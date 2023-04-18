This new eco-friendly Puracy cleaning product helps you ditch plastic waste

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Puracy

Your favorite cleaning products may smell great and make your house sparkle. But what about the planet?

If you're a fan of eco-friendly brands (and who isn't?) you should know this: One of the best-selling brands in the space just released an Earth-loving product that goes way beyond the standard natural formulas. Puracy, the award-winning, plant-based household cleaning and personal care brand, has just launched a kit that completely eliminates single-use plastics in your household cleanser lineup.

That's right -- on top of being safe to use and seriously effective, Puracy's Clean Can and Clean Can Starter Kit lets you ditch all those random cleanser bottles under your kitchen sink. Instead, you buy a bottle only once... and then snap in handy refills that effectively eliminate bacteria.

Hey: You can't change the products you used in the past, but you can invest in a more sustainable future with Puracy's latest natural and planet-friendly cleaning kit. And let's face it: Nobody likes hauling all those bottles to the recycling bin anyway.

If you happen to be a fan of plastic bottles and don't want to part with them, there are other things you should know about this latest drop. Created by the parents of newborn daughters, Puracy uses a rigorous team of biochemists and cleaning specialists to create dirt-fighters that go way beyond merely effective. Yes, Puracy products are over 98.5% plant- and mineral-based -- a big deal if you happen to like the planet you live on -- but they're also streak-free and food surface-safe.

Plus, the offerings don't stop with just one room. The brand makes cleaning essentials for every inch of your home, including the kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom and laundry room. You can go ahead and order full-size items, or look after Earth even more via Puracy's eco-friendly product refills.

Puracy's Clean Can and Clean Can starter kit

Puracy

Ready for a greener clean? Puracy's Clean Can and Clean Can starter kit are out now. These 100% aluminum canisters are filled with the brand's naturally derived Everday surface cleansing formula. This cleanser is made with 98.5% naturally derived ingredients.

Clean Cans provide a frictionless solution that allows you to get back to cleaning in 10 seconds or less. Even the scents are special. You can choose from calming green tea and lime or invigorating lemongrass. Add additional Clean Can cartridges for $4.

The better-for-the-planet vessel is now available online and in select Target locations across the U.S.

Starter Kit, including one Clean Can, $10

Shop more Puracy products

If you've never tried Puracy, now is the time. Make the switch to more sustainable, natural cleaning products for your home and body right now, and take advantage of a sale or two. The experts at CBS Essentials have selected must-have, plant-based products for your home and body.

These products can effectively clean your space without the assistance of harmful chemicals.

Puracy best seller bundle

Puracy

Not sure where to start?

This Puracy bundle includes everything you need to start your plant-powered hygiene journey.

Swap out your less Earth-friendly body and home products for these Puracy bestsellers. This bundle includes a plant enzyme-powered stain remover, alcohol-free surface disinfectant, dishwasher detergent packs, hand soap formulated with renewable and biodegradable ingredients, natural body wash, benzene-free dry shampoo and microfiber towels. The towels alone are worth exploring, thanks to 300% greater fiber density than many other microfiber towels.

Get ready to smell great. The bundle's included body wash smells like coconut and vanilla scent. The hand soap is scented lavender and vanilla.

Puracy best seller bundle, $50 (regularly $77)

Puracy kitchen cleaning bundle

Puracy

Of course you make and eat food in your kitchen. But don't let the secret ingredient be chemical residue on your dishes and pans. This kitchen cleaning bundle has everything you need to clean your hands, cookware and surfaces with natural components -- without worrying about residues. One of the stars of this bundle is the Puracy Everyday surface cleaner concentrate. It's 99.51% natural and derived from -- yes, really -- coconuts!

The bundle features Puracy dish soap, Puracy dishwasher detergent packs, a two-pack of Puracy Everyday surface cleaner concentrate and Puracy Edgeless microfiber towels.

Puracy kitchen cleaning bundle, $45 (regularly $54)

Puracy living room and bedroom cleaning bundle

Puracy

Banish stains from your carpets and clean surfaces with Puracy's living room and bedroom cleaning bundle. This set features a carpet spot remover with -- and we are loving this -- a no-rinse formula. Spray the area, wipe with a microfiber towel, and the stain is gone. And rest easy: This product can actually be used on anything that can get wet, such as carpets, upholstery, rugs, bedding, mattresses and all other washable fabrics.

The bundle includes a two-pack of Puracy's Everyday surface cleaner concentrate and a carpet and upholstery shampoo made with a low-foaming formula that can reduce plastic, water and energy waste by more than 75%.

Puracy living room and bedroom cleaning bundle, $30 (regularly $38)

Puracy natural foaming hand soap

Puracy

We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but: Your hand soap might contain a bunch of junk that doesn't actually get the job done. Puracy has a sweet-smelling solution for that.

This customer-loved, three-pack of hand soap is made with 98.6% natural products. Unlike many hand soaps on the market, this foaming hand wash is made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, phosphates, animal by-products, perfumes, petrochemicals or dyes. Save the packaging! When you're out of soap, you can order a refill.

Choose from two scents.

"The Puracy Cucumber and Mint foaming hand soap is gentle and effective. Being able to get a refill in sensible packaging to reduce waste makes it even better," wrote a Puracy customer.

Puracy natural foaming hand soap, $19

Puracy Natural 10x laundry detergent

Puracy

This laundry detergent has been optimized for those with skin sensitivities and allergies. Instead of harsh chemicals, this natural detergent uses plant enzymes to eliminate stains, odors and build-up without dulling colors.

Puracy recommends just two pumps for most loads.

This bundle comes with one 16-ounce laundry detergent bottle and a 48-ounce refill. And we're talking serious plant power, here: These two products can tackle 256 loads of laundry.

Puracy Natural 10x laundry detergent, $32 (regularly $40)

Puracy Infinity glass bottles

Puracy

This versatile accessory can be used with any liquid product in Puracy's lineup. Fill it with stain remover, surface cleanser, laundry detergent, hand soap, baby lotion and more. The glass bottle comes with a pump for liquid soaps and a sprayer for cleaners. It also features a 100% BPA-free white silicone sleeve to provide an extra layer of protection for your bottles.

Glass is one of the most commonly-recycled materials. Re-using it to create new glass substantially reduces energy consumption.

Puracy Infinity glass bottles, $13

