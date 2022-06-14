Best mechanical keyboards for gaming in 2022: Razer, Logitech, Corsair and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A lot of work goes into creating the perfect gaming setup. From choosing the right gaming computer monitor to finding a comfortable gaming chair, you want to find the right pieces to fit your gaming preferences and aesthetic.

A solid mechanical keyboard is another important component of a PC gaming setup. Check out the top-rated and best mechanical keyboard options in 2022, including great keyboards from Asus, Logitech and more.

Top products in this article

Logitech G Pro mechanical gaming keyboard, $129

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL mechanical gaming keyboard, $176

Corsair K100 RGB optical-mechanical gaming keyboard, $193 (reduced from $230)

Many gamers prefer mechanical keyboards. They provide a more tactile experience and have faster response times than standard keyboards. They also typically feature n-key rollover, which allows the keyboard to register each key individually and better process when multiple keys are pressed at once. Anti-ghosting is another key feature -- it ensures that the mechanical keyboard registers all key presses.

In addition to their core keyboarding features, gaming mechanical keyboards also often include aesthetic options such as customizable LED light displays.

We've compiled the best mechanical keyboards for gaming in 2022 across different brands and budgets. Keep reading to find the one that's right for you.

Best mechanical keyboards for gaming in 2022

The right mechanical keyboard can take your gaming experience and performance to the next level. Check out these great mechanical keyboards designed for gamers.

HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboard

Amazon

If you prefer a light-up LED gaming setup, the Hyper X Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard will make a great addition to your desk. The adjustable keyboard includes a designated game mode, 100% anti-ghosting and n-key rollover functionalities.

HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboard, $95 (reduced from $110)

Corsair K60 mechanical gaming keyboard

Amazon

The Corsair K60 mechanical gaming keyboard features per-key RGB backlighting that can be customized or synced with your gameplay. It includes n-key rollover and 100% anti-ghosting.

Save $20 on this mechanical gaming keyboard at Amazon now.

Corsair K60 mechanical gaming keyboard, $70 (reduced from $90)

Logitech G Pro mechanical gaming keyboard

Amazon

This mechanical keyboard boasts a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. It features programmable lighting patterns and macros, so that keys or key combinations can be assigned various functions.

One verified Amazon reviewer praised the keyboard for its easy setup and comfortable gaming experience. "The board is well built, feels solid and the weight makes it feel premium. Logitech software makes the setup very seamless and I love the clicky GX blue keys they have implemented into this board. TKL keyboards (no number pad) are the way to go if space is a concern and Logitech chose a good button layout."

Logitech G Pro mechanical gaming keyboard, $129

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL mechanical gaming keyboard

Amazon

The SteelSeries Apex Pro has a light-up RGB design and ergonomic wrist rest. It features a OLED smart display with an integrated command center for adjusting settings and tracking information from your game or Discord.

"This keyboard puts every other keyboard I've ever used to shame. The way the keys bounce back and the way you can configure the action point is awesome. In addition, the material feel of the keyboard is a masterpiece. The plastics and rubbers feel quality and I have no doubt will last the test of time. Everything is smooth to the touch and, in general, top notch," shared a verified Amazon reviewer.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL mechanical gaming keyboard, $176

Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard

Amazon

The Razer Huntsman Elite features an ergonomic and durable design. The keyboard's lighting features sync with games and compatible gaming gear (think gaming speakers) for a customized light show. It also includes fully programmable macro functionality.

Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard, $120 (reduced from $200)

Corsair K100 RGB optical-mechanical gaming keyboard

Amazon

The Corsair K100 is the brand's highest-end gaming keyboard. It promises a hyper-fast gaming experience, with top-notch hyper-polling (how fast the keyboard communicates with your computer) and key scanning (how fast keystrokes register).

The keyboard also features RBG backlighting, optical-mechanical key switches and macro customization.

Corsair K100 RGB optical-mechanical gaming keyboard, $193 (reduced from $230)

Redragon K552 mechanical gaming keyboard

Amazon

The Redragon K552 mechanical gaming keyboard is a budget-friendly mechanical keyboard option with RGB LED backlighting. It has a compact tenkeyless design. The keyboard includes n-key rollover and anti-ghosting functions for smoother gameplay.

Redragon K552 mechanical gaming keyboard, $33 (reduced from $35)

Asus mechanical gaming keyboard

Amazon

This Asus mechanical gaming keyboard is designed for fast inputs while gaming. It features per-key backlighting and a privacy switch that instantly hides all apps and mutes the audio. It is also waterproof and dust resistant.

Asus mechanical gaming keyboard, $130

