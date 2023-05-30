Samsung TV sale: The best Memorial Day deals you can still shop on Samsung's 'The Frame' and more smart TVs

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Memorial Day is over. But you can still score a last-minute deal on a smart TV at the Samsung Memorial Day sale. If you've been thinking of upgrading your old TV, now is the perfect time: Samsung has slashed the prices on almost all of its top-selling models, including the ultra-popular "The Frame" smart TV. But if you want a discount on a smart TV you'd better hurry -- this deal ends soon.

These customer-loved Samsung TVs all have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews. Plus, they're all equipped with some top-rated smart tech. We'd add these smart TVs to your digital cart ASAP -- Samsung's Memorial Day TV deals won't last.

Top products in this article

Shop all Samsung TV deals

Our most popular TV: 65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV (2022), $1,700 (reduced from $2,000)

If you're still watching an older TV, you may want to consider upgrading in time for summer. Newer TVs can provide an improved watching experience with 4K or 8K resolution and advanced OLED technology. We -- and CBS Essentials readers -- really like Samsung's 'The Frame" television. The bestselling TV has a matte screen with a brilliant, crisp 4K picture. And when it's not in use, it blends in to your living room space as a framed piece of art. It's the perfect choice for a family that wants a big TV, but doesn't want a television to be the focal point of a room.

Whether you want a high-end art TV or the best budget TV you can get, the Samsung Memorial Day sale is a great opportunity to upgrade to a new TV at a fantastic price. Hurry -- these deals end soon.

Best last-minute TV deals at the Samsung Memorial Day sale



Save on top-rated TVs including the CBS Essentials reader-loved "The Frame" smart TV. Hurry -- these deals end soon.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV (2022): $1,700

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching your favorite shows or movies. Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED art TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.).

If you missed the hot Memorial Day deals on the 2023 model of "The Frame" over the weekend -- don't worry. You can still score an incredible deal on the 65-inch 2022 model at Samsung now.

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV (2022), $1,700 (reduced from $2,000)

Samsung Class Q80C QLED 4K smart TV: $950 and up

This 4K smart TV from Samsung delivers expertly upscaled 4K resolution and Quantum HDR+ technology. With Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, the sound moves with the action in your favorite film, show or game to deliver an incredible audio experience.

The best part? You can save on this TV right now during the Samsung Memorial Day sale.

85" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV: $2,300

This 4K smart TV offers a brilliant bright display with ultra-precise Mini LEDs and enhanced contrast with Quantum HDR 32X. The smart TV even provides an immersive 3D sound experience to help you feel like you're right in the middle of the game or movie. It has serious smarts too: The Samsung TV uses an AI-based processor to intelligently upscale content to the best 4K picture possible.

Prices vary by size. The best deal is on the 85-inch model. Many other sizes have already sold out, so act fast.

85" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $2,300 (reduced from $5,000)

Samsung 'The Terrace': $3,000 and up



The 4K smart TV boasts a wide viewing angle, and an anti-glare screen that looks bright even in daylight. Rated IP55 water- and dust-resistant.

There are two different versions -- a partial sun model and a full sun model designed with an ultrabright screen.

For outdoor areas with partial sun:

For outdoor areas in the full sun:

Samsung 'The Sero': save $500



"The Sero" rotating 4K TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).

This Samsung TV is on sale now for $500 off.

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,000)

50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV



If you're looking for a smaller, more budget-friendly TV during the Samsung Memorial Day sale, this 4K Samsung TV is a great choice. It offers a crisp, clear Crystal UHD display so that you can enjoy all of your favorite shows with excellent picture quality.

50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV, $450 (reduced from $550)

