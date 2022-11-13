NFL Week 10 guide: How to stream all the Sunday football games on CBS, NBC and Fox

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives the hand off from Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on Nov. 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. Sebastian Widmann / Getty Images

Sundays are for football. There's no fewer than 12 games on today's Sunday NFL schedule, including an early morning NFL International Series matchup in Germany.

If you're looking to catch some or all of today's NFL action, you're in luck. CBS Essentials has the full Week 10 NFL schedule, plus everything you need to know to catch today's games (including out-of-market football games).

Stream out-of-market NFL games: DirecTV Stream ("Choice" tier) plus NFL Sunday Ticket Max, $80/mo. for the first 5 months

The 2022 NFL regular season is scheduled to run 18 weeks and include 272 games in total. The season will run all the way to Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023.

Before you watch today's NFL games

While you wait for today's football games to begin, you should know this -- Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are all holding massive early Black Friday sales, with all sorts of incredible deals. Now's the perfect time to upgrade to a new 75-inch TV, or pick up a new streaming device to watch the games. Here are just a few of the must-see early Black Friday deals you can get right now:

How to watch any out-of-market football game today

You can stream all of today's games on your phone (and other mobile devices only) via NFL+; plans start at $5 per month. But if you want the freedom to watch whatever game you want on Sunday, regardless of network, on your television, the best way to go is with a DirecTV Stream Choice streaming plan. That's because Choice plans and higher include 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket Max, which offers access to any Sunday football game. You can even watch up to eight games at once.

The DirecTV Streaming Choice plans starts at $80 per month for the first five months (and $90 per month after), which will get you through the whole football season. You can get just NFL Sunday ticket if you'd like -- plans start at $69. But given that you get access to more than 105 channels with a Choice streaming plan -- including access to Monday games airing on ESPN -- we think Choice is the smartest way to go.

DirecTV Streaming Choice, $80 per month for the first 5 months

What NFL games are airing on CBS today?

There are five Week 10 NFL games airing on CBS today, but most of the action happens early. On Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. EDT / 10 a.m. PDT, CBS will be airing the Jacksonville Jaguars - Kansas City Chiefs game, the Cleveland Browns - Miami Dolphins game, the Houston Texans - New York Giants game and the Denver Broncos - Tennessee Titans game. What game you'll see depends on where you live.

Then, at 4:05 p.m. EDT / 1:05 p.m. PDT, CBS will air the Indianapolis Colts - Las Vegas Raiders game.

You can watch your local game over-the-air via your current cable provider, using an HDTV tuner or stream these games on Paramount+. Again, we think the best value is with a DirecTV Streaming Choice plan, which offers access to all Sunday and Monday football games, regardless of region.

DirecTV Streaming Choice, $80/mo. for the first 5 months

Stream CBS football with the Walmart+ and Paramount+ bundle: $12.95 per month or $98 per year

Watch with an antenna: Amplified HDTV antenna, $29

What NFL games are airing on Fox today?



There's plenty of Week 10 football happening on Fox today, too. On Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:00 p.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT, Fox will be airing the Minnesota Vikings - Buffalo Bills game, the Detroit Lions - Chicago Bears game and the New Orleans Saints - Pittsburgh Steelers game. Again, what game you'll see depends on where in the U.S. you live.

NFL on Fox continues this afternoon at 4:25 p.m. EDT / 1:25 EDT with the Dallas Cowboys - Green Bay Packers game and the Arizona Cardinals - Los Angeles Rams game.

There's no dedicated Fox network streamer. So, to stream these games, the best way to go is with a DirecTV Streaming Choice plan.

DirecTV Streaming Choice, $80/mo. for the first 5 months

What NFL games are airing on NBC?

At 8:20 p.m. EDT (5:20 p.m. PDT) on Sunday, NBC will air the Los Angeles Chargers - San Francisco 49ers game.

The most cost effective way to stream this NFL matchup is via the Peacock streaming service. Right now, you can subscribe to Peacock for just $4.99 per month. Click the button below to find out more.

