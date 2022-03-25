How to watch the 2022 Academy Awards (and throw the best Oscar watching party)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple TV+

The nominations are in, and the 94th annual Academy Awards are shaping up to be quite an event. This weekend, writers, directors, cinematographers and movie stars will gather at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California for an evening that celebrates the year's most impactful, powerful or downright entertaining work in film.

"The Power of the Dog," starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, leads this year's awards with a total of 12 nominations, with "Dune" following close behind at 10, despite being left out of the best director and acting categories.

The 2022 Oscars are already making history with some significant firsts among the nominees. Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor nominated in the best supporting actor category for his role in "Coda." Ari Wegner became the second-ever female cinematographer nominated for her work in "The Power of the Dog." Cinematography is the only current Oscars category in which a woman has never won.

Finally, Denzel Washington broke his own record as the most-nominated Black actor in Oscars history, at 10 nominations. Despite the number of acknowledgements from the Academy, Washington hasn't taken home an Academy Award in more than two decades.

The 94th Academy Awards will also see the return of official hosts for the ceremony -- a figure the show has notably lacked since 2019. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes are set to host, making this year's Oscars the first to ever be hosted by three women.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about watching this year's Academy Awards, and shop for some award-worthy Oscar watch party supplies. Plus, check out our guide for how to stream all the 2022 best picture nominees before the ceremony kicks off.

When are the Oscars this year?

This year's Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27. The broadcast will air 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who is hosting the 2022 Oscars?

The 2022 Academy Awards ceremony will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. The Academy Awards have gone without an official host since 2019. This year's ceremony is the first Academy Awards to be hosted by three women.

How to watch the Oscars

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The 2022 Academy Awards will air live on your local ABC station. If you've recently cut that cable cord or don't have a TV antenna that will let you access ABC for free, keep reading to find out how and where you can still watch the Oscars live in real time.

Watch the Oscars with an HDTV antenna

Amazon

The 94th annual Academy Awards will be broadcast on local ABC stations, so a digital antenna is a great option for watching the ceremony and red carpet if you don't have a cable or a streaming subscription. This HDTV antenna, an Amazon best seller, claims to have a 200-mile range and comes with an 18-foot-long coaxial cable. It's rated 4.3 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Amplified HDTV antenna, $30

Where to stream the Oscars

Services that offer live streaming, like Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV, allow you to watch the Oscars in real time. Both streaming platforms offer 7-day free trials, so if you're a new user, take advantage of the free period when the time comes to watch this year's Academy Awards ceremony.

Hulu + Live TV

A subscription to Hulu + Live TV includes access to ABC, so subscribers can watch the 2022 Academy Awards live. Subscribers can also stream Oscar-nominated films such as "Nomadland" "Parasite" and more on Hulu.

HULU + Live TV, $70 and up monthly

FuboTV

FuboTV gives subscribers access to ABC, as well as more than 100 other local channels, including AMC, ESPN and FX. FuboTV also provides a cloud DVR with the capacity to record up to 250 hours of content, so subscribers who can't catch the awards live can record them to watch later.

Which films are nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards in 2022?

The films nominated for Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars are "Belfast," "Coda," "Don't Look Up," "Drive My Car," "Dune," "King Richard," "Licorice Pizza," "Nightmare Alley," The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story."

Check out our guide for where to stream all the Oscar-nominated movies this year.

Who is nominated for an Oscar this year?

Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

This year's acting categories are full of historic nominations, including the first nomination of a deaf actor in the best supporting actor category, and Denzel Washington's 10th Academy Award nomination, which cements him as the most nominated Black actor in Oscar history, breaking his own record.

Several actresses received their first nominations this year, most notably Kristen Stewart for her leading role in "Spencer," and Kirsten Dunst for her supporting role in "The Power of the Dog." Jessie Buckley, Aunjanue Ellis and Ariana DeBose are all also first-time nominees in the best supporting actress category.

