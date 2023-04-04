Best Apple Airpods Max alternatives in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sennheiser via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max headphones are continuously one of the most popular noise-canceling headphones of the year -- but they aren't the only over-ear headphones worth buying. Whether you're looking for a more affordable option, a different aesthetic or the best audio experience possible, we've found top-rated Apple AirPods Max alternatives to suit your needs.

Top products in this article

Apple AirPods Max, $480 (regularly $549)

Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones, $294 (reduced from $350)

Beats Solo3, $130

The Apple AirPods Max are a must-have audio accessory, thanks to their trendy aesthetic with fun colorways and their excellent noise cancelation feature. Social media users dubbed the AirPods Max the official "hot girl walk" headphones last summer, and these headphones are still beloved by TikTokers and Amazon reviewers alike. However, there are plenty of other great options available if you're looking for something a little different (or simply don't want to splurge on $500 headphones).

Keep reading to explore the top Apple AirPods Max alternatives.

First, meet the standard: Apple AirPods Max

The AirPods Max are still a trendy favorite among social media users and audiophiles.

Apple AirPods Max

Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $480 (regularly $549)

Best Apple AirPods Max alternatives

We've scoured user reviews and Amazon ratings and analyzed feature offerings to find the best Apple AirPods alternatives.

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones

Amazon

These over-ear noise-canceling headphones from Sony offer 30 hours of listening on a single charge, with quick charging that gives up to three hours of playback with just three minutes of charge. They also offer one-touch NFC pairing and noise cancelation with ambient sound mode. The Sony WH-1000XM5 offer a sound upgrade over the prior model, the Sony WH-1000XM4.

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones, $398

Beats Solo3

Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. They also feature noise cancelation and Siri voice control.

Beats Solo3, $130

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-canceling headphones

Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones feature three levels of noise cancelation, as well as a noise-rejecting microphone system for crisp call quality. The headphones maintain balanced audio performance at any volume level.

Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless noise canceling headphones, $450

Bose 700 wireless noise-canceling headphones

Amazon

These Bose 700 headphones are a top contender if you're looking for an AirPods Max alternative with unbeatable sound quality. The headphones currently feature an impressive 4.5-star review with buyers praising the headphone's impressive sound quality and powerful noise-cancelation abilities.

"The noise cancellation is exceptional on these headphones," shared one verified buyer on Amazon. "The sound quality was every bit of what I expected from Bose. Crisp, rich audio, with an amazing range of clarity, from your treble to mid tones and excellent bass. It's easy to slip into your own little oasis with these on."

Bose 700 wireless headphones, $329 (reduced from $379)

Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones

Amazon

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones offer premium sound quality with a 42mm transducer system and aptX Adaptive. Users can personalize their sound experience in the Sennheiser mobile app. The headphones offer active noise cancelation and 60 hours of playback time per charge.

"I've tried many over-ear and in-ear headphones, including the Apple AirPods Max. Simply put, these are the best," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "These have enhanced my enthusiasm for listening to new music, and I love listening to old favorites with all the luxurious, crisp detail these headphones can reproduce."

Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones, $294 (reduced from $350)

JBL Live 660NC wireless on-ear headphones: $170



Amazon

These JBL headphones are quite a bit easier on the budget than Apple AirPods Max. The over-the-ear headphones promise up to 50 hours of battery life and feature noise-canceling and ambient-aware technology. Phone calls and virtual assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, can be managed with the buttons on the ear-cup.

JBL live 660NC wireless noise-canceling headphones, $200

Top deals on highly-rated earbuds

Not into over-ear headphones? No problem. There are also plenty of excellent earbuds to choose from -- and many of our favorites are on sale now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $229

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: $179

Want to save a little bit of money? The original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, which once retailed for $279, have now been reduced to $179 at Amazon.

The 4.3-star-rated earbuds offer 18 hours of listening (six hours of listening time per charge with included charging case), IPX4 water resistance, touch controls and active noise canceling.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, $179 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $105

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are having a sale moment.

Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $105 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $76

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount at Walmart right now.

Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, $76 (reduced from $149)

Beats Fit Pro: $200



Amazon

These noise-canceling earbuds come in four fun colors; stone purple (pictured), white, black and sage gray. The earbuds offer a secure, comfortable fit.

The noise-canceling feature includes three listening modes. They are also compatible with spatial audio.

Beats Fit Pro, $200

Beats Studio Buds: $71



Amazon

These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling; active noise canceling and transparency mode.

Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day.

Beats Studio Buds, $71 (regularly $150)

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones: $30

Amazon

These Bluetooth earbuds promise to provide great sound quality with a deep bass. They offer up to 20 hours of battery life, including five hours in the earbuds themselves.

The earbuds come in three colors.

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones, $30 (regularly $50)

Related content from CBS Essentials