NFL Week 11 streaming guide: How to watch today's New York Jets - New England Patriots game

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the huddle. Elsa / Getty Images

There are twelve games on today's Sunday NFL schedule, including the New York Jets - New England Patriots game. If you're looking for the best way to stream this Week 11 football game, we've got you covered, even if you live out-of-market.

Top products in this article:

Stream out-of-market NFL games: DirecTV Stream ("Choice" tier), $80/mo. for the first 3 months

The 2022 NFL regular season is scheduled to run 18 weeks and include 272 games in total. The season will run all the way to Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023.

Before you watch today's New York Jets - New England Patriots game

When is the New York Jets - New England Patriots game?



On Sunday, Nov. 20, the New York Jets (6-3) will play at the New England Patriots (5-4). The game starts at 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST on CBS.

There are two other Week 11 NFL games airing on CBS at that time: the Philadelphia Eagles - Indianapolis Colts game and the Cleveland Browns - Buffalo Bills game. Which game you'll see over-the-air depends on where in the U.S. you live.

How do I watch the New York Jets - New England Patriots game?

If the New York Jets - New England Patriots game is local to you, you can watch via an HDTV antenna. You can also stream the game on Paramount+.

If you want to watch out-of-market NFL football games, CBS Essentials thinks that DirecTV Stream is the best way. The streaming package, just $80 per month for the first three months with code SCORE ($90 per month thereafter), offers access to all the major networks that air NFL games. Plus, it includes access to 2022 Sunday NFL Ticket Max, which lets you stream any football game, regardless of where you live.

DirecTV Stream ("Choice" tier), $80/mo. for the first 3 months

Keep reading to learn more about all your different options for streaming all the NFL games on your home TV and smartphone this Sunday.

(Want to know how to watch every single game of the 2022 NFL season? We've got a comprehensive guide on that, too.)

How to stream Sunday football on CBS: Paramount+

Dustin Satloff / Getty Images

A Paramount+ subscription includes live access to "NFL on CBS." That's the CBS slate of live, AFC Sunday games. The streamer also offers NFL fans the weekly studio show, "Inside the NFL," and the pregame show "The NFL Today," plus access to CBS Sports HQ, a 24/7 stream of unfiltered sports news, scores, highlights and analysis.

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available -- the $5 per month "Essential Plan," a budget-minded tier with ads, and the $10 per month "Premium Plan," which costs more but is ad-free. Paramount+ also offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can catch a Sunday of football on CBS risk-free.

Paramount + subscription, $5 and up per month

Subscribers to the Walmart+ shopping service now get Paramount+ included in their subscription at no extra cost.

Walmart+ members now get free access to the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan. Paramount+ Essential includes tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, including "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883," "Star Trek: Lower Decks," "NCIS" and "Survivor." Perhaps most importantly, Essential plan members get access to NFL on CBS live.

Walmart+ and Paramount+ bundle: $12.95 per month or $98 per year

CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

How to watch 'Sunday Night Football' on NBC and Peacock



Nick Cammett / Getty Images

"Sunday Night Football" will air weekly on NBC, and simultaneously stream live on Peacock. (You can also stream NBC via a live-TV streaming app, à la DirecTV Stream.)

An important streaming heads-up: While Peacock offers plenty of ad-supported shows and movies for free, if you want access to Peacock's premium content, including "Sunday Night Football," you need a paid subscription.

Peacock Premium subscription: $4.99 per month

How to watch Sunday football on Fox

Paramount+ and Peacock aren't the only ways to watch Sunday football. You might also want to consider options like DirecTV, which will offer access to all the Sunday football games: "NFL on Fox", "Sunday Night Football" on NBC and more.

DirecTV Stream

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

DirecTV Stream isn't cheap, but it streams all the networks you'll need for the 2022 NFL season. DirecTV Stream's least-expensive tier, called "Entertainment," offers Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN for $70 a month. But get this: Subscribers to the $90 per month "Choice" tier (and above) get Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, plus regional sports networks and no-extra-cost access to 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket Max, a plan that streams every live out-of-market Sunday game (and usually runs $395).

Right now, DirectTV Stream is offering new users $10 off their first three months with code SCORE. See site for terms and conditions.

DirecTV Stream ("Choice" tier), $80 per month for the first 3 months

Sling TV

Ashley Landis / AP

Sling TV is essentially a low-priced collection of local and cable TV channels offered over streaming. For the best football-watching value, check out the Orange tier -- it includes access to games on Fox and NBC, plus Monday games airing on ESPN.

Plus, Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, including the Orange tier.

Sling TV (Orange tier), $55 per month

FuboTV



Ashley Landis / AP

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more.

Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

FuboTV, starting at $70 per month

How to watch Sunday football on your phone: NFL Plus

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty Images

NFL+ lets you stream games exclusively on your mobile device or tablet. Starting at $5 per month or $30 annually, an NFL+ subscription gives you mobile or tablet access to live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games, live game audio for every game and more.

NFL+, $5 and up per month

If you don't want to watch on your phone, you'll need access to NFL Network, which many of the streamers listed below offer.

Learn more about NFL Network

How to watch Sunday football for free without cable: Amplified HDTV antenna



U Must Have via Amazon

If you want to catch NFL games without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. For just $26 (the lowest price we've seen it at, by the way), it'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV NFL games in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th-century TV-viewing experience with 21st-century technology.

U Must Have amplified HDTV antenna, $29

