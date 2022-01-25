Here's how to watch the 2022 Super Bowl LVI

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hosting a Super Bowl watch party this year? Here's everything you need to know on how to stream the big game so you can start worrying about what really matters: snacks. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Super Bowl is America's biggest sporting event of the year. Last year, more than 90 million viewers tuned in to watch the NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers team battle the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs for the Vince Lombardi trophy and the title of Super Bowl champions. Whether you're planning to watch this year's game out of a true love for football; excitement over the traditional game day snacks; or just to catch the iconic commercials and often history making half-time show, Super Bowl LVI is an event you won't want to miss.

This year, the Super Bowl falls on Feb. 13, aka Valentine's Day weekend. Super Bowl LVI's halftime show is set to make music history, with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar all performing together for the first time. Collectively, the performers will be bringing 43 Grammy awards to the stage at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.

While the two teams facing off at this year's Super Bowl have yet to be determined, the four teams still in the running for a shot at the Vince Lombardi trophy are the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about how to watch Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

When is the 2022 Super Bowl LVI?

Super Bowl LVI will air Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The game will kick off at approximately 6:30 p.m. EST.

Where to watch the Super Bowl 2022:

Qi Heng/VCG via Getty Images

Not sure which channel will air the Super Bowl on this year? Or perhaps you've recently cut that cable cord and want to know where to stream the Super Bowl this year. You've got plenty of options. Super Bowl LVI will be televised by NBC, making Peacock and the NBC Sports app the easiest way to stream the game if you don't have cable or a TV antenna.

Peacock

Premium Peacock subscribers have access to stream all of NBC's NFL Playoff games and Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.

Peacock Premium has two tiers, a $5 monthly ad-supported subscription, and a $10 monthly ad-free subscription. If you plan on watching this year's Super Bowl live, the tier difference won't matter, as all livestream content will have ads included regardless -- and who would want to miss out on those great Super Bowl commercials anyway?

Peacock, $5 and up monthly

NBC Sports App

If you have NBC through a cable subscription but still want the option of streaming the Super Bowl on a smartphone or tablet, the NBC Sports App will also be livestreaming this year's game.

Hulu + Live TV

A subscription to Hulu Live TV offers unlimited access to all local and national NFL games, as well as access to NBC live content. The streaming service also grants subscribers access to NFL Network -- a channel with year-round football content. Watch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live NFL regular season games, studio shows and a variety of original NFL-centric series.

For an additional $10 per month, sports fans get Hulu's sports add-on package with NFL RedZone. It offers seven hours of Sunday Night Football action every week.

HULU + Live TV, $70 and up monthly

FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports-centric option for catching the Super Bowl with access to NBC content, as well as every NFL game, all season long.

In addition to football, FuboTV also offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. A la YouTube TV and Roku, NFL Network is included in the basic package, while NFL RedZone costs an additional $11 per month.

FuboTV, starting at $65 per month

What teams are playing in this year's Super Bowl?

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

This Sunday, Jan. 30, the Los Angeles Rams face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals will go head to head in the AFC Championships.

After the Conference Championship games are played, we will officially know which teams will be playing in Super Bowl LVI.

Who will win Super Bowl LVI?

While we have a bit of a wait until we know what two teams will compete, the sports book world is already at work sizing up the Super Bowl LVI competition.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the current favorite to win Super Bowl LVI (+130) per Caesars Sportsbook via Sportsline, followed by the Los Angeles Rams (+210), the San Francisco 49ers (+450) and the Cincinnati Bengals (+750).

Who is performing at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show?

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are joining musical forces for the very first time for Super Bowl LVI's halftime show.

"This year we are blowing the roof off the concept of collaboration," PepsiCo's senior vice president of media, sports and entertainment, Adam Harter, said in a statement. "Along with the NFL and Roc Nation, we continue to try and push the limits on what fans can expect during the most exciting 12 minutes in music; this year's superstar line-up is sure to deliver a mind-blowing performance."

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

Kevin Reece/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi stadium located in Inglewood, California. SoFi stadium is home to the Rams and the Chargers.

Super Bowl party essentials: TVs, air fryers and more

Hosting a game day party for Super Bowl LVI? Here are some watch-party essentials you might need.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV: $900

Samsung

No matter what stream of the game you're watching, this 55-inch Samsung QLED lets you see the game in upscaled 4K resolution, thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The TV is also compatible with most voice assistants.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $900 (regularly $1,100)

Samsung HW-A650 3.1ch soundbar

Best Buy

Enjoy 3D virtual surround sound and a built-in center speaker that delivers enhanced dialogue, so you never miss a word with this Samsung soundbar. The included subwoofer offers powerful bass. This soundbar is easily connected to your TV with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or HDMI. You can combine it with other Samsung speakers to create a complete surround-sound system.

Samsung HW-A650 3.1ch soundbar, $300 (reduced from $400)

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart)



Instant Pot via Amazon

Like the Instant Pot Duo Plus, the Instant Pot Pro can be used for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sous vide cooking, sautéing, sterilizing, yogurt making, warming and steaming. But the Pro does the Duo Plus one better, and adds a 10th function: cake baking.

There are 28 program settings for essential meals, and five programmable settings for your own favorite recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover, to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart), $130

Recipes to try:

Cosori air fryer: $93 at Amazon



With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon based on more than 5,800 reviews, the lightweight Cosori is popular air fryer. It's available in four colors and 3.7- and 5.8-quart sizes, with 11 one-touch presets and 13 cooking functions.

Cosori air fryer, $93 (reduced from $100)

Recipe to try:

Big Joe hug standard bean bag chair

Wayfair

Cozy up to watch the Super Bowl in this bean bag chair that comes in two colors. It has a built-in handle that makes it easy to move.

Big Joe hug standard bean bag chair, $87

