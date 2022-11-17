Starbucks Red Cup Day: How to get a free holiday cup, plus the best Black Friday deals on everything coffee

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Starbucks

Starbucks Red Cup Day is Thursday, Nov. 17. For one day only, you can get a free reusable holiday cup with the purchase of a holiday beverage at Starbucks. Find out how to get your free cup and check out some other great Starbucks holiday items that you can pick up while you're there.

What is Starbucks Red Cup Day?

Every year, Starbucks celebrates the launch of its holiday drink menu with Red Cup Day. On Red Cup Day, anyone that purchases a holiday beverage in the U.S. and Canada will receive a free plastic reusable holiday cup. You can buy a hot or iced drink, but it must be one of the holiday menu items like the Peppermint Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte or Toasted White Chocolate Mocha. The promotion is valid in-person or with mobile orders placed through the Starbucks app, while supplies last. (You might want to get there early, though, because the special cups often run out.)

Red Cup is a fun way to get a free cup for yourself. You can also get ahead on your holiday shopping by getting a red cup for a Starbucks lover in your life and pairing it with a gift card and some coffee pods.

For more gifting ideas, explore our Starbucks gift guide below.

The best Starbucks coffee gifts

We've found the perfect gifts for the Starbucks lovers in your life. We've found something for every coffee drinker -- no matter if they love waking up with a cup of Starbucks peppermint mocha or can't get enough of those Starbucks color-changing tumblers and reusable cups. Plus, we've found top-rated coffee and espresso makers to craft your Starbucks coffee and lattes in.

If you (or someone you know) can't go a day without Starbucks, they'll love getting Starbucks coffee, cups, mugs, tumblers and more for the holidays. Some of these Starbucks gift ideas are on sale now ahead of Black Friday.

Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cup coffee pods

Starbucks Store via Amazon

Add some holiday cheer to your morning cup of Joe with Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cups.

This six-pack of K-Cups includes 10 coffee pods per box. It's currently on sale for $13 off ahead of Black Friday.

Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cup coffee pods, $43 (regularly $56)

Starbucks gingerbread K-Cup coffee pods

Starbucks Store via Amazon

'Tis the season for gingerbread-flavored coffee.

You can score this six-pack of gingerbread K-Cup coffee pods on Amazon now. Each box includes 10 coffee pods.

Starbucks gingerbread K-Cup coffee pods, $57

Starbucks Holiday Blend medium roast coffee

Starbucks Store via Amazon

Start your day with the flavors of the season. Starbucks Holiday Blend features notes of sweet maple and herbs.

This medium roast coffee six-pack comes with 10 coffee pods per box.

Starbucks Holiday Blend medium roast coffee, $35 after coupon (reduced from $52)

Want to try all three holiday coffee offerings? Starbucks has a three-pack of the limited edition flavors on Amazon right now.

Starbucks K-Cup coffee pods limited-edition collection, $32

Starbucks by Nespresso variety pack

Starbucks by Nespresso Store via Amazon

These Starbucks Nespresso pods would make an excellent gift for your friend or family member who's crazy about their Nespresso machine.

This variety pack of the coffee retailer's bestselling favorites includes: Blonde espresso roast house blend, single-origin Colombia, Pike Place roast, and Caffè Verona. Each box contains 10 Starbucks Nespresso capsules.

Starbucks by Nespresso variety pack, $31

Starbucks Christmas Holiday Poinsettia green color change tumbler

Starbucks Store via Amazon

Iced coffee-drinkers can get into the holiday spirit with this festive poinsettia color-changing tumbler.

The venti-size cup (24 ounces) turns a darker shade of green when filled with liquid. Straw included.

Starbucks Christmas Holiday Poinsettia green color change tumbler, $33

Starbucks Winter Holiday jeweled tumbler cold cup

Starbucks Store via Amazon

How pretty is this jeweled tumbler cold cup?

This venti-sized rose gold cup is originally from the Starbucks 2021 Holiday collection. So if you missed it last year, you can buy it on Amazon now.

Starbucks Winter Holiday jeweled tumbler cold cup, $65

Starbucks Holiday ceramic double walled tumbler

Starbucks Store via Amazon

This double-walled tumbler will keep your hot drinks nice and warm while you're busy online shopping for the perfect holiday gift.

Starbucks Holiday ceramic double walled tumbler, $40

Starbucks reusable holiday cold cups

Starbucks Store via Amazon

These reusable cold cups were all the rage last year.

You can snag a five-pack of these 24-ounce cups on Amazon right now. These dishwasher-safe cups come in 5 colors, each with its own holiday design. Each cup comes with a lid and straw.

Starbucks reusable holiday cold cups, $20

Starbucks gift card

Starbucks Store via Amazon

Amazon makes it easy to send someone a Starbucks gift card for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah.

Select the perfect gift card design, add a gift card amount and write a special message. Then select a delivery date. Amazon will email your recipient their gift on that day.

Send a Starbucks gift card

Starbucks also offers physical gift cards for purchase. Select from denominations of $25, $50 and $100.

Starbucks gift cards

The best Black Friday deals on everything coffee

Now that you have Starbucks coffee and espresso pods, you need a kitchen gadget that can make them. We've found top-rated coffee makers, espresso makers and more for you to shop right now.

Looking for a deal? Many of these items are on sale ahead of Black Friday.

Instant Pot dual pod plus



Instant Pot via Amazon

Can't decide between Keurig and Nespresso? Instant Pot makes a dual coffee and espresso maker, the 4.4-star-rated Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus.

This kitchen gadget is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee when used with the included reusable pod. It lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to 6 ounces of espresso at a time.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $200 (regularly $230)

Nespresso Essenza mini coffee and espresso machine by De'Longhi

Nestle Nespresso Store

This Nespresso mini coffee and espresso machine is perfect for small countertops. The Essensa mini single serve espresso maker heats up in under 30 seconds. Its 19-bar high pressure pump creates barista-like coffee. It features two programmable buttons for single-serve espresso and lungo beverages.

Each machine includes a Nespresso Original capsule welcome kit with variety of Nespresso capsule flavors.

Nespresso Essenza mini coffee and espresso machine by De'Longhi, $161 (regularly $169)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker



Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand perfect for making tea and hot chocolate this fall.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $159 (regularly $189)

Nespresso Vertuo Plus



Nestle Nespresso via Amazon

This Nestle coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso.

The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $182 (regularly $199)

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by De'Longhi



Amazon

Make espresso with a single touch. This slim Nespresso machine is perfect for smaller space. It features a high pressure pump and perfect heat control.

This purchas includes a welcome set with 16 Nespresso capsules containing individual aromas.

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $219

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker

Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces. The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee makers lets you brew up to 12-ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more.

It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $68 (regularly $100)

De'Longhi espresso machine



Best Buy

If you're shopping for an espresso maker, the 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure and includes a manual milk frother.

"I love this so much," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the espresso machine. "It's so easy to use and makes coffee so quickly. It was affordable compared to most espresso makers and the quality is amazing."

De'Longhi espresso machine, $165 (regularly $208)

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker



Walmart

For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $24 (reduced from $69)

More early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now



While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.

