Snag the formidable Acer Predator Triton gaming laptop for $650 off right now at Amazon

With a slew of great games on their way out this summer, including heavy-hitters like "Diablo IV" and "Street Fighter 6", now's a great time to grab a new gaming computer. You'll find a more than capable one in the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop, which is on sale right now at Amazon for just $1,100. That's 37% off its normal price tag, and a savings of $650.

The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop comes with a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, a 12th Gen Intel i7 processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD to hold all the games you could desire. Plus, it boasts a great-looking 16-inch IPS display so you can see all your favorite titles with eye-popping clarity. It gives you a 2560x1600 resolution with a high refresh rate of 240Hz, perfect for fast-paced gaming.

You also get an HDMI port, dual USB-A ports, a Thunderbolt USB-C port, and connections for a headset and Ethernet cable for wired gaming. This setup is more than enough to power through the newest releases, and it all comes in a sleek, lightweight chassis. No matter how you slice it, for this price, this is a laptop that any gamer could benefit from. And it works just as well as an everyday option for work too. It will likely sell quickly, so make sure to lock one in while you still can.

Key features of the Acer Predator Triton 50 SE gaming laptop

Comes with a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU

Powered by a 12th Gen Intel i7 processor

Includes 16GB of DDR5 RAM

Features a 512GB SSD

Built with a 16-inch IPS display with 2560x1600 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate

Best gaming computers of 2023

Looking for something a little different? Prefer a desktop or a different brand of laptop? Explore the best gaming PC towers from top PC brands like Lenovo and HP.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5 gaming desktop

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5 gaming desktop is loaded with an ultra-fast AMD Ryzen 7 processor and an advanced Nvidia graphics card to enable smooth frame rates while gaming. The tower comes in a number of storage options with 16-64 GB of RAM and up to 10 TB of external storage.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5 gaming desktop, $640 and up

Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop

The Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop is a top-rated, premium gaming PC. It features an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia RTX 3060Ti graphics card. It includes 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

One Amazon reviewer called this the best gaming computer they've ever had and shared. "Gaming is crisp and clear like you're living the game. I have had no lagging errors or problems loading games. This computer can quite literally run anything from Minecraft to virtual reality with ease."

Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop, $2,054 (reduced from $2,200)

Corsair One i200 compact gaming desktop



The Corsair One gaming line is best popular among PC gamers. The Corsair One i200 is a compact gaming desktop loaded with a Core i7 processor and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It offers fast performance and lifelike visuals. The gaming PC tower also offers an impressive 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.

Corsair One i200 compact gaming desktop, $3,384 (reduced from $3,600)

15.6" Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop

This top-rated gaming laptop from Lenovo is one of the best overall value gaming laptops. It features a 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It includes 8GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD.

15.6" Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop, $1,380 (reduced from $2,040)

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop

The Acer Predator Helios 300 features a fast 12th generation Core i7 processor and a Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card. The laptop offers a 3ms overdrive response time and a 165 Hz refresh rate for high-performance gaming.

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,300 (reduced from $1,500)

15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop



You can get this 4.5-star-rated, 15.6-inch laptop from Acer right now on Amazon for less than $750 -- that's more than 10 percent off the machine's already budget-friendly list price. The Nitro 5 features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of memory, and tech that boosts fan speed when your gaming heats up.

15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, $739 (reduced from $840)

How to choose the best gaming PC for you

Not sure how to choose the best gaming computer or laptop for your needs and budget? Check out our gaming computer buying guide below to find answers to common questions.

How much RAM do you need for gaming in 2023?

You'll want at least 8 GB of RAM for gaming, though 16 GB or more is recommended for many current titles.

What specs should a decent gaming PC have?

You'll want to choose a gaming PC with a solid graphics card. Nvidia GeForce GTX or RTX graphics cards are preferred for gaming. In addition to a great graphics card, a decent gaming PC should have at least 8 GB of RAM, 1080p HD or 4K display resolution and a fast processor. AMD Ryzen or Intel Core i5/i7 processors are common in the best gaming PC options.

Should you get a gaming laptop or a desktop?

Whether you should get a gaming laptop or desktop largely depends on your personal gaming preferences. A gaming desktop is more customizable, while a gaming laptop is more portable. Previously, desktop gaming PCs provided better performance, but gaming laptops have caught up quite a bit in that regard. If you want to be able to easily upgrade or build out your PC, consider a desktop. If you're a college student or someone that travels a lot, the portability of a laptop may be better suited to your needs.

