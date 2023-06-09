Best pool essentials for summer 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bose

Do your summer plans involve relaxing by the pool? Now's a great time to update your pool area with comfy new patio furniture, colorful new pool floats and waterproof speakers for listening to your favorite tunes.

We scoured the internet to find the best deals on everything you need to live your best summer life. Keep reading to shop our favorite on-sale pool essentials and backyard picks.

Below, the best summer pool essentials. These finds from JBL, Yeti, Funboy and more will make a splash at any pool party. These essentials from speakers to chaise lounges work for a variety of budgets. And they're all staff-loved or reviewer-loved with a four-star rating or higher.

Whether you're in the market for a new pool float, portable speaker, sunglasses or a new swimsuit, we have summer-ready recommendations ahead.

JBL PartyBox Encore Essential party speaker

Amazon

The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential, as its name may imply, is ready for your pool party. The IPX4 splash-proof speaker provides up to six hours of playtime on a single charge. This portable speaker has 100W sound, deep bass and LED lights with a strobe effect to get the party started. Rated 4.7 stars.

Says one Amazon reviewer: "This is the perfect party speaker to liven up any backyard, picnic or beach outing."

JBL PartyBox Encore Essential portable party speaker, $200 (reduced from $300)

JBL Flip 6 waterproof portable speaker

Amazon

The JBL Flip 6 is rated IP67, which means it's waterproof enough to withstand an accidental drop in the pool. The speaker promises up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. And if the sound out of one speaker isn't loud enough for you, the JBL Flip 6 can be paired with other compatible JBL speakers for stereo sound.

"The Flip 6 really surprised me," says one verified Amazon reviewer. "I seriously did not expect such 'big' sound from such a small, portable speaker. For its size, the bass is pretty amazing."

JBL Flip 6 waterproof portable speaker, $100 (reduced from $130)

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer sunglasses

Amazon

Protect your eyes at the pool with a timeless pair of sunglasses. Amazon reviewers rave about the 4.5-star-rated Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer sunglasses, praising their style and fit. Non-polarized.

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer sunglasses, $163

Looking for a deal? Amazon has a wide range of top-rated sunglass styles and colorways on sale right now. Take a look at these must-see deals -- you can save more than 50%.

Permasteel outdoor rolling patio cooler (80 quart)

Amazon

There's nothing quite like enjoy an ice-cold drink by the pool on a hot summer day. Keep a cold one within arms reach with this Permasteel outdoor rolling patio cooler -- it's a No. 1 Amazon best seller. It features a built-in bottle opener, a drain plug for emptying the cooler and a set of wheels for easy transport.

And if the mint color shown above isn't right for you, no worries -- it's available in nine different colors ranging from simple black to a more bold orange or lime. Rated 4.4 stars.

Permasteel outdoor rolling patio cooler (80 quart), $189 (reduced from $250)

Yeti Rambler beverage bucket

Yeti

This Yeti Rambler beverage bucket is ideal for hosting. It's large enough to chill a six-pack of beer or keep up to three bottles of wine cool. You can also close this beverage bucket's lid and use it to keep ice frozen for hours. That means you can make cocktails without having to run indoors.

Find it in four colors. The ice scoop is sold separately.

Yeti Rambler beverage bucket, $150

4-piece Rattan patio furniture set

This top-rated patio set is an absolute steal at $220. Walmart

Upgrading your outdoor living space this summer? Head on over to Walmart -- the Walmart website that is -- because we found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio furniture set for $220. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our best selling patio deal of 2023 by far.

Right now you can get this 4.2-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with a cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available in black, turquoise, gray and red. Prices vary by color.

"This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable," a Walmart reviewer said. "All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

"I love this set!" raves another Walmart reviewer. "It's actually nicer in person than in the picture."

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $220 (reduced from $448)

Looking for more outdoor deals? Walmart has plenty of discounted outdoor furniture pieces and patio sets to shop right now. Tap the button below to see all the deals.

Safavieh Newport adjustable chaise lounge chair

Amazon

Catch a tan (after putting on SPF, of course) on this chaise lounge chair. It's made of eucalyptus wood and has a built-in side table. Its included cushion comes in 14 colors and prints.

Safavieh Newport adjustable chaise lounge chair, $247

Funboy x Malibu Barbie golf cart, tube and towel bundle

Funboy

Get in the spirit for the upcoming "Barbie" movie with these Funboy x Malibu Barbie pool essentials. Save on a golf cart float, tube float and beach towel when you buy the collab bundle. The golf cart fits two adults and has a fringe-lined removable shade, plus two cup holders.

Funboy x Malibu Barbie golf cart, tube and towel bundle, $225 (reduced from $237)

Intex floating canopy bed

Intex via Amazon

For people who like to combine pool and nap time, this floating canopy bed from Intex might be the perfect thing. With a detachable sunshade and two cup holders, this pool float is primed for a long day on the water. Invite a friend to join you on this large inflatable raft or claim it all for yourself and camp out for a day of relaxation.

Intex floating canopy bed, $92 (reduced from $130)

Electric inflatable air pump

Amazon

Blowing up a pool float with your mouth is tedious and exhausting. Save time -- and your breath -- with this 4.3-star-rated electric air pump, currently on sale at Amazon. It comes with three nozzles options and a DC power plug for the car (in case you want to inflate some floats at the lake, river or beach).

Electric inflatable air pump, $16 (reduced from $26)

Montce Ali Paisley bikini top and bottom

Montce

Treat yourself to a new bikini in time for Memorial weekend. May we suggest the Montce Lucy bikini top and Lulu bikini bottom? They come in a range of colors and prints. And if you're partial to the Ali Paisley print pictured, it's available in plenty of other swimsuit styles.

I, CBS Essentials staff writer Carolin Lehmann, love this bikini because it's the ideal combination of comfortable and flattering.

Montce Ali Paisley Lucy bikini top, $142

Montce Ali Paisley Lulu bikini bottom, $88

Fair Harbor The Bungalow trunk

Fair Harbor

Shop sustainable swimwear. These trunks from Fair Harbor are made with recycled plastic bottles. The company says it's helped remove more than 30 million plastic bottles from the ocean.

The Bungalow trunks have a five-inch inseam and a built-in liner. Find them in 13 colors and prints.

Fair Harbor The Bungalow trunk, $68

