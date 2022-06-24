The 5 best ranges Samsung makes in 2022, according to owners (and they're all on sale)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There has never been a better time to buy a Samsung range. Samsung makes some of the best electric ranges and gas ranges for your kitchen in 2022. Even yet -- all of the best Samsung ranges are on sale now, during Samsung's Discover Samsung Summer sales event.

The top products in this article:

Samsung smart freestanding electric range, $799 (regularly $1,049)

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range, $1,749 (reduced from $2,300)

Samsung Flex Duo front control slide-in dual fuel range $3,329 (reduced from $3,799)

Samsung makes electric ranges and gas ranges. Many electric ranges cook food more evenly (on low heat) than gas-powered ranges do. Electric ranges tend to be easier to clean as well. Conversely, Gas ranges can be cheaper than electric ranges. They can also respond more quickly to temperature changes.

We've found the five best ranges Samsung makes in 2022, according to owners. All of these ranges are highly rated and come with excellent reviews. They're also all on sale right now during Samsung's Discover Samsung Summer sales event.

What is the Discover Samsung Summer sales event?

The Discover Samsung Summer sales event is here, now through June 26, 2022. The seasonal sale is your best opportunity to snag discounted prices on Samsung ranges, refrigerators, Samsung 4K TVs, Samsung 8K TVs, Samsung Galaxy cell phones, plus various Samsung computers, home appliances, vacuums, memory and storage products, soundbars, monitors and more.

New deals are being announced throughout the event, so check in often on the Samsung site, or click the handy button below to see everything on sale at Samsung now.

Shop the best ranges Samsung makes in 2022

To find the best Samsung ranges, we looked to the Samsung site for user reviews. We only considered reviews from verified purchasers. (We do not consider incentivized or paid reviews in our research.)

Samsung smart freestanding electric range

This Samsung electric range is $250 off right now. The stainless-steel range features an air-fryer function (with no pre-heat) and a rapid boil burner. This electric range can be controlled remotely by your smart phone or compatible voice assistant.

A Samsung customer who purchased the range called it "easy to use."

"I haven't tried all of the features yet, but so far we are loving this range. it makes cooking so easy -- faster heating time, being able to use the app," they wrote.

Samsung smart freestanding electric range, $799 (regularly $1,049)

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range

Samsung's Bespoke line lets you customize your kitchen. Color-coordinate your refrigerator with this electric range. Choose from the colors "navy steel" or "Tuscan steel."

The fingerprint-resistant appliance features Samsung's fastest burner ever (3600 W). The five-burner cooktop includes dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans.

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

"We've had great luck with every appliance we've purchased so far and I expected nothing but greatness out of this stove. We have had the stove about a week now and it looks great and functions perfectly. I do like the blue lights around the knobs to see if it is on from across the room.

"Another feature I really love is as the oven is heating it will have show the current temp inside," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the Bespoke electric range.

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range, $1,749 (reduced from $2,300)

Samsung smart freestanding electric range with Flex Duo

Samsung's Flex Duo lets you cook two dishes at different temperatures. The full oven can be split into two smaller units that can be heated independently.

This freestanding electric ranges features an air-fry function. It comes with an air-fry tray and a removable nonstick griddle. The fingerprint-resistant Samsung smart range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled.

Samsung smart freestanding electric range with Flex Duo, $1,348 (regularly $1,500)

Samsung Flex Duo front control slide-in dual fuel range

Take your range into 2022. This gas cooktop is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

The range features a smart dial, which intuitively learns your favorite range settings based on your cooking preferences. The appliance also includes an air-fryer mode. An air-fry tray is included.

"I could not be happier with this range," wrote a Samsung customer. "I did a lot of research before purchasing and am so glad I chose this unit. The burners cook evenly and quickly. Our favorite oven feature so far is convection bake because it cooks so evenly."

Samsung Flex Duo front control slide-in dual fuel range $3,329 (reduced from $3,799)

Samsung smart slide-in gas range

This Samsung gas range is $650 off right now.

This smart front control slide-in range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled. It features an air-fry mode, a 22K BTU power burner for ultra-fast boiling, and a six-cubic-foot oven.

"The stove and oven performance has been great," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the kitchen appliance. "I've tried air frying, convection baking and roasting and bread proofing all with great success."

Samsung smart slide-in gas range, $1,749 (regularly $2,399)

