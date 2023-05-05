Best last minute Mother's Day gifts

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

You're running out of time to find a gift for mom! Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14. But if you've waited until the last second to pick out a gift for her, don't worry. We've found the best gifts for Mom that deliver as soon as the next day, plus even some same-day Mother's Day gift delivery options.

So don't delay any further. Check out these great Mother's Day gift ideas ahead.

Top products in this article:

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barbie robe, $178

Pomp Got It From My Momma, $96

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $235 (reduced from $249)

The gift cards, drink deliveries, flowers and more below make for excellent last-minute Mother's Day 2023 gifts. Take advantage of Amazon Prime, Revolve's two-day shipping and same-day deliveries to make sure she's thought of on the big day. We've found gift ideas for every budget, including brands such as Barefoot Dreams, Pomp and Apple. Whether she loves tech, coffee or a good cocktail, check out these last-minute gift ideas below.

And speaking of last-minute Amazon gifts, don't forget to check out our guide to the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barbie robe

Revolve

Is Mom excited for the "Barbie" movie? Then this uber-soft Barefoot Dreams Barbie robe will surely be a hit with her. It ships from Revolve, which offers free two-day shipping.

So go ahead and browse the entire site for last-minute gift ideas.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barbie robe, $178

Eight Reserve by 818



Drizly

Another last-minute trick is having alcohol delivered via Drizly. This Eight Reserve by 818 tequila bottle doubles as decor when she's finished it. We see Mother's Day margaritas in her future!

Eight Reserve by 818, $200

Pomp Got It From My Momma

Pomp

Mother's Day flower delivery slots fill up fast, but there's still a slot open to deliver this beautiful bouquet the day before Mother's Day.

This large bouquet makes a statement when it arrives at her doorstep. There's a lot of bang for your buck with Pomp's Got It From My Momma bouquet which features white ruffle roses, pink spray roses, sunflowers, ruscus and greenery. Buy the vase separately for $12.

Pomp's bouquets are from family-owned farms in Ecuador and Colombia. Shop the whole Mother's Day collection here.

Pomp Got It From My Momma, $96

Instacart a gift

Instacart

Instacart has a Mother's Day gifts hub with flowers, beverages, beauty products and more that can be delivered to her doorstep same-day.

This could be your saving grace to still send a bouquet when other online flower delivery slots have filled up.

Check out the Mother's Day gifts hub on Instacart

Amazon Mother's Day e-gift card

Amazon

This Amazon Mother's Day gift card can be scheduled for delivery via email on any day you'd like. You choose the denomination of the gift card.

And don't forget to pick up the perfect Mother's Day greeting card to go along with it. Amazon has a number of Mother's Day cards from Hallmark that are Prime-eligible.

Amazon Mother's Day e-gift card

Starbucks gift card

Amazon

If your mom loves going out for a morning coffee, you can't go wrong with a Starbucks gift card. We've found Starbucks gift cards eligible for Prime one-day shipping.

Choose from three card designs and denominations from $25 to $100.

Starbucks gift card

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple

Upgrade Mom's AirPods A.S.A.P. These can arrive next day!

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $235 (reduced from $249)

Aura Carver digital picture frame

Amazon

This luxe-looking digital frame allows you to upload, share and display photos with your mom, grandma, aunties and more across Aura's collaborative photo sharing app.

The best part of this gift is that it can be preloaded with precious memories -- and even your recipient's Wi-Fi information. Once your mom turns on the frame, she can see personalized messages and photos in HD.

This smart frame can arrive as soon as next-day via Amazon.

Aura Carver digital picture frame, $149

Related content from CBS Essentials