Sam's Club: The best benefits to having a warehouse club membership

There are so many reasons to become a Sam's Club member. The warehouse giant offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances. But the perks don't end there. Sam's Club members and Sam's Club Plus members can access exclusive savings and cash back on everyday essentials, such as gas, prescription medications and more.

We've laid out all the benefits to being a Sam's Club and a Sam's Club Plus member below. Keep reading to discover which membership is right for you.

Best reasons to join Sam's Club: Gas discounts and more



Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations. Customers can even pay at the pump with Sam's Club Scan & Go.

Of course, there's more to a Sam's Club membership than access to its discount gas stations. You can also get discounted gift cards at Sam's Club -- that's like free money in your pocket. Right now, you can save up to 25% on gift cards from some of your favorite brands. Sam's Club members can also shop prescription medications for as low as $4.

Sam's Club members can shop the retailer's prepared meal selections. These budget-friendly, ready-made items include Sam's Club's under-$5 rotisserie chicken, enchiladas, chicken pot pie, Mediterranean kale pasta salad, oven-roasted wings, macaroni and cheese and more priced items per-pound.

Hungry Club members can also enjoy the selection at Sam's Club's cafe while they shop. Offerings include the retailer's popular $1.38 hot dog combo, pizzas with a bunch of toppings, pretzels, churros, sundaes, salads and more.

The benefits don't stop there. Want to level up for even more perks? The warehouse retailer offers a Plus membership that includes ways to save money and get cash back on everything from groceries to gas to gift cards.

Best reasons to join Sam's Club Plus: Free shipping, free select prescriptions and more



Sam's Club Plus members get to enjoy even more perks. Not only do they have access to great gas prices, discounted gift cards and Sam's Club's under-$5 rotisserie chickens, but Plus members receive many other benefits too.

Sam's Club Plus members shop first and get free shipping

Sam's Club Plus members can shop the warehouse retailer before anyone else, starting as early as 8 A.M. Monday through Saturday. Plus members have exclusive access to free shipping on most online items. There is no order minimum. Some restrictions apply.

Sam's Club Plus members get free prescriptions annually

You read that right -- Plus members get 10 select prescription medications for free. Treating Fido or Fluffy? The retailer also offers discounts on pet prescriptions.

Sam's Club Plus members can rack up to $500 in cash rewards

Plus members get 2% back on qualifying purchases for up to $500 a year. If you're a Plus member using a Sam's Club Mastercard, you can earn up to 5% back in Sam's Cash and 5% back on gas anywhere MasterCard is accepted, not just at Sam's Club fuel stations.

