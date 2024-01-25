The 5 best places to buy glasses online (and save money)

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Warby Parker

Even if you have insurance, glasses and contacts can be a costly. But did you know that you can easily shop for prescription eyeglasses online? You can often choose from a vast selection of high-quality -- even designer -- frames and have custom lenses made for your exact prescription, often without spending a fortune.

Our in-house shopping experts have done the research and testing to locate the best places to shop online for prescription eyewear. And don't worry if there's a problem with the glasses you order online. This roundup only features companies that offer a money-back guarantee and easy exchanges. And as you'll discover, most offer either a virtual try-on feature, or allow you to order several frames to try on at home, before placing that final order on your glasses.

How to shop for prescription eyeglasses online

Whether you need single vision, bi-focals, or progressive lenses, prescription sunglasses, or lenses that automatically darken in the sun, shopping for eyeglasses online has serious benefits. It's easy, saves money and gives you a much larger selection of frames and lens types than what's typically on offer at the optometrist's office.

Pro tip: When you're shopping prescription glasses online, be sure to see if the company offers extra discounts to students, teachers, active military, seniors or first responders. Plus, most of these companies offer an extra discount if you purchase more than one pair of glasses at the same time.

Best overall prescription eyeglasses: Warby Parker

Warby Parker

Single-vision prescription: Yes | Bi-focals prescription: Yes | Progressive prescription: Yes | Readers: Yes | Prescription sunglasses: Yes | Light responsive Lens option: Yes | Blue light filtering lens option: Yes | Virtual try-on: Yes, using a mobile app | Home try-on: Yes | HSA/FSA accepted: Yes | Vision insurance accepted: Yes

Warby Parker is a one-stop online shop for all of your prescription eyewear needs. And best of all, most of the company's frames, which include single-vision prescription lenses, start at just $95. Progressive lenses start at $295.

What sets the company apart is that it sells only its own collection of frames (and there are many to use from). In addition to being able to shop online, the company operates more than 120 retail stores, but its the company's website that makes shopping for glasses very easy.

To ensure you find the perfect frames, the Warby Parker website offers an easy virtual try-on feature. There's also a home try-on option that allows you to select up to five frames and have them shipped to your home for free. You then choose the frames you want, order your prescription glasses and return the sample frames in a pre-paid box.

All of the Warby Parker frames are stylish and made from the highest quality materials. When ordering, you also get a wide range of lens options, so you can pick only the add-on filters and coatings that'll be the most beneficial to you -- whether it's a blue-light filter, anti-fatigue filter, or light responsive lenses that darken in the sun. An anti-reflective and scratch-resistant coating are automatically included for free. The company uses polycarbonate lenses, but these can be upgraded to 1.67 high-index lenses for an additional fee.

If you're looking to find what eyeglass styles are currently popular, as you're browsing the website, simply click on the Trending button. Then once you choose your frame style, in most cases, you can choose a color or color combination and size, before moving on to customizing your lenses. During the ordering process, you'll be asked to either upload a copy of your prescription or provide the contact information for your optometrist.

Warby Parker accepts virtually all vision insurance and HSA/FSA payments. If you order two pairs of glasses at the same time (one of which can be prescription sunglasses), you get an automatic 15% discount. And for every pair of prescription eyewear that's purchased, Warby Parker donates a pair to someone in need.

Best buget prescription eyeglasses: GlassesUSA

Glasses USA

Single-vision prescription: Yes | Bi-focals prescription: Yes | Progressive prescription: Yes | Readers: Yes | Prescription sunglasses: Yes | Light responsive Lens option: Yes | Blue light filtering lens option: Yes | Virtual try-on: For most frames | Home try-on: No | HSA/FSA accepted: Yes | Vision insurance accepted: Yes

GlasesUSA.com is the place to shop for prescription glasses, especially if you're looking for designer frames (from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, Coach, Versace, Gucci and 54 others) or low cost generic frames that start as low as $34 (including single-vision lenses). For bi-focals or progressives, add $94 to $99 more, plus the cost of any additional filters or coatings.

GlassesUSA is all about discounts -- from frames that are on sale to BOGO offers. Designer frames are typically sold at up to 40% off of retail, and lens upgrades are offered for up to 50% off. As a new customer, if you sign up for the GlassesUSA.com newsletter, you'll receive a coupon good for up to 50% off your first pair of frames.

