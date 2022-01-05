10 running shoes for the new runner
Running is a great workout: It helps build muscle, blast calories and may even add years to your life. If any of your New Year's resolutions focus around fitness, adding a daily run to your routine might put you on the fast track to achieving them.
But before you hit the road, trail or treadmill, you may want to invest in a new pair of running shoes. According to research, running shoes should be replaced every 500 miles, so depending on how much wear and tear your old pair has endured, it might be time to upgrade.
CBS Essentials sourced out some of the best running shoes for the new runner from all the top brands—Nike, Reebok, Brooks, Asics and Adidas included—as well as great options from newer but notable brands such as Veja and On.
Veja Marlin
Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon all wear Veja sustainable sneakers. The French company, best known for court styles, also makes stylish, sustainable and comfortable running shoes that look great on and off the track. The Marlin, a lightweight, performance running shoe with ample shock absorption, uses eco-conscious materials including Amazonian rubber, rice and sugar cane. Available in both men's and women's sizes.
Reebok Floatride Energy 3
Planning on taking up trail running? The Reebok Floatride Energy 3 offers added protection and durability for those looking to take their runs from the roads to the light trails. Constructed out of at least 30% recycled material, these lightweight sneakers feature a water-resistant upper and resilient and responsive foam cushioning for comfort.
Men's Reebok Floatride Energy 3, $100
Women's Reebok Floatride Energy 3, $100
On Cloudswift
On, a decade-old Swiss athletic brand, continues to make sneakers adored by runners around the world. Designed for running on hard surfaces, the popular Cloudswift style features an ultra-cushioned sole that looks as cool as it is comfortable. Available in both men's and women's sizes in an assortment of colors.
Brooks Ghost 14
Avid runners love the Ghost, one of the most popular sneaker styles from Brooks. The latest version, Ghost 14 running, offers ample cushioning for a soft, smooth ride from start to finish and features an updated midsole that reacts to your unique stride. Available in men's and women's sizes.
Women's Brooks Ghost 14, $130 and up
Hoka One One Clifton 8
Hoka One One is a brand consistently named by podiatrists as the most comfortable and ergonomic on the market. The Clifton 8 serves as the brand's most popular running shoe with its streamlined silhouette, breathable mesh upper and foam midsole for extra cushioning while pounding the pavement.
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38
Nike started producing the wildly popular Pegasus back in 1983, and the Air Zoom Pegasus, the latest design, continues to be its best-selling running shoe of all time. The brand describes it as a "workhorse with wings," with its cushioned support, breathable materials and durable construction. Available in men's, women's and children's sizes.
Women's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38, $120
Men's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38, $120
Asics Gel Contend 7
Those on a budget will appreciate the Asics Gel Contend, a no-frills, high quality running shoe consistently praised for being the best value on the market. Available in tons of color options and in both men's and women's sizes.
Men's Asics Gel Contend 7, $47 and up
Women's Asics Gel Contend 7, $52
Adidas Ultraboost 22
A new classic, the Ultraboost serves as the flagship running shoe from Adidas. It feels as comfortable as it looks, with an ultra-cushioned and responsive midsole and extra foam around the heels to prevent blistering. Available in a variety of colors in both men's and women's sizes.
Women's adidas Ultraboost 22, $190
Men's adidas Ultraboost 22, $120
Under Armour Flow Velociti SE
A contoured sneaker designed to look like a booty, the Under Armour Flow Velociti SE features a completely ruberless cushion and sole, providing a lighter ride while still gripping the ground. Available in a variety of colors in both men's and women's sizes.
Men's Under Armour Flow Velociti SE, $130
Women's Under Armour Flow Velociti SE, $130
New Balance Fresh Foam Roav
This ultra cushioned, lightweight sneaker from New Balance costs half as much as many competitors, but offers the support, comfort and breathability needed to win the race.
Men's New Balance Fresh Foam Roav, $70 (reduced from $85)
Woman's New Balance Fresh Foam Roav, $70 (reduced from $85)
