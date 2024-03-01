Sam's Club has a March deal for new members: Join for 50% off

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This content is sponsored by Sam's Club.

Sam's Club

Spring expenses can kind of sneak up on you. With the weather improving in March, you might be more likely to eat out. Spring break travel can add up. There's spring cleaning, of course -- you may need to pick up a new robot vacuum. And if you've been itching to spend time outside this spring, you might want to pick up some new patio furniture or a grill for your outdoor space. Before you know it, your bank account is looking a little... thin.

Here's the thing, though: We know a way to save on all those big spring purchases. Warehouse chain Sam's Club offers deep discounts on all of the above -- yes, travel and eating out included. Altogether, you can save thousands of dollars a year.

If you're not a Sam's Club member, we have even better news: The warehouse giant is discounting new memberships in March 2024, all the way down to $25 for a yearly Club-level membership. That's a savings of 50% off the usual $50 yearly membership fee. (Note that you'll need to be a new Sam's Club member, and you'll need to agree to auto-renew.)

We also found a deal on Sam's Club Plus memberships, which offers 2% cash back on purchases, plus other sweet perks.

This is a limited-time offer; it's not clear when it will end. So tap the button below to sign up for Sam's Club now at the discounted $25 rate, or read on to learn more about why Sam's Club is one of our favorite places to shop.

Top 10 reasons why we like Sam's Club



There are a ton of benefits to a Sam's Club membership -- so many that even long-time Sam's Club vets may not know about them all. Here are our favorite reasons to sign up for Sam's Club.

Sam's Club offers bulk prices on grocery essentials. No one likes paying full price for toilet paper, garbage bags, laundry detergent and other home essentials. No one likes running out of those essentials, either. Sam's Club offers excellent prices on items from top brands that your family uses most, with bulk sizing that reduces the need for constant grocery store trips.

No one likes paying full price for toilet paper, garbage bags, laundry detergent and other home essentials. No one likes running out of those essentials, either. Sam's Club offers excellent prices on items from top brands that your family uses most, with bulk sizing that reduces the need for constant grocery store trips. Sam's Club is offers the most affordable warehouse membership. While there are different benefits to every warehouse store, Sam's Club offers the lowest yearly membership fee. You won't be able to beat this $25-per-year offer at another major warehouse chain.

While there are different benefits to every warehouse store, Sam's Club offers the lowest yearly membership fee. You won't be able to beat this $25-per-year offer at another major warehouse chain. Sam's Club members get access to gas discounts -- gas at prices lower than competing nearby stations. You can find your local Sam's Club Fuel Center using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website.

gas at prices lower than competing nearby stations. You can find your local Sam's Club Fuel Center using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website. Sam's Club offers a yearly rebate on purchases (with a Sam's Club Plus membership). If you're planning on doing a lot of shopping at Sam's Club, you can save even more with a Sam's Club Plus membership.mIt's more expensive (currently discounted to $70 per year for your first year), you'll earn a 2% rebate on your Sam's Club purchases. As warehouse store aficionados, we can tell you that the rebate offer pays off, and fast.

If you're planning on doing a lot of shopping at Sam's Club, you can save even more with a Sam's Club Plus membership.mIt's more expensive (currently discounted to $70 per year for your first year), you'll earn a 2% rebate on your Sam's Club purchases. As warehouse store aficionados, we can tell you that the rebate offer pays off, and fast. Sam's Club can save you money on a new car or truck. The Sam's Club Auto Buying Program makes it easy to sell your used car and get a great price on a new one. Plus, you can take advantage of members-only incentives -- right now, you can save an additional $500 to $4,500 on select Mercedes-Benz models.

