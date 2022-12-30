The best TV to buy in 2023, according to our readers

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

The Samsung "The Frame" 2022 TV was the most popular TV of 2022, according to our readers. CBS Essentials readers bought more of these TVs than any other TV model on our site. This 4.6-star-rated smart TV includes 4k-upscaling and can seamlessly blend into gallery walls while displaying works of art.

If you're looking to upgrade your TV for 2023, you're in luck. The top-selling TV is currently on sale at Walmart in a variety of sizes. You'll find the best deal on the 75-inch screen. It's $1,000 off right now.

Get the Samsung 'The Frame' TV on sale now

Samsung

When you're not streaming shows or movies on Samsung "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, on its matte screen. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

The 2022 model has the same gorgeous quantum-dot picture as the 2021 model. And like the 2021 model, the latest version upscales TV and movies to 4K. The 2022 "The Frame" boasts a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties.

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,397 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,879 (reduced from $2,000)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,999 (reduced from $3,000)

Shop more of the best TVs for 2023 according to our readers

CBS Essentials readers bought these top-rated TVs in 2022 and reviewers recommended them for 2023. Many of these reader-favorites are on sale right now.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV (2021)

Samsung via Best Buy

Amazon has deals on the older slight older model, the 2021 Samsung "The Frame." This screen can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows.

"The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $776 (regularly $948)

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,088 (reduced from $1,499)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,599 (regularly $1,798)

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV

LG via Amazon

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame," features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

Hurry -- this popular picture frame TV deal is running out of stock.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $2,197 (regularly $3,000)

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV

Amazon

This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching.

It's also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,720 (regularly $2,297)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV



Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $760 (reduced from $830)

55" Elements 4K outdoor Roku TV

Walmart

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)

70" Samsung 4K smart TV

Samsung

This smart television automatically upscales your favorite TV shows and movies to 4K. It features a clear, crisp picture with HDR and an auto game mode that minimizes input lag.

Rated 4.5 stars at Walmart.

70" Samsung 4K TV with HDR, $628

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV



Best Buy

This Samsung smart TV features a crystal UHD with 4K resolution and advanced color accuracy. It is compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay.

This is a great affordable option if you want a high-quality smart TV at a decent price -- and it's even more affordable right now.

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV, $360 (reduced from $450)

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV



Amazon

The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker.

This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $1,298 (reduced from $2,300)

Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K smart TV

Amazon

Curved TVs, such as this 55-inch Samsung 4K TV model, tend to provide a more immersive experience while gaming. It's not an OLED, but the LCD still displays vivid colors.

The Samsung TU-8300 is a budget-friendly option with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. While 120 Hz is ideal for current-generation gaming systems, this TV still provides good performance for casual gamers.

55" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $498 (reduced from $600)

65" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $648 (reduced from $800)

Samsung 'The Sero'

Samsung

This Samsung TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position, or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).

The 43-inch screen is on sale at Amazon now.

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $927 (regularly $1,498)

75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV

Amazon

If 4K isn't enough for you, try an 8K TV. Though very little content is available in native 8K (for now), the Samsung Neo QLED 8K uses AI to intelligently upscale whatever content you're watching to 7,680 × 4,320 pixels.

These 8K smart TVs also feature anti-glare screens, Dolby Atmos sound and 100% color accuracy. The Neo smart 8K TV is on sale at Amazon in a range of sizes.

65" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $3,298 (reduced from $4,998)

75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $4,498 (reduced from $6,498)

85" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $5,998 (reduced from $8,498)

Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV

Samsung

This smart TV with 4K-upscaling offers Samsung Smart Hub. The feature shows you all your favorite movies, TV shows, music, apps and games in one place.

Samsung's highly-rated Neo QLED 4K smart TV is on sale right now.

55" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,598 (reduced from $1,698)

65" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,698 (reduced from $2,298)

Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV



Samsung

If you want to enjoy Samsung's QLED display and gaming features, but don't want to break the bank, try this budget-friendly offering from Samsung. This model features a dual LED display that provides higher contrast by using both warm and cool LED backlights. It also features a quantum dot HDR display, which allows colors to appear more vibrant and lifelike on screen.

The Q60A model includes Samsung's gaming features, super ultra-wide game-view and game bar. It also includes auto low latency mode, which automatically detects when you are playing games and reduces lag time in response.

43" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $498 (reduced from $600)

60" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $748 (reduced from $845)

Related content from CBS Essentials

