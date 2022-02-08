Live

Oscar nominations being announced ahead of next month's Academy Awards

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

The nominees for this year's Oscars are being announced Tuesday morning. Following the presentation, the contenders for the top awards in film will have to wait until the end of March to find out if they've won an Academy Award.

At last month's untelevised Golden Globes, "The Power of the Dog," starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, and Steven Spielberg's version of "West Side Story" were named best picture drama and best picture comedy or musical, respectively. Jane Campion won the best director award for "The Power of the Dog."

In the best acting categories, Golden Globes went to Nicole Kidman, who portrayed Lucille Ball in "Being the Ricardos," and Rachel Zegler, who played Maria in "West Side Story." Will Smith's portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of Serena and Venus Williams, in "King Richard" earned him the award for best actor in a drama, and Andrew Garfield's performance as "Rent" creator Jonathan Larson in "tick, tick...BOOM!" won for best actor in a comedy or musical.

The Oscar nominees will be listed below by category.

 

How to watch the Oscar nominations

  • What: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces the nominees for the 94th Oscars.
  • Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022
  • Time: 8:18 a.m. EST
  • Online stream: Live on ET Live in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.

