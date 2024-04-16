Is Sam's Club Plus worth it? What to know about the premium warehouse membership before you sign up

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Everyone knows that becoming a Sam's Club member can save them money. But there's a way to take your savings to the next level: An upgraded Sam's Club Plus membership offers you a 2% reward on your Sam's Club purchases, plus free shipping, select free prescriptions and more great perks. Sam's Club Plus memberships cost more to start than the entry-level Club membership, but for many shoppers, a Plus membership will save you more in the long run -- potentially hundreds of dollars per year.

If you've been thinking about joining Sam's Club Plus, there's an incredible membership deal offer right now that you won't want to miss. Normally priced at $110 per year, now through April 30, 2024 you can join as a Sam's Club Plus member for just $50 for your first year. This is the best price we've seen for Plus memberships, ever.

What's the difference between Club and Plus memberships?

There are two levels of membership at Sam's Club. The entry-level membership, Club, offers all the basics: Access to Sam's Club stores, plus savings on gift cards, travel, gas, new car purchases and home services. All members get free hearing tests and eye exams, with designer glasses starting at $59. You can also get members-only discounts on prescriptions, with prices starting at just $4 for generics.

Normally $50 per year, there's a promotion right now where you can join Sam's Club at the Club level for $14 (through April 30).

A Sam's Club Plus membership is normally $110 per year, but now through April 30, it's priced at $50 for new members. Plus memberships include all the benefits of a Club-level membership, plus the extra perks listed below.

Best reasons to join Sam's Club Plus

Sam's Club Plus members get to enjoy even more perks than regular Sam's Club members. Not only do they have access to great gas prices, discounted gift cards and Sam's Club's under-$5 rotisserie chickens, but the below as well.

Sam's Club Plus members shop first and get free shipping

Sam's Club Plus members can shop the warehouse retailer before anyone else, starting as early as 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Free curbside pickup is also available, where a staff member loads up your car with your order. Same-day home delivery is offered at $8 with Plus when you order by 1 p.m.

Plus members have exclusive access to free shipping on most online items -- with no order minimum. Some restrictions apply.

Sam's Club Plus members get select prescriptions filled for free

Another great benefit: Sam's Club Plus members get 10 select prescription medications for free. Treating Fido or Fluffy? The retailer also offers discounts on pet prescriptions.

Speaking of health, with Sam's Club Plus you get 20% off a pair of glasses and free shipping on contact lenses (offer does not apply with vision insurance or Medicaid/Medicare). You can also get a zero-cost hearing test and great prices on hearing aids.

Sam's Club Plus members can rack up to $500 in cash rewards

Plus members get 2% back in Sam's Cash on qualifying pre-tax purchases for up to $500 a year. So, if you spend at least $2,500 at Sam's Club in your first year, your Sam's Club Plus membership will pay for itself in full.

Want even more cash back? If you're a Plus member using a Sam's Club Mastercard, you can earn 5% Sam's Cash back on gas, 3% on Sam's Club purchases, 3% on dining and 1% on other purchases.

Sam's Club Plus members save big on tires

All Sam's Club members can get great deals on tires. But Sam's Club Plus members get early access to Tire and Battery Center services and save 50% on tire installation (in sets of four).