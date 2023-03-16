Nectar Sleep's Sleep Awareness Week Sale: Get 33% off everything

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This content is sponsored by Nectar Sleep.

Nectar Sleep

Maybe you feel like you've been chasing a good night's sleep since the last time we changed our clocks. Or maybe you toss and turn in bed no matter what season it is. In either case, there's great news for people craving better rest.

Nectar Sleep -- the beloved mattress brand known for generous layers of memory foam -- is having a massive sale. Nectar's Sleep Awareness Week Sale is on now. Nectar Sleep is offering 33% off everything, including mattresses, bed frames, bedding, furniture and bedroom sets.

Nectar is already known for very reasonable prices, so sale this is a big deal. Plus, Nectar makes some of the most comfortable and most popular mattresses on the market, thanks to its notable layers of memory foam, luxe details, and models that are just the right amount of firm for most people.

Even better: You can currently score a mattress for as little as $359.

Top products in this article:

Nectar Sleep memory foam mattress (queen), $699 (regularly $1,049)

Nectar Sleep Premier copper mattress (queen), $1,299 (regularly $1,949)

Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (queen), $999 (regularly $1,499)

The Nectar Sleep Sleep Awareness Week Sale is the perfect time to upgrade to a new mattress -- but there's more to love beyond the pricing. The company also offers generous terms: A full year to try out your mattress, plus free shipping and returns.

Sadly, even this sale can't buy you another hour's rest. But it can buy you night after night of better sleep no matter what season we're in.

We've compiled a list of some of the best Nectar Sleep mattress deals ahead.

Nectar Sleep memory foam mattress

Nectar Sleep

This is a premium memory foam mattress. That means a generous layer of memory foam. It also was designed to cradle your body and keep you cool. It features a breathable, cooling cover and three inner layers of foam, including a therapeutic, gel-infused memory foam layer, plus a shift-resistant lower cover.

When it comes to firmness and density, it's just right: Reviewers say that it's on the firmer side while still offering ideal pressure relief and the feeling that your body is getting a great big hug.

The Nectar Sleep memory foam mattress is also available in a host of sizes, including twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king and split-king sizes. (Prices vary with size.)

It's on sale now for 33% off.

Nectar Sleep memory foam mattress (queen), $699 (regularly $1,049)

Nectar Sleep Premier mattress



Nectar Sleep

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress is a great choice for hot sleepers. This mattress features dual-action cooling technology, thanks in part to its Nectar's ActiveCool phase change material. It can react to your body's temperature as it changes throughout the night and keep you cool.

Reviewers also rave about it as a top choice for stomach or back sleepers, thanks to multiple inches of that sweet, pressure-relieving foam.

This mattress is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king and split-king sizes. Prices vary with size.

Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (queen), $999 (regularly $1,499)

Nectar Sleep Premier copper mattress

Nectar Sleep

The Nectar Sleep Premier copper mattress is the brand's tallest, coolest and most supportive mattress -- aka its flagship, and with good reason. It features heat-wicking copper fibers and Nectar Sleep's ActiveCool technology. This 4.7-star-rated mattress includes four inches of therapeutic gel memory foam, and reviewers marvel at the way it stays cool even as you sleep on it.

One more thing: Are you a side sleeper? Then this is definitely the mattress to check out.

This mattress is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king and split-king sizes. Prices vary with size.

Nectar Sleep Premier copper mattress (queen), $1,299 (regularly $1,949)

Nectar Sleep bed frame with headboard

Nectar Sleep

Do you need a timelessly stylish bed frame for your new mattress? This Nectar Sleep bed frame and headboard are 33% off during Nectar sale. This bundle includes a button-tufted, upholstered headboard and a bed frame with 8-inch legs and wooden slats. It can hold an impressive 700 pounds.

Even better: No box spring is needed for your Nectar mattress, and no tools are required for easy assembly. Choose from two colors, including this dream-friendly dark gray.

Price varies by size.

Nectar Sleep bed frame with headboard (queen), $499 (regularly $749)

Nectar Sleep duvet cover set

Nectar Sleep

Get cozy with on-sale bedding. The Nectar Sleep duvet set is made with 100% cotton. It includes a duvet cover and two standard pillow shams. This set features an antimicrobial coating to prevent bacteria and to help keep your bed feeling fresh. Choose from three colors, including this calming blue.

Price varies by size.

Nectar Sleep duvet cover set (twin), $32 (regularly $79)

The Nectar Sleep bedroom set

Nectar Sleep

Ready to upgrade your entire bedroom? Nectar Sleep offers bedroom sets featuring versatile, contemporary styling. Sets includes one platform bed, one dresser, one dresser top and two nightstands. These bedroom sets feature a mid-century modern look, brass handles and beveled legs. Find it in three colors, including this warming golden oak.

Price varies by size.

The Nectar Sleep bedroom set (queen), $1,502 (regularly $2,245)

Related content from CBS Essentials: