Trump touts role in overturning Roe v. Wade, Biden to meet with families of slain officers Former President Donald Trump was in Wisconsin and Michigan Wednesday where he hyped up his part in overturning Roe v. Wade and defended his policy of letting states make their own abortion laws. On the Democratic side, President Biden is heading to Charlotte, North Carolina, to meet with the families of the law enforcement officers killed in a shootout this week. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more on the campaigns.