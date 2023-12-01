Lodge's classic cast iron skillet is an eye-popping 42% off at Amazon right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lodge

The Lodge cast iron skillet is widely considered to be one of the best cast iron skillets on the market, and today you can get the brand's 10.25-inch skillet for less than $20 on Amazon. Lodge has been making cast iron cookware since the 1800s, making it a go-to brand for American's cast iron cooking needs. Given Lodge's reputation, and the major discount here, the brand's 10.25-inch skillet would make a great gift for that family or friend in your life who loves to cook.

Lodge 10.25-inch cast iron skillet: Save 40%

Lodge

This Lodge cast iron skillet is part of the brand's classic series, so this pan is as traditional as it gets when it comes to cast iron. The pan comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, which saves you time from having to season it on your own prior to cooking (though you will have to regularly season the pan as you use it over time). This pan is compatible on multiple cooking surfaces, including in the oven, on the stovetop (including induction stovetops), a grill, and, of course, over a campfire.

The brand says that with this cast iron skillet you can grill, braise, sear, sauté, bake, broil, and fry foods. That's why you can make so many different dishes with a cast iron skillet, ranging from cornbread to steak. The latter is easily the most popular dish to cook in a cast iron though, as the cast iron's noted heat retention allows for a great, crusty sear that is hard for other pan materials to mimic. Plus, the skillet can handle oven temps as high as 500 degrees.

This cast iron skillet boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. Reviewers are largely pleased with their purchase, with one reviewer calling this Lodge classic series skillet "a beast," adding "..it's a Lodge, as always, great quality and value." Another reviewer said that it's "the best pan on the market. I have had mine for over 12 years and as long as you oil it and take care of it, it will last for decades."

Do know that this cast iron skillet is heavy in hand, and due to its ability to hold onto heat, requires oven mitts when hot. This may affect your ability to maneuver the pan, so you can always buy these silicone handle covers to protect your hands.

The 10.25-inch Lodge cast iron skillet is currently less than $20 at Amazon, giving you a 42% off discount from the original price of $35.

Related content at CBS Essentials