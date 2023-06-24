Watch CBS News
Essentials

The best above-ground swimming pools on Amazon this summer

By Carolin Lehmann

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A happy young woman swimming in an above-ground pool
Getty Images

Summer 2023 is officially here. If you're looking to make a splash this season, adding a pool to your backyard may be just the thing you need. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found several great above-ground options on Amazon that you can shop right now. 

Top products in this article: 

Best kiddie pool: Funboy x Malibu Barbie dream kiddie pool (5.5' x 1.5'), $44 (reduced from $59)

$44 at Funboy

Best above-ground pool with cover: Intex Ultra XTR above-ground frame pool, (24' x 12' x 4.33'), $1,599

$1,599 at Amazon

Permanent above-ground pool: Lake Effect Meadows Reprieve steel-walled pool (30' x 4.33'), $3,199

$3,199 at Amazon

In-ground swimming pools are expensive and time-consuming to build. If you want all the fun of a pool but not the hefty price tag, consider an above-ground pool for your backyard this summer.

From above-ground pools big enough to actually swim in to tiny kiddie pools great for splashing around and cooling off, here are seven reviewer-loved above-ground pools from Amazon to upgrade your backyard fast. There's an option from Bestway, Funboy and more brands for you, no matter what your budget is. Some of these great inflatable pools are even on sale right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023. All of the included pools have a four-star rating or higher and include many positive reviews.

A pool with quick setup: Bestway Fast Set rattan pool

Bestway fast ground rattan pool set
Bestway via Amazon

This rattan-print pool is equipped with a ring around the top which inflates to keep the pool's structure. The pool takes about an hour to fill.

"The size 13-foot by 33-inch works just fine for cooling off and floating around," a reviewer says.

Bestway Fast Set rattan pool (13' by 2.75'), $80 (reduced from $92)

$139 at Amazon

Budget family pool: Intex metal-frame above-ground pool set 

Intex metal frame above ground pool set
Intex via Amazon

Choose from three sizes of this metal-framed pool. It comes with a filter pump and dual-suction outlet fittings that improve the water's circulation for clarity and hygiene.

"It's deep enough that the kids can still swim underwater, but not too big as to take up the whole yard," a reviewer says of the 12-foot by 2.5-foot size pool.

Intex metal-frame above-ground pool set (10' x 30" deep), $194 and up

$194 at Amazon

A pool that blends in: Bestway round above-ground swimming pool kit

Bestway Steel Pro Max Above Ground Swimming Pool Kit
Bestway Steel via Amazon

This round, stone-print pool is on the smaller side, so it's more suited for cooling off rather than swimming. It has a flow-control drain valve that connects to a garden hose to drain the pool in the off-season. It also comes with a heavy-duty repair patch and a DVD with instructions on how to set up and maintain the pool.

Bestway round above-ground swimming pool kit (12' x 2.5'), $208

$208 at Amazon

For medium-sized yards: Bestway Steel Pro Max swimming pool set: $771

Bestway steel pro max swimming pool set
Bestway via Amazon

This steel-frame pool comes in two sizes, the larger of which is great for kids to do some swimming, on top of cooling off. It comes with a filter pump, ground cloth, ladder and pool cover. The model takes two to three people to assemble. 

Bestway Steel Pro Max swimming pool set (18' x 4'), $583 after coupon (reduced from $683)

$583 at Amazon

For larger yards: Intex Ultra XTR above-ground frame pool

Intex ultra XTR set above ground pool
Intex via Amazon

This steel pool comes in larger sizes that you can actually swim in. It comes with a saltwater system and a sand-filter pump combo; a pool ladder; a ground cloth and a cover. Hydro aeration technology provides better circulation and filtration and improves the water clarity.

"This pool is great for a family of seven," an Amazon reviewer says of the 24-foot by 12-foot by 52-inch size. "We have taught our kids how to swim in this pool." 

Intex Ultra XTR above-ground frame pool, (24' x 12' x 4.33'), $1,599

$1,599 at Amazon

A permanent above-ground pool: Lake Effect Meadows Reprieve steel-walled pool

Lake Effect Meadows Reprieve Round Above Ground Swimming Pool
Lake Effect via Amazon

For a more traditional and more permanent above-ground pool, check out this 30-foot-wide, steel-walled model (also offered in nine other sizes), Choose from five liner prints. It's designed to remain in your yard year-round.

Lake Effect Meadows Reprieve steel-walled pool (30' x 4.33'), $3,199

$3,199 at Amazon

Funboy x Malibu Barbie dream kiddie pool

FUNBOY X MALIBU BARBIE DREAM KIDDIE POOL
Funboy

If you're just looking to cool off and want an affordable, low-commitment option, pick up one of these Funboy kiddie pools. This limited edition, Malibu Barbie-branded model has a 66-inch diameter. It fits two adults and has rapid inflate and deflate valves, meaning it can be backyard-ready in mere minutes.

Funboy x Malibu Barbie dream kiddie pool (5.5' x 1.5'), $44 (reduced from $59)

$44 at Funboy

Related content from CBS Essentials

Carolin Lehmann
11461478-0761-4ed3-88a6-9eb8f759befc.jpg

Carolin Lehmann is an expert in health, fitness, furniture, apparel, gift guides and books for CBS Essentials. She's always testing new products to recommend. Some of her current favorites include Stanley cups, Alo Yoga workout sets and the Cuzen matcha maker.

First published on June 24, 2023 / 9:00 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.