Meet Stan Herman, elder statesman of American fashion He's the most prolific fashion designer you've never heard of, and while he may not be a household name, Stan Herman has dressed millions of households, and has also designed uniforms for a multitude of companies, from TWA and Avis to McDonald's and FedEx. Correspondent Alina Cho talks with the 95-year-old Herman, who recently recounted his extraordinary career in the memoir, "Uncross Your Legs: A Life in Fashion."