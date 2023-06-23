Best early Fourth of July deals at Wayfair

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

Get your home and outdoor space prepped for Fourth of July visitors. Wayfair has plenty of great early Fourth of July deals on indoor and outdoor furniture available right now. There's no need to wait until the weekend before the Fourth to find sale prices on patio furniture, sofas and so much more.

The CBS Essentials experts have rounded up the best Wayfair deals that you can get right now. All of these items have a four-star rating or higher and include positive customer reviews. No matter what your budget is, we've found something on sale for every shopper, including a four-person patio set for just $420.

Top products in this article

Lark Manor Joliet solid 4-person patio set, $420 (reduced from $1,103)

AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional, $1,180 (reduced from $2,299)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular eight-person dining set with cushions, $2,660 (reduced from $3,780)

Best outdoor furniture deals at Wayfair

Save on patio sets, outdoor loveseats and more.

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise lounge set: $354

Wayfair

These bohemian-inspired outdoor chaise lounges make the perfect addition to any patio, backyard or pool area for the summer. Adjust the seats to recline in five positions, including fully flat for comfortable sun tanning all summer long. The two chaises are foldable and stackable for easy storage or transport.

Several color options have already sold out, so act fast if you want to score this incredible chaise lounge set.

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise (set of two), $354 (reduced from $938)

Lark Manor Joliet solid 4-person patio set: $420

Wayfair

This four-person patio set includes a loveseat, two patio chairs and a table. All pieces are crafted from solid acacia wood. The chairs and loveseat come with comfortable yet durable cushions suitable for year-round use.

The set is currently available in four colors.

Lark Manor Joliet solid 4-person patio set, $420 (reduced from $1,103)

Knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set: $268



Wayfair

This wicker seating set is a great addition to your patio or backyard for the summer.

It includes two chairs, a loveseat and a table. All four pieces are made of wicker rattan material and are resistant to corrosion, rust and fading.

Knopf four-piece outdoor seating set, $268 (reduced from $400)

Lark Manor Harbison 6-person outdoor dining set: $940

Wayfair

This beautiful acacia wood outdoor dining set features chevron detailing. It seats six and includes a center hole to accommodate an umbrella. Find this set in three colors.

Lark Manor Harbison six-person outdoor dining set, $940 (reduced from $2,524)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions: $2,660



Wayfair

This eight-piece dining set is marked down at Wayfair. The wicker-wrapped aluminum table features an umbrella hole. The included chairs are stackable.

Choose from 11 cushion colors.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular eight-person dining set with cushions, $2,660 (reduced from $3,780)

Best indoor furniture deals at Wayfair

Upgrade your space with deeply discounted furniture from Wayfair. We found the best deals on pieces for your living room, bedroom, office and more.

AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional: $1,180

Wayfair

If you're in the market for a new sofa, then look no further: This beautiful AllModern sectional is currently 49% off at Wayfair. The upholstered sectional features a chaise lounge that can be moved to the left or right side of the sofa.

The sectional features hand-built frames made with ultra-durable, solid kiln-dried hardwood.

AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional, $1,180 (reduced from $2,299)

Sand and Stable Angie upholstered armchair: $297

Wayfair

This upholstered armchair features a coastal farmhouse-inspired style with a nautical striped pattern and nailhead trim. The seat cushion is removable for easy cleaning.

The chair is currently 58% off on Wayfair.

Sand and Stable Angie upholstered armchair, $297 (reduced from $714)

Seylow 81.5" faux leather convertible sofa: $470



Wayfair

This modern, faux leather sofa converts to a twin-size sleeper. It features channel tufting with button accents and tapered legs. Find this sofa in two colors.

Seylow 81.5" faux leather convertible sofa, $470 (reduced from $916)

Binghamton upholstered armchair: $366

Wayfair

This chic upholstered armchair is currently 57% off at Wayfair. It comes in seven different upholstery color options and a choice of gold or silver legs.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $366 (reduced from $1,120)

Binford 30-inch free-standing single bathroom vanity: $490



Wayfair

Need a new vanity for your bathroom? This good-looking one has mid-century flair. It features a ceramic countertop and melamine wood base.

Find it in two colors.

Binford 30-inch free-standing single bathroom vanity with a ceramic top, $490 (reduced from $995)

Portsea 70-inch media console: $280

Wayfair

This farmhouse-style media console has a weathered finish to keep things rustic. It accommodates flat-screen TVs up to 85-inches wide. It has open shelves for decor accents, plus doors to hide cables and more behind. In the back, find a cable management cutout.

This media console comes in five colors.

Portsea 70-inch media console, $280 (reduced from $287)

Greta arch wood mirror: $174

Wayfair

This stunning full-length mirror with an arched top is made with shatter-proof glass. You can mount it on a wall, lean it against a wall or simply have it freestanding (it comes with a U-shaped bracket for this). Find this eye-catching mirror in four colors.

Greta arch wood mirror, $174 (reduced from $200)

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table: $310



Wayfair

This pine dining table comfortably seats four people. It's made from sustainably harvested pine wood and features a distressed finish.

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table, $310 (reduced from $725)

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser: $1,390

Wayfair

This Mowgli dresser provides plenty of storage space for all of your clothing. It's on sale now at a very deep discount.

The bedroom essential is made of solid wood and MDF (medium-density fiberboard) and features raised, molded panels for dimension. Not too handy? No problem. There is no assembly required with this dresser.

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser, $1,390 (reduced from $2,599)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart: $226 (51% off)

Wayfair

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra storage and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired, wide-rolling kitchen cart has plenty of storage space, with a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other.

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $226 (reduced $460)

Sand and Stable Robert armoire: $320

Wayfair

The Robert armoire is a stylish storage piece with adjustable shelves and a sliding door. Reviewers noted that it fits well in most rooms, sharing photos of the armoire in their bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms and more.

The armoire comes in rustic oak, gray wash and brushed white.

Sand and Stable Robert armoire, $320 (reduced from $875)

Nora 12-inch medium hybrid mattress: $380 and up

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on the Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature-regulating technology.

It's up to 46% off at Wayfair now. Prices vary based on mattress size.

Nora 12-inch medium hybrid mattress (twin), $380 (reduced from $899)