This year's best actor nominations are Javier Bardem in "Being the Ricardos," Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog," Andrew Garfield in "Tick, Tick...Boom!" Will Smith in "King Richard" and Denzel Washington in "The Tragedy of Macbeth."

The 2022 Oscar nominees for best actress are Jessica Chastain in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," Olivia Colman in "The Lost Daughter," Penélope Cruz in "Parallel Mothers," Nicole Kidman in "Being the Ricardos" and Kristen Stewart in "Spencer."

The best supporting actor nominees are Ciarán Hinds in "Belfast," Troy Kotsur in "Coda," Jesse Plemons in "The Power of the Dog," J.K. Simmons in "Being the Ricardos" and Kodi Smit-McPhee in "The Power of the Dog."

The Academy Award nominations for best supporting actress are Jessie Buckley in "The Lost Daughter," Ariana DeBose in "West Side Story," Judi Dench in "Belfast," Kirsten Dunst in "The Power of the Dog" and Aunjanue Ellis in "King Richard."

How to throw an award-winning Oscar party

If you're planning to host a great watch party for the 2022 Oscars, you'll need some fun decor, a few great recipes to wow your guests (and some kitchen gadgets to help you make them), and, if you're a fan of party games, a free, printable Academy Awards bingo sheet, courtesy of HGTV. An impressive new OLED or QLED 4K TV makes a nice Oscar party addition, as well.

Take a look at all the TVs currently on sale at the huge Discover Samsung spring sales event.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV: $3,000

Samsung

A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Factor in a massive, 65-inch screen and you're looking at a $5,000 TV. Luckily, Samsung has a great deal that knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price, bringing it down to $3,000.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $4,000 (reduced from $7,000)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: starting at $1,400

Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching all the best picture nominees. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring Hopper's "Early Sunday Morning" or streaming "CODA," this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,400 (regularly $1,500)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,800 (regularly $2,000)

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV: $850

Samsung

Here's an Oscar-worthy TV deal to get you started: This 55-inch Samsung QLED recently saw a brand new price cut, making it more affordable than ever.

No matter what you're streaming, this QLED TV lets you watch in upscaled 4K resolution thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $850 (regularly $1,100)

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in: $380



Amazon

A mid-size television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this model, is between 4.5 and 7 feet. That leaves enough space for people to get up and walk by for more Oscars-themed snacks.

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in, $380 (reduced from $520)

36-pack trophy party favors

Nasidear via Amazon

Any party featuring out these fun, faux Academy Award trophies is a total shoo-in for the best party award.

36-pack trophy party favors, $25

Hollywood red carpet photo backdrop

Chaiya via Amazon

Glam up your group photos with this red carpet-themed vinyl backdrop. It's available in multiple sizes.

Hollywood red carpet photo backdrop, $14 and up

Red carpet aisle runner

Beistle via Amazon

Roll out the red carpet for your guests and craft a great space for party photo ops with this ultra-thin polyester runner. This red carpet runner is 24 inches wide and 15 feet long, and comes with a roll of double-sided tape to help secure it in place.

Red carpet aisle runner, $13

Movie Reel cupcake holder

Playscene via Amazon

And the cupcake goes to... Display your delicious Oscar party snacks on this three-tiered foam cupcake holder.

Movie Reel cupcake holder, $12

Cosori air fryer: $98 at Amazon

With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon based on more than 5,800 reviews, the lightweight Cosori is a popular air fryer. It's available in four colors and in 3.7- and 5.8-quart sizes, with 11 one-touch presets and 13 cooking functions. Amazon currently sells it at the most affordable price point.

Cosori air fryer, $98

Air fryer recipes to try:

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

Like the Instant Pot Duo Plus, the Instant Pot Pro can be used for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sous vide cooking, sautéing, sterilizing, yogurt making, warming and steaming. But the Pro does the Duo Plus one better, and adds a 10th function: cake baking.

There are 28 program settings for essential meals, and five programmable settings for your own favorite Instant Pot recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover, to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart), $130

Recipes to try:

