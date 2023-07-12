Amazon Prime Day 2023 tool deals: Shop Ryobi, Dewalt, Black & Decker and Craftsman on sale now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Prime Day 2023 is in full swing, and that means it's time to upgrade your workbench. Amazon is having a sale on Ryobi tools right now during Prime Day 2023, along with brands including Dewalt, Denali, Milwaukee, Craftsman and Black and Decker. If you're looking for new projects to work on, you should take advantage of these great Prime Day tool deals.

Many people love home improvement, woodworking hobbies or just being able to make repairs around the house, but tools can be expensive. The CBS Essentials experts have found Ryobi tools on sale for Prime Day, so you can finish your home project for less.

These tools get to you faster if you have Amazon Prime. It's only $15 a month, and the savings and quick shipping that are offered -- sometimes exclusively for Prime Members -- is definitely worth it, especially since Prime Day is here.

Amazon Prime, $15 a month

Amazon has so many tools on sale right now, too. Take advantage of these Amazon offers, and you'll be able to complete all your home projects in no time. Whether you're looking to upgrade your tool belt, start your tool collection, need a few replacement tools or just want to give someone a great gift, you can't go wrong with any of these tools on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Ryobi tools

These Ryobi tools make ideal additions to your home or garage. They can also help you complete your summer projects. Right now, they're all marked down for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Ryobi 18V cordless cultivator

Amazon



The Ryobi 18V One+ Cultivator is a versatile tool for people who love gardening. It has adjustable tines for easy garden preparation, and you can choose from three modes for different tasks. It's compact, lightweight and comes with a long-lasting battery. Plus, it's backed by a three-year warranty.

Ryobi 18V cordless cultivator, $234 (reduced from $280)



Looking for even more out of the Ryobi tools sale? Don't worry there's plenty more where that came from. Check out these Amazon offers below.

Ryobi 12V cordless rotary tool kit

Amazon

If you're looking to start a tool collection but aren't sure where to start, this budget-friendly tool kit is a great option. Each kit includes a 12-volt cordless rotary tool, 35 accessories, three attachments, a wrench, an accessory storage case, a USB cable and an operator's manual. It's a great starter kit for making small projects in your own home too.

Ryobi 12V cordless rotary tool kit, $69 (reduced from $90)

Find more great starter tool kits below. Even beginners can work with these. Get your Ryobi tools today.

More tool deals on Amazon

There are so many options for tools on sale at Amazon right now. Currently, many Dewalt products are on sale along with Amazon's generic tool brand Denali. Discover our favorites below.

Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander

Amazon

With a brushless motor, Dewalt's orbital sander delivers unmatched efficiency for smooth sanding. Adjust the speed from 8,000 to 12,000 OPM to tackle any task. Its low-profile design ensures precise sanding, and the replaceable eight-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad makes paper changes a breeze. Say goodbye to dust issues with the dust-sealed switch, too. It's a must-have for any tool lover. And right now, it's less than $100.

Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander, $99 (reduced from $179)

Don't let your Dewalt shopping trip end there. Refresh the garage or tool shed with these top deals on other incredible Dewalt tools and accessories.

Denali 142-piece all-purpose tool kit and socket set

Amazon

Get the ultimate tool set with the Denali 142-piece all-purpose tool set. It includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and other essential tools. Store and transport them easily in the heavy-duty plastic case. Plus, they're covered by Amazon's hand tool limited lifetime warranty.

Denali 142-piece all-purpose tool kit and socket set, $53 (reduced from $75)



There are a few other great additions for the tool bag from Denali on Amazon. We don't know how long these sales will last, so hurry up and buy now. Remember, some of these deals are for Prime members only.

Black and Decker 20V Max cordless hedge trimmer

Amazon

Those hedges are looking rough. But they don't have to be, because you can get this cordless hedge trimmer from Black and Decker (with the battery and everything included) for less than $100 right now. It's capable of trimming up to 3,000 square feet of hedges per charge, and has a comfortable grip so that you can get your yardwork done quickly and comfortably.

Black and Decker 20V Max cordless hedge trimmer, $79 (reduced from $129)

Don't forget these other summer must-haves from Black and Decker.

Craftsman 25-piece plier set

Amazon

Get all the essential tools you need in one package. All of these pliers have a comfortable grip, along with precision-machined jaws and long-lasting sharpness thanks to stainless steel construction. The set also includes adjustable locking pliers, versatile wire strippers and universal oil filter pliers with a strong grip.

Craftsman 25-piece plier set, $199 (reduced from $259)



Love Craftsman tools? We found even more on sale now.

Milwaukee M18 Fuel hackzall

Amazon

The Milwaukee 2719-21 M18 Fuel hackzall is a high-performance, one-handed reciprocating saw with superior speed and maneuverability. Its compact design, low vibration and advanced features ensure optimal performance and durability in challenging cutting applications. You'll be surprised how big of a project this little saw can take on.

Milwaukee M18 Fuel hackzall, $124 (reduced from $185)



There are other Milwaukee saws on sale at Amazon right now too at every budget. You can saw these prices nearly in half.

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now



Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.

Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.

Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.

Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Amazon Prime Day home deals

Amazon Prime Day luggage deals

Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers