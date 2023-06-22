Our Place just launched a stunning summer cookware collection with Selena Gomez

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Our Place

Our Place's last collaboration with Selena Gomez was a big hit -- and now the brand has worked with the 'Only Murders in the Building' star once again to bring you a new summer collection. The new line includes tons of Our Place favorites in two new gorgeous summer shades.

If you're ready to refresh you cookware for summer, you won't want to miss this hot new collection.

Top products in this article

Shop the full Our Place x Selena Gomez collection

Our Place Always Pan, $150

Our Place Perfect Pot, $165

The Our Place Alway Pan is a fan favorite across social media for its stylish design and versatility. The multipurpose pan is designed to meet ten different cooking needs in one pan. Plus, its nonstick coating makes cleanup a breeze. Thanks to its many functions, it's an excellent investment for small kitchens.

Our Place is far from a one hit wonder. The brand makes a ton of other amazing cookware options, including ovenware, plates, cups, cutting boards and more. And thanks to the brand's fun color ways, putting several pieces together in your kitchen provides a Pinterest-worthy home look. Now with these new summer colorways created in collaboration with Selena Gomez, Our Place's cookware offerings are a summer must-have.

Meet the Our Place x Selena Gomez collection

Our Place

The Our Place x Selena Gomez summer collection includes two new summer colorways; Cielo (a beautiful sky-inspired blue) and Terracotta (an earthy taupe) accented with gold finishes.

You can click the button below to shop the new Our Place x Selena Gomez summer collection or keep reading to explore some of our favorites from the collection.

Our Place x Selena Gomez Always Pan 2.0

Our Place

Designed to do the work of ten cookware pieces, the recently released Always Pan 2.0 can be used to braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, bake, boil, serve and store. And it will look great in your kitchen while doing it. The pan includes Thermakind, Our Place's advanced, long-lasting ceramic nonstick coating to make cooking and cleanup a breeze.

Complete with a steamer basket and beechwood spatula, this gorgeous pan is available in ten color variations including the two new Our Place x Selena Gomez colorways.

Our Place Always Pan, $150

It's also available in a mini design.

Our Place Always Pan mini, $120

Our Place x Selena Gomez Perfect Pot

Our Place

The Our Place Perfect Pot is an 8-in-1 family-sized, stovetop-to-oven nonstick pot that can replace your stock pot, Dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, colander, braiser and spoon rest. The 5.5-quart pot is made without PTFEs, PFOAs, other PFAS and other toxic materials. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its nonstick coating.

Our Place Perfect Pot, $165

Our Place x Selena Gomez Home Cook Duo

Our Place

Grab this dynamic duo -- the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot -- together for a better price than buying them separately. You can choose whatever color combination you want, so this is a great option if you'd like one item in each of the new colorways.

Our Place Home Cook Duo, $255 (reduced from $315)

