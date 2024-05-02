Leader Jeffries I Sunday on 60 Minutes

Watch CBS News

Norah O’Donnell profiles Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, who, depending on the November elections, might become the first-ever Black speaker of the House. 60 Minutes, Sunday.