How to stream Sunday football on CBS: Paramount+

Dustin Satloff / Getty Images

A Paramount+ subscription includes live access to "NFL on CBS." That's the CBS slate of live, AFC Sunday games. The streamer also offers NFL fans the weekly studio show, "Inside the NFL," and the pregame show "The NFL Today," plus access to CBS Sports HQ, a 24/7 stream of unfiltered sports news, scores, highlights and analysis.

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available -- the $5 per month "Essential Plan," a budget-minded tier with ads, and the $10 per month "Premium Plan," which costs more but is ad-free. Paramount+ also offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can catch a Sunday of football on CBS risk-free.

Paramount + subscription, $5 and up per month

Subscribers to the Walmart+ shopping service now get Paramount+ included in their subscription at no extra cost.

Walmart+ members now get free access to the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan. Paramount+ Essential includes tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, including "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883," "Star Trek: Lower Decks," "NCIS" and "Survivor." Perhaps most importantly, Essential plan members get access to NFL on CBS live.

Walmart+ and Paramount+ bundle: $12.95 per month or $98 per year

CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

How to watch 'Sunday Night Football' on NBC and Peacock



Nick Cammett / Getty Images

"Sunday Night Football" will air weekly on NBC, and simultaneously stream live on Peacock. (You can also stream NBC via a live-TV streaming app, à la DirecTV Stream.)

An important streaming heads-up: While Peacock offers plenty of ad-supported shows and movies for free, if you want access to Peacock's premium content, including "Sunday Night Football," you need a paid subscription.

Peacock Premium subscription: $4.99 per month

How to watch Sunday football on Fox

Paramount+ and Peacock aren't the only ways to watch Sunday football. You might also want to consider options like DirecTV, which will offer access to all the Sunday football games: "NFL on Fox", "Sunday Night Football" on NBC and more.

DirecTV Stream

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

DirecTV Stream isn't cheap, but it streams all the networks you'll need for the 2022 NFL season. DirecTV Stream's least-expensive tier, called "Entertainment," offers Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN for $70 a month. But get this: Subscribers to the $90 per month "Choice" tier (and above) get Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, plus regional sports networks and no-extra-cost access to 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket Max, a plan that streams every live out-of-market Sunday game (and usually runs $395).

Right now, DirectTV Stream is offering new users $10 off their first five months. (Conditions apply, see site for details.)

DirecTV Stream ("Choice" tier), $80 per month for the first 5 months

ESPN Plus

Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

ESPN+ will simulcast some of ESPN's "MNF" games, but it includes access to very few live NFL games. During the 2022 NFL season, ESPN+ will exclusively broadcast one single game: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on October 30. (The game will take place at Wembley Stadium in London at 9:30 a.m. ET.)

This means, if you truly want to the ability to stream every single game of the season, you'll need access to ESPN+ -- at least for the month of October. The $7 per month streaming service does not currently offer a free trial.

ESPN+, $7 monthly

Another way you can gain access to ESPN+ is through the Disney+ bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu's most basic ad-supported plan and ESPN+ for $14 a month. If you're wondering what else you can watch with the Disney+ bundle, check out our guide on what to watch on Disney+ and what to watch on Hulu this month.

Disney+ bundle, $14 monthly

How to watch Sunday football on your phone: NFL Plus

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty Images

NFL+ lets you stream games exclusively on your mobile device or tablet. Starting at $5 per month or $30 annually, an NFL+ subscription gives you mobile or tablet access to live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games, live game audio for every game and more.

NFL+, $5 and up per month

If you don't want to watch on your phone, you'll need access to NFL Network, which many of the streamers listed below offer.

Learn more about NFL Network

How to watch Sunday football for free without cable: Amplified HD digital TV antenna



U Must Have via Amazon

If you want to catch NFL games without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. It'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV NFL games in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th-century TV-viewing experience with 21st-century technology.

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29

