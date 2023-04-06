CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple AirPods are one of the most popular earbuds on the market in 2023 -- and lucky for you, they are on sale now. Whether you're looking for a new pair of earbuds to take to the gym or a trendy pair of over-the-ear headphones, there are AirPods on sale now that will fit your needs. Keep reading to find out how to save on AirPods now.

Top products in this article:

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)

Apple AirPods Max, $480 (regularly $549)

Forget the Apple Store. The best deals on Apple tech are at Walmart and Amazon right now. You can find great deals on the brand-new Apple AirPods Pro 2, the trendy Apple AirPods Max headphones and other top AirPods earbuds right now at Walmart and Amazon.

Best deals on Apple AirPods in 2023

Check out the brand new AirPods Pro 2, now on discount at Amazon, or save big on the other top-rated models.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $200

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $99



Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Amazon and Walmart for $99. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)

iPads on sale now too

Find these iPads on sale now at Amazon and Walmart.

Apple iPad 10: $399

Apple Store via Amazon

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models.

Apple iPad 10, $399 (regularly $449)

Apple iPad 9: $269

Apple via Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $269 (reduced from $329)

Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (silver), $399 (reduced from $479)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $338 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $500

Apple via Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $500 (reduced from $599)

The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the space gray model (pictured) with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $650 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Pro 5: $680

Apple via Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you're craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.

Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (space gray), $680 (reduced from $799)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $780 (reduced from $899)

Best Apple iPad accessories on Amazon

Once you've found the perfect iPad, be sure to protect it with a top-rated cover. Here are top-rated accessories for the Apple iPad, including the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Smart Folio cover. And while they're not all on sale right now, they're all worth a look.

Apple Pencil 2

Apple via Amazon

The Apple Pencil is designed for drawing or writing on the Apple iPad. The second-generation device is the latest Apple Pencil. It is compatible with all the latest models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini.

Apple Pencil 2, $113 (regularly $129)

The older, first-generation Apple Pencil is also available at Amazon.

Apple Pencil, $99

Apple Magic Keyboard

Apple via Amazon

If you want to add a keyboard to your iPad, consider Apple's Magic Keyboard. It connects to the iPad through Bluetooth.

Apple Magic Keyboard, $99



Apple Smart Folio protective cover

Apple via Amazon

The Apple Smart Folio protects the front and back of your iPad. When you open the Smart Folio, your iPad will automatically wake. Smart Folio covers are available for all sizes and models of the Apple iPad. Prices may vary by color. The prices listed below are for the purple cover.

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro (12.9") (English lavender), $99

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air (10.9") (English lavender), $79

Apple Smart Folio for iPad mini (8.3") (English lavender), $59

More Apple deals

Shop more on-sale Apple products from Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm): $360



Apple via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, save on select colors of the GPS version of the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm) (green), $360 (regularly $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm): $300

Apple via Amazon

Save on select colors of the larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7.

Prices vary by color.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm) (red), $300 (regularly $429)

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: $91



Apple via Amazon

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, it's just $91 Amazon.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $91 (regularly $99)

16" MacBook Pro (512 GB): $2,076



Apple via Amazon

Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Right now on Amazon, save 12% on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16 GB of unified memory, and 512 GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.

With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.

16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,076 (regularly $2,499)

2021 Apple TV (32 GB): $150

Apple via Amazon

Enjoy a discount on Amazon right now on this 2021 Apple TV 4K streaming device with 32 GB of memory storage.

2021 Apple TV (32 GB), $150 (reduced from $179)

