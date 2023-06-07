Sprig by Kohler: This new brand turns your shower into a scented spa experience

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sprig by Kohler

There's a new brand on the block by Kohler. The plumbing brand is expanding into the wellness sphere with Sprig, which sells an innovative shower essential oil infusion device. If you enjoy hanging eucalyptus in your shower for the uplifting scent, Sprig is like that, only turning it up a notch.

Sprig is selling essential oil blends that plug into your existing shower head, or a new Sprig by Kohler shower head, that then mix with your shower water for an aromatherapy experience. The pods also have ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and sodium PCA to benefit your skin and hair.

As of now, you can choose from six scent blends, including breathe (eucalyptus and mint), focus (clary sage and patchouli), shield (tea tree and rosemary), recharge (bergamot and lemongrass), relax (chamomile and green tea) and sleep (lavender and vanilla).

The pods release for one to two minutes while you shower, but their scent will linger the whole time you're busy getting clean. Just press a button to start the infusion. Worried about the smell getting in the way of your favorite body wash? Don't be -- these scents won't linger on your body after your shower. However, if you press the button while washing your hair, they will perfume your hair. Need to know when you're running low on essential oils? The larger pods have markings so you can see when you're starting to run out.

Naturally, if you have any sensitivity to essential oils, this is not the product for you.

The Sprig world isn't limited to just essential oil shower blends. Sprig also sells bath bombs and body and linen mists.

Read on for more information about Sprig by Kohler, as well as to learn about some key products from the new brand.

Shower infusion starter kit

Sprig by Kohler

If you don't want to invest in a new showerhead, pick up this shower infusion starter kit. It installs onto your existing showerhead in just minutes. This kit also comes with three sample shower infusion pods.

Shower infusion starter kit, $139

Shower infusion pod essentials pack

Sprig by Kohler

Pick up some more shower infusion pods while you're at it. This essentials pack includes all six scents in a sample size: breathe (eucalyptus and mint), focus (clary sage and patchouli), shield (tea tree and rosemary), recharge (bergamot and lemongrass), relax (chamomile and green tea) and sleep (lavender and vanilla).

Shower infusion pod essentials pack, $21

Handshower infusion upgrade kit

Sprig by Kohler

If you're ready to upgrade your current showerhead, pick up this Kohler Awaken hand shower that integrates the shower infusion pods. It has a 60-inch shower hose, a cradle attachment and it comes with three sample shower infusion pods.

Handshower infusion upgrade kit, $189

