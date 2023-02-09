CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's a great time to upgrade to a new TV or add an additional TV to your house. There are a ton of top-rated TVs on sale now for under $500, including 4K TVs, smart TVs, QLED TVs, LED TVs and more.

The best TVs under $500 in 2023 all have at least a four-star rating or higher and feature many positive reviews. We've found TVs for every budget, including the best TVs under $500, the best TVs under $400, the best TVs under $300 and even a TV for just $98.

43" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $500 (reduced from $600)

55" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $498 (reduced from $600)

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $366 (reduced from $600)

What do I need to know before buying a new TV?

Before you buy a new TV, you'll need to know the major TV brands.

That way, you'll explore the difference between a Samsung TV, an LG TV, a Sony TV, a Roku TV and more with confidence. You'll need to know what TV screen size fits your space.

Are you looking for an OLED TV, a QLED TV, an LCD TV or an LED TV? No matter what you choose, you'll likely want a TV with ultra HD for superior image quality.

You'll need to know about popular TV smart features. If you're looking for the best smart TV, you'll want a TV screen with smart capabilities, such as 4K-upscaling, machine-based learning AI to suggest the perfect settings, channels and more. If you're sticking to a budget, you'll also need to know which TVs are on sale. Luckily, we've found a bunch of deals on top-rated screens under $500 that you can shop right now.

The best TVs under $500 in 2023

A great TV doesn't have to mean a great big price tag. We've found the best TVs under $500 that offer tons of smart capabilities. Keep reading to shop an under $500 4K TV, an under $500 LED TV, QLED TV and more.

43" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV: $500

Samsung

If you want to enjoy Samsung's QLED display and gaming features but don't want to break the bank, try this budget-friendly offering from Samsung. This model features a dual LED display that provides higher contrast by using both warm and cool LED backlights. It also features a quantum dot HDR display, which allows colors to appear more vibrant and lifelike on screen.

The Q60A model includes Samsung's gaming features, super ultra-wide game view and game bar. It also includes auto low latency mode, which automatically detects when you are playing games and reduces lag time in response.

43" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $500 (reduced from $600)

55" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K smart TV: $498

Amazon

Looking for something a little different? Try a curved TV. Curved TVs, such as this 55-inch Samsung 4K TV model, tend to provide a more immersive experience while watching movies or gaming. The 4.7-star-rated TV offers an impressive 4K display with vivid colors. It is also compatible with voice assistants, such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Bixby.

55" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $498 (reduced from $600)

55" Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV

Insignia via Amazon

The 4.6-star-rated Insignia 4K TV with built-in Fire TV and DTS Studio Sound is an affordable TV that offers voice control with Alexa. It Reviewers praise this TV for its impressive 4K UHD picture quality. This TV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, providing users with access to access to thousands of apps, channels and streaming services, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV and YouTube.

55" Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV, $450

55" Vizio Class M6 4K QLED smart TV: $448

Walmart

This 4K QLED smart TV can reproduce billions of high-contrast colors. It's also a solid choice for gamers: The TV's V-Gaming engine automatically optimizes Xbox and Playstation gameplay with smoother graphics, more responsive gaming and better 4K HDR picture quality. It works with Vizio voice remote, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.

55" Vizio Class M6 4K QLED smart TV, $448

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV



Amazon

This 55-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD resolution display and enhanced color and clarity, thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa.

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $400 (reduced from $560)

The best TVs under $400 in 2023

If you're looking to spend a little less, we've found two top-rated screen size options under $400.

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution: $366



Best Buy

Watch your shows, movies and games in all their glory with this 50-inch TCL set. The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision.

All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $366 (reduced from $600)

65" TCL Roku smart TV: $368

TCL via Walmart

This 65-inch TV is under $400.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer. "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

The best TVs under $300 in 2023

Looking for an affordable TV? Stream your favorite TV show or watch the Chiefs take on the Eagles on one of these top-rated budget TV options.

32" Samsung N5300 Series LED smart TV: $230

Samsung via Best Buy

This 4.6-star-rated smart TV features Samsung's HyperReal Engine for the best detail, color and contrast. This under-$300 1080p Samsung LED smart TV can browse the web and cast a smartphone screen to the TV.

32" Samsung N5300 Series LED Full HD smart TV, $230

50" Vizio V-Series 4K UHD LED smart TV: $298

Vizio via Best Buy

This Vizio smart TV features 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight and active pixel tuning. Love gaming from your TV? this Vizio device includes a V-Gaming engine which enables sub 10ms input lag, 4K 48-60 fps variable refresh rate, auto game mode and a gaming menu.

50" Vizio V-Series 4K UHD LED smart TV, $298 (regularly $358)

The best TVs under $200 in 2023

A top-rated TV under $200? You read that right. We've found the best TVs under $200 that you can shop right now, including a TV under $100.

50" Roku 4K smart TV: $198

Walmart

Looking for a TV under $200? This 4.2-star-rated, 50-inch Roku smart TV features 1080p resolution and the Roku operating system built in, so accessing your favorite streaming services is a snap.

50" Onn. 4K UHD Roku smart TV, $198 (reduced $238)

32" Onn Roku TV: $98

Walmart

This slightly smaller version of the Roku smart TV is just under $100. It features the same 1080p resolution and user-friendly Roku interface.

32" Onn Roku TV, $98