All glasses come with a 14-day money-back guarantee, as well as a one-year warranty. If you have vision insurance, you can submit your purchase receipt for reimbursement, but you can also use health savings funds to make qualifying purchases.

Best no-frills prescription eyeglasses: Zenni Optical

Zenni

Single-vision prescription: Yes | Bi-focals prescription: Yes | Progressive prescription: Yes | Readers: Yes | Prescription sunglasses: Yes | Light responsive lens option: Yes | Blue light filtering lens option: Yes | Virtual try-on: Yes | Home try-on: No | HSA/FSA accepted: Yes | Vision insurance accepted: Submit receipt for reimbursement

Zenni Optical is known for its own collection of ultra-low cost frames, which range in price from a mere $6.95 to $59.95 with single-focus, basic prescription lenses included. Bi-focals, progressive lenses, filters and coatings all increase prices; adding Transitions lenses that change color in sunlight will add about $160 to the cost of the glasses, while a blue-light filter increases the lens cost by about $47.

So, if you're looking for the most basic glasses at the lowest price possible -- with no extras added -- Zenni is the place to shop. That said some of the ultra-cheap frame options fall into the "you get what you pay for" category in terms of quality and durability. When you start adding optional upgrades to the lenses, the final cost of the glasses will be similar to what you can get elsewhere.

What we like about Zenni Optical is that shopping for glasses online is easy. On the left side of the browser window, you'll find filter options that allow you to quickly narrow your search for the perfect frames, based on price, style, prescription type, color and frame material. After choosing the frames, you're guided through lens selection. Most of the frames offered have a virtual try-on feature. An additional 10% discount is offered to students, teachers, active military, first responders and medical workers.

Best luxury prescription eyeglasses: Vint & York Eyewear

Vint & Work

Single-vision prescription: Yes | Bi-focals prescription: Yes | Progressive prescription: Yes | Readers: Yes | Prescription sunglasses: Yes | Light responsive lens option: Yes | Blue light filtering lens option: Yes | Virtual try-on: Yes | Home try-on: No | HSA/FSA accepted: Yes | Vision insurance accepted: Submit receipt for reimbursement

Vint & York also offers its own collection of frames in a wide range of styles, colors and shapes. The company tends to offer frames that cater to the latest trends -- with some shapes and colors you won't find elsewhere.

Most of the company's styles are priced between $109 and $299, which includes single-vision prescription lenses. Upgrading to bi-focals or progressives adds $160 or $255 (respectively) to the price of the eyewear, while adding a blue-light filter adds $50. Adding photochromic lenses increases the price of the eyewear by $120. All lenses are constructed using a light, thin and impact-resistant polycarbonate, but you can upgrade to a super thin or ultra-thin lens for an additional $75 or $225.

Vint & York offers students a 12% discount. The company will provide an out-of-network reimbursement form and itemized receipt you can forward to your vision insurance provider. The company does, however, accept FSA/HSA payments.

Ultimately, what you'll find is that Vint & Work offers high-end, handcrafted eyewear that's fashionable and made from high-quality materials. All lenses are crafted and installed at the company's in-house lab.

Best prescription eyeglasses for athletes: Tifosi RX

Tifosi RX

Single-vision prescription: Yes | Bi-focals prescription: No | Progressive prescription: Yes | Readers: No | Prescription sunglasses: Yes | Light responsive Lens option: Yes | Blue light filtering lens option: No | Virtual try-on: Yes | Home try-on: No | HSA/FSA accepted: No | Vision insurance accepted: Yes

Catering to athletes, Tifoski RX offers a vast selection of prescription sports frames crafted in-house. The company specializes in both clear lenses and sunglasses that can include specialty filters like anti-glare, a blue-light filter, or light responsive lenses that darken in sunlight. All lenses are made from a high-quality, shatterproof and scratch-resistant polycarbonate.

It takes about three weeks to receive your custom glasses. Frames with single-vision prescription lenses start as low as $105. Upgrading to progressive lenses, adding a lens tint, polarization, an anti-fog coating and an anti-reflective coating all require upgrades and additional money. A basic pair of glasses that originally cost $105 could wind up at $350.

Tofosi RX offers more than 25 original sport frames, each of which come in a variety of colors and sizes. Customers placing their first order get 10% discount upon providing an email address. With each purchase, customers receive reward points that are ultimately good for gift card worth up to $100, so you can also save money on future purchases.

