Walmart is practically giving away this adorable bath towel set from The Pioneer Woman

Ready to give your bathroom a subtle summer makeover? Then we've found the deal for you. Walmart just unveiled a fresh deal on an adorable towel set from Ree Drummond's line of farmhouse-chic kitchen and home goods. These chic towels will look great hanging in your bathroom or make a sweet guest bathroom set for any summer visitors.

The set includes two bath towels and two hand towels. The towels are made with high-quality cotton that is low-lint and fade resistant. Reviewers praise the towels for their softness and the adorable design.

"The Pioneer Woman towels do not disappoint," shared one Walmart reviewer. "They have such beautiful detailing and look so lovely in our bathroom."

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece cotton towel set, $20 (reduced from $28)

Best deals at Walmart in June 2023



The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the top Walmart deals and clearance offers live on the retailer's site. You can also shop everything on sale right now below.

Best The Pioneer Woman deals at Walmart

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items. Now, Walmart has discounted tons of bestselling items from the popular kitchen and home line so that you can give your space the refresh it deserves.

Best kitchen appliance deals at Walmart

Looking for more kitchen gadgets? Give your kitchen an inexpensive makeover with these clearance-priced appliance essentials.

Best headphone and earbud deals at Walmart



Walmart is currently offering deep discounts on several popular headphone and earbud options, including Apple AirPods. Shop the best deals below and save on Apple AirPods, earbuds and headphones.

Save $70 on an Apple Watch 8 at Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features too, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $329 (reduced from $399)

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal at Walmart

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $159 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $199 (reduced from $460)

Best TV deals at Walmart

Looking for the perfect budget TV? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs, Samsung TVs and more. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

Best laptop and monitor deals at Walmart



Looking to save on a new laptop or computer monitor? Then check out Walmart's major rollbacks on laptops and gaming monitor prices below.

Best Walmart health and fitness deals



Get healthy this summer at Walmart -- all sorts of great exercise equipment, apparel and more are on sale now. Whether you're looking to build a home gym or looking to get outside and ride a bike, Walmart has it all.

Best deals on baby and kids items at Walmart

Walmart has tons of top-rated baby and children's products on sale now.

Best Walmart home and patio deals

Your home makeover continues at Walmart with these incredible deals on bedding, vacuums, organizational shelves and more.

