beyond that, it's the perfect companion for your new iPhone, as you can use it to call, text, use your favorite apps, and much more.

It's currently available at Amazon for just $340 thanks to an on-page coupon that knocks $39.01 off of its markdown price of $379. This is the biggest discount we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 9 so far, so you'd better act quickly if you don't want to miss out. Currently, the watch is available in a variety of colors, but if you can't find one that you like, you can always use a watch case or swap out the band.

Apple Watch Series 8 (Refurbished): $310 (25% off)

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 may be one step below the Apple Watch Series 9, but it's still worth wearing if you don't want to fork over the extra cash. Plus, the deal on the Series 9 over at Amazon won't last forever.

Ideal for everyday smartwatch enthusiasts, the Apple Watch 8 offers an array of features in a sleek, easy-to-wear design, and it works just as well for a little less cash.

This model includes health-monitoring tools such as an optical heart sensor, an ECG-capable electrical heart sensor, a blood oxygen sensor, and a newly added body temperature sensor. Additionally, it introduces an innovative crash detection function that recognizes when the user is involved in a major car accident and promptly notifies emergency responders.

This model has been refurbished by the Geek Squad at Best Buy, so it won't be a brand new watch, but it's guaranteed to perform. And if you aren't happy with your purchase at all, you can return it for a refund.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $700 (6% off)

Apple

Apple Watch Ultra 2 stands out as a more robust option compared to the Apple Watch Series 9, boasting features that could be crucial in emergency situations. It's encased in titanium and offers an impressive battery life of up to 36 hours, extendable to 72 hours in Low Power Mode, which is way more than what you can expect from standard models.

The watch features a brighter, always-on retina display with a Night Mode, enhancing visibility in dim conditions. It's also very large, so if you don't want a massive screen on your wrist, this watch may not be for you.

Beyond its GPS capabilities and dual speakers, the Ultra 2 also introduces an action button, a side button, and a trio of microphones. A notable addition is its 86-decibel siren, audible from as far as 600 feet away. If you're the type of person to go out on lengthy hikes, outdoors exhibitions, or camping trips, you need the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple iPad 10: $349 (22% off)

Apple Store via Amazon



Apple's latest addition to its iconic iPad series is the 10th generation iPad. This 10.9-inch tablet boasts a Liquid Retina display enhanced with True Tone technology. It also steps up its game with the A14 Bionic chip, a notable improvement over the A13 chip in the iPad 9.

The iPad 10 supports Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity, which means incredibly swift and efficient performance, so it's a great contender for work, home, or even school. Plus, its all-day battery life means you don't have to stop what you're doing and wait to top it up.

This tablet is an excellent choice for those looking to dive into the iPad experience, especially for students in need of a dependable device for their online tasks. Pairing it with a Magic Keyboard can transform it into a more comprehensive workstation. And at this price, it's well worth investing in.

Apple iPad Air 5: $500 (17% off)

Apple via Amazon

Looking for something perfectly portable and lightweight? The Apple iPad Air 5, with its 10.9-inch screen, is just the thing. This model stands out with a performance that's 60% faster than its predecessor, powered by the advanced M1 chip from Apple.

Featuring a 12 MP wide-angle rear camera capable of 4K video recording, the iPad Air 5 also includes touch ID and Apple's acclaimed Liquid Retina display. It's an ideal choice for those who prioritize a lighter tablet without the need for an extensive feature set, perfect for individual or family use.

Plus, it still supports accessories like the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, so you could feasibly use it as a work laptop alternative, if you wanted.

Apple iPad Pro 5 (12.9-inch): $999 (14% off)

Apple via Amazon

The iPad Pro, Apple's premium tablet offering, comes equipped with a stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a professional-grade camera system, and a Thunderbolt port for ultra-fast data transfer. If you're seeking a laptop-like experience, it seamlessly integrates with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

While this tablet is noticeably larger compared to the standard iPad, the additional screen space is a significant advantage. It's an excellent choice for those in search of a desktop alternative that delivers efficient productivity, even while on the move. And it looks fantastic if you're watching your favorite shows and movies, too.

The iPad Pro typically goes for $1,099, but you can get it for $100 off right now at Amazon.

Apple iPad Mini 6: $469 (6% off)

Apple



The iPad Mini 6 is Apple's most portable iPad, featuring a handy 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. But don't mistake its size for weakness, even if it is adorable. This compact tablet runs on the powerful A15 Bionic chip and is equipped with a 12 MP wide-angle rear camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It also comes with landscape stereo speakers, enhancing the audio experience. You can choose from four different color options.

It's important to note that while the iPad Mini 6 does not support Apple's external Magic Keyboard, it is compatible with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards, offering some flexibility in your choice of accessories.

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $800 (20% off)

Amazon

The late-2020 Apple MacBook Air model, a favorite among users, features a 13-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for storage. This sleek laptop is offered in three stylish finishes: silver, space gray, and rose gold. It looks as good as it feels to use, and it's impossibly lightweight.

Under the hood, it's equipped with Apple's M1 processor, boasting an 8-core CPU, and offers an impressive battery life of up to 18 hours. The MacBook comes with MacOS Big Sur pre-installed, but users have the option to upgrade to MacOS Sonoma at no extra cost. Additionally, it supports Wi-Fi 6, so you know you're getting quick and reliable connectivity.

