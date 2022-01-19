COVID-19 testing kit tracker: How and where to find at-home coronavirus tests

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

At home COVID-19 test kits are required to be reimbursed by your private insurance starting Jan. 15, 2022. Abbott via Walgreens

If you're reading this, then chances are you already know that COVID-19 antigen tests are hard to find on store shelves and at online stores. The good news, however, is that they're not impossible to find -- if you know where to look and what to look for.

Since this article first published, the Biden Administration has launched a website to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests to Americans. Currently, Americans can order free COVID-19 tests to be delivered to their home through covidtest.gov. Note that there's currently a limit of four free tests per address, and that tests may take several weeks to be delivered. So if you're looking to test now -- or at least, as soon as possible -- you'll need to open up your wallet and get lucky with an early COVID-19 test restock.

We've been keeping an eye on the virtual store shelves. While some of the most popular brands of tests are sold out just about everywhere, one of the easiest-to-use at-home COVID-19 antigen tests, Intrivo Diagnostics' On/Go test, is currently in stock at Amazon and elsewhere (though note it can take up to 1 to 3 weeks to ship, so it pays to plan ahead). You can buy one now by using the button below, or read on to learn more about at-home COVID-19 tests, the various other brands available, and links to where you can buy them.

I need an at-home COVID-19 test. Where can I get one?



The best solution we've found for tracking at-home COVID-19 antigen test availability online is findacovidtest.org. The website allows you to search current availability by brand, retailer and test type.

We've also checked stock at major retailers for the most popular COVID-19 antigen test brands. You can use the buttons below to check stock, and then purchase a test if it's available. Note that some retailers are limiting the quantity you can buy.

Which at-home COVID-19 test is easiest to use?

If you're fortunate enough to have a choice between different brands, know this: Not all COVID-19 tests are created equal.

In December 2021, healthcare non-profit ECRI evaluated a number of the most popular at-home COVID-19 testing kits -- including BinaxNOW, BD Veritor, CareStart and Flowflex -- for ease of use. The group found that the Intrivo Diagnostics On/Go test was the easiest to use (score: 82.9), followed by AccessBio's CareStart (80.8) and the Flowflex (79.5) test.

"If you have a choice, it's better to get a higher-rated test," the ECRI report concludes.

You can check the stock of the top-rated COVID-19 antigen test below.

How much should I pay for an at-home COVID-19 test?



Through much of 2021, popular at-home test kit BinaxNOW could be bought for $14 (2 pack) at Walmart and national supermarket chain Kroger. Both companies had pledged to offer the COVID-19 tests at cost to customers to make testing more readily available to Americans.

That special pricing has ended - those tests are now $24 at Kroger and $20 at Amazon and Walmart, though, at last look, neither companies had them in stock. The last time we checked, however, other brands were available at similar prices.

The good news? Effective Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, private insurance companies are required to reimburse for over-the-counter COVID test kits. Up to eight tests are allowed per month, per person covered. The requirement, issued by the Biden administration, applies to all at-home COVID-19 tests covered under the emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (The emergency-use authorization status of a test is typically indicated on its packaging.)

Tests purchased prior to Jan. 15 do not qualify. Contact your own insurance company for more information about your policy.

Check the current stock of COVID-19 antigen test kits

The following list has been culled to the most-popular at-home tests -- these are the five kits featuring the most customer ratings across the Walgreens, Walmart and Amazon sites. The rundown is a mix of molecular and rapid antigen tests. Every kit featured here has received emergency-use authorization from the FDA.

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test At Home Kit

Abbott via Walgreens

This rapid antigen test from Abbott contains two nasal swabs, for two tests to be conducted within about three days of each other. Results from each swab are promised in 15 minutes. Authorized for ages 2 and up.

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test At Home Kit, $24 (Walgreens)

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test At Home Kit, $20 (Walmart)

Quidel QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test

Quidel via Amazon

Quidel's QuickVue is a rapid antigen test that contains two nasal swabs, for two tests, to be used about two to three days apart. It promises results in about 10 minutes. Authorized for ages 2 and up.

Quidel QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test, $24 (Walgreens)

Quidel QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test, $24 (Walmart)

InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Home Test

OraSure via Walmart

OraSure's InteliSwab kit is a rapid antigen test that contains two, single-use nasal swabs that are to be used within three days of each other. Results are promised in 30 minutes. Authorized for ages 15 and up.

InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Home Test, $20 (Walmart)

InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Home Test, $24 (Walgreens)

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit

BD Veritor via Amazon

The BD Veritor at-home kit is a rapid antigen, nasal swab test that works with an app -- so, instead of reading lines on an applicator, you get a read-out on your smartphone that declares whether you're negative or positive for COVID-19. Results take 15 minutes. Two tests are included; they're to be used within two to three days of each other. Authorized for ages 2 and up.

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit, $29 (regularly $40)

Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit

Lucira via Amazon

Lucira's Check It COVID-19 test is a molecular test that uses a nasal swab to produce results in 30 minutes or less. The kit contains one test. Authorized for ages 2 and up.

Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit, $89