The Sam's Club Auto Buying Program makes it easy to sell your used car and get a great price on a new one. Plus, you can take advantage of members-only incentives -- right now, you can save an additional $500 to $4,500 on select Mercedes-Benz models. Sam's Club offers everyday deals on home services and repairs. You'll get a 10% discount on home improvement services -- perfect great if you're planning a remodel in 2024. You can also get discounts on water delivery, home warranties, pest control, home security plans

You'll get a 10% discount on home improvement services -- perfect great if you're planning a remodel in 2024. You can also get discounts on water delivery, home warranties, pest control, Sam's Club has discounts on travel, including vacation packages, flights, car rentals and more. Don't head to Disney World Sam's Club's travel and entertainment deals. Sam's Club members can get preferred pricing on hotel rooms and rental cars, plus discounts on theme park, zoo, museum and show tickets. We've also seen discounts on airline gift cards at Sam's Club, so you can save no matter where you travel.

Don't head to Sam's Club's travel and entertainment deals. Sam's Club members can get preferred pricing on hotel rooms and rental cars, plus discounts on theme park, zoo, museum and show tickets. We've also seen discounts on airline gift cards at Sam's Club, so you can save no matter where you travel. Sam's Club can save you money on health care. The Sam's Club pharmacy offers members-only discounts on prescriptions, with prices starting at just $4 for generics. Select prescriptions are even free for Sam's Club Plus members. Sam's Club also offers hearing and eye exams, with designer glasses

The Sam's Club pharmacy offers members-only discounts on prescriptions, with prices starting at just $4 for generics. Select prescriptions are even free for Sam's Club Plus members. Sam's Club also offers hearing and eye exams, with designer Sam's Club is a great place to pick up lunch for the family. We love the in-store Sam's Club Cafe, which offers tasty treats to hungry shoppers at eye-popping prices. It's hard to beat the $1.38 Sam's Club hot dog and soda combo. Pizza, salad and brownie sundaes are available too. Or, for a more substantial meal, take home an under-$5, fully cooked Sam's Club rotisserie chicken -- it makes an excellent dinner centerpiece.

We love the in-store Sam's Club Cafe, which offers tasty treats to hungry shoppers at eye-popping prices. It's hard to beat the $1.38 Sam's Club hot dog and soda combo. Pizza, salad and brownie sundaes are available too. Or, for a more substantial meal, take home an under-$5, fully cooked Sam's Club rotisserie chicken -- it makes an excellent dinner centerpiece. Unlike other warehouse stores, you don't have to wait in a long checkout line. One of our favorite Sam's Club perks is Scan & Go, which lets you pay for your shopping trip right from your phone. When you add items to your shopping cart, you can scan their barcodes yourself with the Sam's Club app. You pay through the app when you're done, and simply show your digital receipt on the way out.

Convinced? Tap the button below to sign up for a year of Sam's Club at the discounted rate of $25. (See site for details.)

Why you should upgrade to Sam's Club Plus



Sam's Club

There are a lot of perks to a Sam's Club membership, but there are even more when you upgrade to Sam's Club Plus. You'll get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off eyeglasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before other Sam's Club members. Terms apply. (See the Sam's Club site for more details.)

The warehouse retailer also has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can get $40 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. That brings the annual price down to $70.

Again, note that you'll need to be a new member and agree to auto-renew to score this deal.

Save money at other stores: Best Sam's Club gift card deals



Here's a Sam's Club secret you might not know: Your membership can save you money while shopping at other stores, too.

If you plan on eating out this spring, you can save a lot of money at Sam's Club by buying gift cards for your favorite chains. You can get $60 in Wendy's gift cards for $48, $50 in California Pizza Kitchen e-gift cards for $40 and a $50 Krispy Kreme e-gift card for $37.50.

Sam's Club is a great place to get discount movie tickets to an AMC Movie Theatres or Regal Cinemas theater near you. And there are gift card deals for gamers, too -- get $100 in Nintendo eShop gift cards for $90. (There are some great Nintendo games coming this spring.)

There are so many gift card deals at Sam's Club that we don't have the space to list them all here. Tap the button below to see all of Sam's Club's discount gift card offerings and start saving no matter where you shop or eat.