If you don't find the sports eyewear style you're looking for from Tifosi RX, we also recommend checking out Roka, an independent performance eyewear brand specializing in eyewear for training, cycling, running, outdoor activities and more. Several of the company's original frames (with single-vision prescription lenses included) are under $200. Roka prides itself on not being a fashion eyewear brand. Instead, it provides patented, high-quality optional protection and correction for athletes and other active types.

What do I need to order prescription glasses online?

Regardless of where you shop, you'll need:

A valid and current eyeglass prescription (less than one year old) from an optometrist. If you don't have a copy of your prescription, be prepared to share your optometrist's contact information.

Your pupillary distance (PD) measurement. This something your optometrist can provide, or you can measure it yourself. The Zenni website offers a Custom Dual PD ruler that you can download and print for free.

Your vision insurance information (if applicable).

Types of lenses include single-vision, bifocals (sometimes called multi-focals), or progressives. These lenses can be made from optical glass, CR-39 plastic or polycarbonate. There are several types of polycarbonate lenses that impact their thickness, weight and the level of protection they offer.

Once you pick a lens type, you'll typically move on to optional lens coatings or treatments -- think scratch resistance, an anti-reflective coating, UV blocking, a blue-light filter, tinting, polarization, or a light-responsive filter. Those options usually affect the cost.

What happens if the glasses don't fit or the prescription is incorrect?

Virtually all of the online prescription eyeglass sellers, including those featured in this roundup, offer a 14- or 30-day exchange or return policy. This means that if the frames don't fit, or you're not seeing clearly, you can return the glasses for a full refund or have the glasses remade. After the return or exchange period, many of the online sellers will offer at least a six-month to one-year "no scratch" guarantee, which means the company will repair or replace the lenses if they get accidentally scratched.

In some cases, you can purchase an extended warranty, which will cover any damage to the frames or lenses during a predefined period. These extended warranty plans do not cover the glasses if they're lost or stolen.

How to choose glasses that fit



Eyeglass frames come in nine popular shapes -- rectangular, square, round, aviator, oval, cat-eye, browline, oversized and geometric. From Warby Parker's website, here's a basic guide for choosing a frame design based on your face shape. Of course, these are only suggestions. As long as they fit properly, the style and color of eyeglass frames you choose is a matter of personal preference.

Round-shaped faces : Rectangle glasses, square glasses, geometric glasses, cat-eye glasses, browline glasses, or full-rimmed glasses are suggested.

: Rectangle glasses, square glasses, geometric glasses, cat-eye glasses, browline glasses, or full-rimmed glasses are suggested. Oval-shaped faces : Just about any frame design will look good on someone with an oval-shaped face.

: Just about any frame design will look good on someone with an oval-shaped face. Heart-shaped shaped faces : Oval glasses, round glasses, aviator glasses or semi-rimless glasses are suggested.

: Oval glasses, round glasses, aviator glasses or semi-rimless glasses are suggested. Square-shaped faces : Round glasses, oval glasses, wire glasses, or semi-rimless glasses are suggested.

: Round glasses, oval glasses, wire glasses, or semi-rimless glasses are suggested. Triangle-shaped faces : Rectangle glasses, browline glasses or cat-eye glasses are suggested.

: Rectangle glasses, browline glasses or cat-eye glasses are suggested. Diamond-shaped faces: Browline glasses, cat-eye glasses, round glasses, oval glasses or semi-rimless glasses are recommended.

Eyeglass frames are made from a wide range of materials and come in numerous colors or color combinations. Most eyeglass frames also come in at least several sizes. In fact, if you look on the inner side of a frame's arm, you'll see numbers (which are measurements) engraved on it.

When you see three numbers on the eyeglass frame's arm, and they're separated by dashes or spaces, the first number is the lens width, the second is the bridge width and the third is the temple length. If you have existing eyeglass frames that fit well, you can typically use the same measurements for new frames. You can also often take advantage of a company's virtual try-on or home try-on options.

The average person will need a lens width of between 40mm and 60mm, a bridge width between 14mm and 24mm, and a temple length between 120mm and 150mm. Two other measurements you might need to consider include the frame width and lens height. Ultimately, how the frames feel while being worn and how securely fit on your face are the most important considerations.

