Amazon has a crazy sale on Razer gaming gear: Save up to 60%

Razer

A great gaming setup is more than just the gaming computer at the center of it. You need a reliable headset to call out commands to your squad and, at the very least, a keyboard that can keep up with your lightning-fast reflexes.

Amazon has you covered with some seriously steep discounts on Razer's premium gaming equipment lineup, including the Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard and the Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset. Both are on sale for just $80 apiece. We found a great deal on an RGB gaming mouse too: The Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse is $67, a savings of 61% off its $170 list price.

Both pieces of equipment are great additions to any gaming setup, and could make for some great Father's Day gifts for the dads who love to get their game on. But act fast, because these prices likely won't last long.

Save $120 on Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset

Razer via Amazon

The Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset is a heavy-duty piece of gaming equipment. It includes support for Razer HyperSense, which offers haptic feedback in the form of vibrations for better immersion. It sounds great, with a sleek profile, large ear cups with thick padding, and comfortable headband for long wear sessions. Most importantly, they offer great sound with punchy bass and clear voices, so you'll be able to tell exactly where your teammates are coming from in your favorite games.

This 4.1-star-rated headset is 60% off at Amazon now.

Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset, $80 (reduced from $200)

Save $60 on Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard

Razer via Amazon

The Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard is $80, which is 43% off its normal price of $140. It's a sleek, full-sized keyboard with excellent ergonomics, a wrist rest, and two incline settings. It also includes full RGB backlighting with customizable keys. Each individual key can be altered with the included Razer Synapse 3 software. Its clicky keys have a tactile feel that are quick, light, and responsive, perfect for use with first-person shooters and much more. It's a sturdy piece of equipment that you can come back to year after year.

Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard, $80 (reduced from $140)

Save $103 on Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse

Razer via Amazon

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse features the brand's low-latency HyperSpeed technology, which claims to be 25% faster than competing mice. The buttons don't have mechanical switches -- they use light beam-based actuation for a 3x faster response. Features 11 programmable buttons and up to 100 hours of battery life. Includes a RGB charing dock.

Previously $170, you can score this 4.6-star-rated gaming mouse on Amazon for just $67, a savings of 61%.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse with dock, $67 (reduced from $170)

