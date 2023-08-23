The iRobot Roomba J7+ robot vacuum is on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Pet owners, listen up! We've found an unbeatable deal on a bestselling robot vacuum designed specifically for homes with pets. With object avoidance and brushes that stand up to pet hair, this robovac is a must-have for pet owners -- and it's currently on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners.

The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair. When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free. That's why it's CBS Essentials' pick as the best robot vacuum for pet owners.

The vacuum is currently on sale for $530, a solid $270 off of the list price -- and we do regularly see this robot vacuum selling for $799. This is the lowest that the vacuum has ever dropped on Amazon, so we recommend acting fast if you're in need of a new robot vacuum.

More robot vacuum deals to shop this week

If you're looking for a robot vacuum to suck up pet hair, dander and dirt, then check out these highly-rated options.

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

The best-selling robovac is rated 4.3 stars. Regularly $275, it's currently on sale at Amazon for $179.

Samsung

Control this affordable and Wi-Fi-enabled Samsung Jet Bot via your smartphone. It uses sensors to map cleaning zones and automatically distinguishes hard floors from carpets in order to use the proper suction, up to five watts.

One reviewer called this robot vacuum a must-have for pet owners. The reviewer shares: "I've used the Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum for about a month now and it has freed up so much of my time. I have an Australian Shepherd that constantly sheds his undercoat. If I go three days without vacuuming, I would have little tumbleweeds of his fur rolling around the house," they say.

"This robot vacuum has eliminated my need to do touch up vacuuming sessions," the reviewer continues. "Now I set the robot to vacuum whenever I'm not home, and I come home to clean floors each and every time."

Pros: This robot vacuum features a brush roll designed to pick up pet hair without getting tangled. It offers targeted cleaning -- users can even select which areas of the home it should focus on.

Con: The vacuum has mixed reviews regarding its battery life.

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't worry about dumping out your dustbin; the Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag with a high-efficiency filter.

It's on sale now for $399 (regularly $550).

Pros: It includes dirt detection for a more thorough cleaning. We love this device for pet owners who want a clean base but are looking for a less bulky disposal option.

Con: Reviewers have reported issues with the mapping feature.

Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't bang into its surroundings or knock over your pet's water bowl. The robot vacuum features strong suction power to easily pick up pet hair. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vaccum with your smartphone or device to better to control the appliance remotely.

Pet owners, including this verified purchaser, love the Lefant robot vacuum. "I got this for my upstairs to help keep up with the cat litter and pet hair," the reviewer says. "I come home every day to a nice clean floor. It is so quiet and works perfectly for what I need it for."

Be sure to add the $70 Amazon coupon when adding this robovac to your cart for the best deal.

Pros: Reviewers report that it's easy to setup. It's an affordable robot vacuum option for pet households.

Cons: Lacks advanced features such as mapping, self-emptying and object avoidance that many pet owners prefer to have.

Related content from CBS Essentials