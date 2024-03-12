This viral pot and pan organizer is perfect for spring cleaning. Get it for 52% off on Amazon today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Organizing kitchen cookware in a kitchen that doesn't have the right dedicated storage space can be downright frustrating. You can't stack pots and pans, as that might damage their surfaces, so each needs their own space. Unless you have a pantry, or long and deep drawers or cabinet shelves designed to accommodate pots and pans, you need to get crafty about how you store these essential kitchen tools.

Luckily, there's an organizer specifically for pots and pans that solves this tricky storage problem. The product achieves this by offering vertical storage that allows you to safely separate your prized pots and pans. Not only is this kitchen organization tool highly rated on Amazon, but it also went viral on TikTok. For a limited time, you can snag this for 52% off on Amazon, just in time for spring cleaning.

Mudeela pots and pans organizer: Save 52%

This pots and pans organizer is best suited for the inside of a cabinet, although you can store this in your pantry or atop your counters if there is space available. The organizer comes with eight racks, including two on one side for your deep, saute pans and four on the other side for lighter, frying pans. There's also one bottom rack on either side that's best suited for bigger stock pots. Once set up, be sure to position your pot so that the handle points to you, as this will make it easier to pull out and store pans back in the organizer when needed.

What we like about this organizer is that you can also assemble it horizontally. This configuration allows you to store your pans on their side, giving you the chance to neatly organize your cookware in a drawer.

The brand advises to not use their organizer to store heavier cookware, such as those made of cast iron. However, if you configure this horizontally, we don't see why the organizer, which is made of sturdy iron, wouldn't be able to accommodate small- to medium-sized cast iron skillets. If you choose to use this organizer vertically though, store lighter nonstick and stainless steel cookware only.

The Mudeela pots and pans organizer boasts a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "This fits easily in my builder-grade cabinets. I no longer need to stack and protect my nonstick pans; I can easily retrieve the pan I need without unstacking and restacking pans. The apparatus remains stable regardless of the pan I remove. Very pleased."

To ensure the greatest discount, don't forget to redeem the available 19% off coupon before checkout. And if you're struggling to figure out where you're going to store the lids to your pots and pans, consider adding this genius, stick-on lid storage solution to your cart as well.